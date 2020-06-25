DAWN.COM

PIA to ground 150 pilots with ‘dubious licences’

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated June 25, 2020

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez says “about 150 pilots are being grounded.” — Reuters/File
RAWALPINDI: The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to ground its 150 pilots.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan disclosed in the National Assembly on Wednesday that a large number of commercial pilots possessed ‘dubious licences’.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez told Dawn that “about 150 pilots are being grounded.”

He said the management has now written to the Civil Aviation Authority to urgently provide the list of other licences found to be dubious and all of them will be indefinitely grounded pending inquiries against them.

“Those found at fault will be terminated from service after following a due process,” he said.

Probe into ATR pilot’s credentials began after plane skidded off Panjgur runway in 2018

The spokesman acknowledged the findings of the preliminary investigation report shared with the parliament by the aviation minister on the plane crash of May 22 which claimed 97 lives and reaffirmed PIA’s resolve for further improving safety standards within the company using the findings of the report as guiding principles.

He said that the investigations into dubious licences issued by the aviation regulator were highlighted by the PIA itself in the aftermath of the incident occurred in Panjgur in November 2018 where an ATR skidded off the runway, using the same hot and high approach and then making some elementary level mistakes.

That incident prompted an inquiry into the pilot’s credentials which were found to be dubious. The same was reported to the regulator and the PIA requested the government to constitute a highlevel inquiry into the matter which the aviation minister ordered immediately.

A thorough forensic audit was conducted into the licences of all the pilots obtained within the country. The PIA management continuously followed up for expediting the inquiry process and highest executive office of the country also intervened.

Meanwhile, the PIA tracked another 15 such pilots and all of them were grounded pending clearance from the inquiry board. That did cost PIA Rs175-200 million in terms of salaries of such pilots, not to mention additional perks and privileges.

The spokesperson said that based on the internal assessment of the situation consequent to this tragic event, the PIA will be making additional recommendations to the regulatory authority for further improvement which is the order of the day, saying that the regulator would be needed to firm up and bring about zero-tolerance towards misdemeanours in the grant and checking of licences.

Mr Hafeez said some of flights may be cancelled consequently but safety takes precedence over commercial interests and only pilots with impeccable service records and clear credentials will operate the flights.

He said in order to ensure that safety is never compromised again, a Flight Data Monitoring Unit has been established through which now the PIA will itself measure, analyse and identify trends of PIA flights network-wide for corrective or preventive measures based on international established commercial aviation standards.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2020

Comments (82)

Rabia
Jun 25, 2020 09:42am
why did PIA ever hire anyone with 'dubious licenses'?
shamshad
Jun 25, 2020 09:44am
How they got appointment in PIA? There service should be terminated who were involved in appointment
Shykh AR (M.PhiL)
Jun 25, 2020 09:48am
This news shocked and saddened me that 150 pilots were playing with the precious lives of PIA passengers since many years.
Salman
Jun 25, 2020 09:50am
Kudos to Sarwar for finally taking a bold stand. PPP has totally destroyed PIA by inducting incompetent folks. Hopefully present government cleans up the cess pool.
Mr Real
Jun 25, 2020 09:51am
Too little too late - It was reported by dawn last year that senators in parliament were even saying there should be an amnesty for pilots that were not qualified !- I guess they sympathise with them due to the fake degree scandal that many of our politicians have themselves
Tiddi Raja
Jun 25, 2020 09:55am
Are there any pilots left to fly the planes?
Andherr Nagri
Jun 25, 2020 09:58am
What kind of system did PIA have in the first place to check the credentials of it's Pilots? Even one fake pilot is bad but to have 150 is mind blowing!!! Who's going to fly PIA now? Bye, bye.
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2020 09:59am
Another sad day for us! The world is laughing at us!
Javed
Jun 25, 2020 10:06am
To avoid clamor of favoritism, all pilot licenses should be verified.
Javed
Jun 25, 2020 10:07am
@Rabia, because it is PIA.
Javed
Jun 25, 2020 10:09am
@Andherr Nagri, the system is called nepotism and political party affiliation.
Javed
Jun 25, 2020 10:11am
PPP is solely responsible for sinking PIA. Ask any jayala worth his salt.
Babu Ram
Jun 25, 2020 10:15am
Is there any authority in Pakistan to check the credentials of pilots working for private airlines?
PIA
Jun 25, 2020 10:25am
@Rabia, thanks to PPP and PML rule where merit does not matter, the only thing is money if can pay, can get anything in this country.
Mann
Jun 25, 2020 10:26am
Should be done immediately. Waiting for another crash?
Mike
Jun 25, 2020 10:28am
150 Pilots with Fake Licenses? and PIA has only 4 Planes?
Tuk
Jun 25, 2020 10:28am
They are all political appointees.
Ali
Jun 25, 2020 10:29am
PIA needs urgent privatisation, otherwise we will lose many more lives.
fareed
Jun 25, 2020 10:29am
First positive step towards reform.
Hard to bite
Jun 25, 2020 10:33am
Don't just ground them, prosecute them, impose hefty penalties, make them an example out of them. That is what was done by previous governments, they influenced the PIA top officials and got them impostors hired.
Hard to bite
Jun 25, 2020 10:34am
@Rabia, Previous govts. made all the organizations corrupt and PIA was not spared either.
ashar
Jun 25, 2020 10:35am
PIA is paying on an average Rs 15 million to pilot with fake licenses.. This is the highest level of corruption any airline can do. Everyone involved in this racket irrespective of rank or grade should be nabbed immediately.
Lavesh
Jun 25, 2020 10:37am
@Javed, What are the achievements of Air Marshal Arshad Malik since 18 months.
shib
Jun 25, 2020 10:39am
Unbelieveable...One cannot just think of an pilot having fake License... flying an aircraft playing with the lifes of 100s of people...Is it TRUE...if yes...than who is responsible for this cross misconduct and CRIME...and how the courts are giving stay orders to these criminals (pilots with fake Licenses)..There should be speedy criminal trials for all these crooks and serve punishment should be handed over to these criminals and their facilitators...With this news our country has become a laughing stock in aviation Industry...Going forward if these actions are not taken...PIA will soon loose the landing rights in majority of western countries...Including Gulf....they also have an very stringent process for validation of Pilots Licenses...
Shah
Jun 25, 2020 10:42am
It is my money and I should of course use it where I get more out of them in term of good service, good food, nice airplanes and where I am valued as a customers. Nationalism kept me waisting money on PIA´s inter-continental flights. The current PIA chief played on nationalism in one of his videos. As a sales and marketing expert I believe that is an absolute low when you have nothing more to offer.
FN
Jun 25, 2020 10:54am
Why is not minister resigning as he promised after the accident?
chacha
Jun 25, 2020 10:54am
I say outsource the piloting to British/Americans/Canadians/Australians.
topbrass
Jun 25, 2020 11:02am
150 grouned another 100 pilots still active. Number of jets PIA own is 20. How many hours do each pilot flies per day !
Sam
Jun 25, 2020 11:14am
Such a low bar at PIA. Such unqualified pilots have been playing with the lives of thousands. The message I get is to never fly PIA again.
Rehmat Ali
Jun 25, 2020 11:45am
What about the management and HR managers etc who carried out selection . PIA need full overhauling. ground +air.
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jun 25, 2020 11:52am
When you run Mazdoor unions and politically appointed people. Thank you previous Govt making everything corrupt to the core.
Brownman
Jun 25, 2020 12:13pm
Most would turn out to be PPP cronies.
Mirza
Jun 25, 2020 12:22pm
@Rabia, Political appointments.
Mirza
Jun 25, 2020 12:23pm
@shamshad, All political appointments with bribe.
Nasir S.
Jun 25, 2020 12:23pm
With all due respect this issue has been going around for a long time. It's taken a crash for it to be discussed again. PIA should establish a database of pilots and make it public so people can see who they are flying with on the day. It's needed because of the utter incompetence of the airline and the regulatory authority. Sad thing is the Minister and ceo have been asleep. They need to se le this to the end otherwise it will get buried again until the next time.
Mahmood
Jun 25, 2020 12:28pm
Rickshaw drivers, masquerading as Pilots!? Maybe one of the reasons why PIA is going down the tubes.
Sadiqain
Jun 25, 2020 12:28pm
@Rabia, political affiliations
timetostopthis
Jun 25, 2020 12:32pm
This has been known for a long time. But no action has been taken so far.
Nasir
Jun 25, 2020 12:34pm
Clearly Pakistan Civil aviation is to blame in all this as a regulator for issuing pilots license on fake credentials
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 25, 2020 12:52pm
One is unable to understand allegations of federal minister for aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan that management of PIA has decided to ground its 150 pilots as these pilots are in possession of 'dubious licences'. The jobs of pilots are highly risky jobs as when they fly a passenger aircraft, it not only carry cockpit and cabin crew, but it also carry load of passengers and their baggage. The allegations are made to change the perception of the people that there was no fault of aviation ministry, nor of maintenance of aircrafts, but these pilots got fake licences through dubious means. A licence of a pilot cannot be obtained through cheating and fraud similar to the licence of rickshaw or a taxi, but it requires a lot of training and subject to completion of flying hours, these pilots cannot be issued licences. A number of pilots have been cleared by SHC after they were charged having dubious licences. Would the federal minister unveil details of such cases of pilots cleared by the SHC
Good going
Jun 25, 2020 12:53pm
Clean up at any stage is good. However, they should send these folks back to the grind for (stringent) training all over again. Of course, penalise them too if gross misconduct has been done. Let the new breed take these lessons before they enter into aviation.
Atif Khan
Jun 25, 2020 01:02pm
Focus on those who hired these fake degree pilots.
Fair Views
Jun 25, 2020 01:03pm
@ Rabia & Samshad = Political appointees by PPP and PMLN, and they repeatedly claim these hiring with pride.
Rajput
Jun 25, 2020 01:12pm
Learn while you fly course not available anymore?
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 25, 2020 01:14pm
PPP, PML-N and their associates are responsible for the appointment of incompetent people in all the federal / provincial departments and autonomous organisations. Alas.
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 25, 2020 01:17pm
@Fair Views, Mr. Fair Views, " Rabia & Samshad = Political appointees by PPP and PMLN, and they repeatedly claim these hiring with pride. " Unfortunately, Pakistan is suffering due to PPP, PML-N and their corrupts, criminals, cronies, culprits, etc.
Asim
Jun 25, 2020 01:24pm
@Javed, What are the credentials of AVM Arshad Malik related to airline? I guess PIA does not operate f-16,or Mirages.
Truth will Always Prevail
Jun 25, 2020 01:25pm
Don't these So called Pilots fear for other life by flying plane knowing that they are not fully qulified to fly? Is there any one in this country has any ethic and moral values or money is every thing now for these corrupt nation
Nick, NY
Jun 25, 2020 01:32pm
What about "dubious employees" hired on political, nepotism and networking basis?
Sand
Jun 25, 2020 01:55pm
So they were working till now ?
Shah
Jun 25, 2020 01:57pm
I am glad I dropped PIA before PIA dropped me.
Shahid Kamal
Jun 25, 2020 02:01pm
Acts of the Pilots flying planes with dubious licences are unforgivable henious crimes. Suspension or termination of their services are not enough. They should be tried and exemplary punishment should meted out to them for plying with people's lives and bringing disrepute to the country they belong to. Their Union should be disbanded too.
K.T.H.
Jun 25, 2020 02:05pm
BTW where is the Authority that was issuing these "dubious" licences and obviously renewing them each year. They MUST be taken to task.
Riaz murtaza
Jun 25, 2020 02:30pm
I am ashamed to read this news.
Ahsan Raza
Jun 25, 2020 02:32pm
It’s so sad to know that 98 people (and many before them) had to DIE before you decided to start doing your job. Not even a single resignation from PIA, CAA, ATC even the ministry, have you people any shred of decency. Honorary Supreme Court and Chief Justice, when are you going to take notice and Suo Moto this criminal negligence !!!
Abdul
Jun 25, 2020 02:37pm
@FN, They only talk but do not resign.
Maher
Jun 25, 2020 02:39pm
True example of Nepotism and corruption
Pops
Jun 25, 2020 02:41pm
Fake licences like fake degrees? How much do they sell for in Pakistan?
Smart guy
Jun 25, 2020 02:49pm
Dubious airline hiring dubious pilots and staff!
Zee
Jun 25, 2020 02:51pm
Its ok take the fake pilots off but the ones that remain nees to be monitored and a culture od reporting rule breaking needs to be developed. We had the case of a pia piolt that was frunk trying to fly a plane from leeds bradford airport a few years ago . I bet his still working for them. You can not play eith peoples lives
RationalBabu
Jun 25, 2020 02:56pm
@Fastrack , and so it will continue!
Chrís Dăń
Jun 25, 2020 03:12pm
I am glad to see it.
Arshad
Jun 25, 2020 03:23pm
I heard there are no simulators with PIA to train pilots. It surprises me because simulators are essential part of this business and nowadays simulators are so highly developed that pilots do start flying real planes after under going rigorous training on simulators.
WARRIs
Jun 25, 2020 03:26pm
This is a typical knee jerk reaction by an organisation which clearly lacks governance and accountability!!! Such incompetent and unqualified pilots who are dangerous to the public they are meant to serve should have been rooted out by regular appraisal and audit of the service.
Rashid
Jun 25, 2020 03:55pm
@Rabia, I have flown PIA and never will again. Everything was dubious from the bribes, not allowing you to check in because they are overbooked even though i am confirmed. And most importantly safety.
HKG
Jun 25, 2020 04:10pm
Best airline in the world
Rao
Jun 25, 2020 05:06pm
@Andherr Nagri, PAF will takeover PIA and run the business.
Gypsy
Jun 25, 2020 05:14pm
Decades of interference in PIA by subsequent PPP and PMLN governments, filling up every position with incompetent and political candidates has resulted in this disaster. Its high time, all such employees, be it Pilots, Engineers, Technicians, Ground Staff, who presented fake documents, or cheated in the tests, should be investigated, fired, even tried in court for jeopardizing the lives of civilians.
Ravi Gupta
Jun 25, 2020 05:37pm
PIA always knew they have 30% fake pilots on board. They are cheap to fire (without paying any compensation) in case of a business slowdown. Those pilots were the insurance policy which PIA is cashing on now during covid-19 pandemic.
LgbtqX
Jun 25, 2020 05:44pm
Incredible Pakistan.
Aslam Khan
Jun 25, 2020 06:46pm
Political employment, no qualification needed. PPP/PMN have destroyed the whole country by creating a culture of cheating & looting. It will take years to clean this mess up; a whole new generation has to grow with improved education.
FAROOQ MOAZAM
Jun 25, 2020 07:11pm
@shamshad, innocent question as we do not know
FAROOQ MOAZAM
Jun 25, 2020 07:14pm
@Babu Ram, Same as in Govt of Bharat approves fake doctors naming degree as MDs and nurture them to kill
FAROOQ MOAZAM
Jun 25, 2020 07:17pm
Why don't get rid of PPP and PMLN and similar simultaneously --- otherwise this tends to happen again ---
Mir
Jun 25, 2020 07:43pm
Not one, two or ten pilots. Why, how and by whom 150 pilots of dubious licenses were inducted in national carrier in the first place?
2pekant
Jun 25, 2020 07:51pm
PIA...Great people to fly with!
Imran Sheikh
Jun 25, 2020 08:31pm
@Fastrack , who cares about the world? I am more concerned about our own growing lack of confidence in our national airline.
Omveer Singh
Jun 25, 2020 08:36pm
What about doctors and professors with dubious degrees?
Parvez
Jun 25, 2020 11:55pm
PIA was once " great people to fly with "......today is a disgrace for the nation.
Ahsan Gul
Jun 26, 2020 03:24am
Previous two governments mess that PTI has to clean. Yes, separate them or assign them ground jobs BUT never allow them to be in the cockpit again.
Anwar Syed. St.Louis. MO. USA
Jun 26, 2020 04:03am
PIA is not the only organization with unqualified people working for some time. What need to done now in my opinion that PIA should have a very clean and efficient process of hiring not only pilot but all of the employees. The process should be fool proof and there should not be any pressure or influence from any one. Only qualified, experienced and good character people should be hired without color, race or ethnicity. Just merit bases. No quota system. There should be a watch dog department working independently under the supervision of President or PM.
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 26, 2020 06:00am
In PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, autonomous bodies/organisations and in all departments of federal and provincial governments the corrupt and criminal PPP, PML-N and their associates have appointed the incompetent and less-qualified staffs and fake-degree holders. So, Pakistan is suffering for decades.
