June 25, 2020

Over 1,000 EU lawmakers endorse letter demanding halt to Israel's annexation plan

AFP June 24, 2020

Palestinians pass by on a street of the West Bank city of Jericho on June 21. — AFP
Palestinians pass by on a street of the West Bank city of Jericho on June 21. — AFP

More than 1,000 European lawmakers from 25 countries urged their leaders on Wednesday to step in and stop Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to kick-start the process next week, after clinching a coalition deal with his former election rival last month.

In a letter published in newspapers and sent to European foreign ministers, the 1,080 parliamentarians said they were “deeply worried about the precedent this would set for international relations”.

“Such a move will be fatal to the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace,” added the letter.

“Regrettably, US President (Donald) Trump's plan departs from internationally agreed parameters and principles.”

The letter referred to the US leader three times but made no direct mention of Netanyahu, who must still decide how much territory he intends to annex.

“In appreciation of Europe's long term commitments to the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we ask European leaders to act decisively in response to this challenge,” the lawmakers said.

“Europe must take the lead in bringing international actors together to prevent annexation.”

The European Union has been seeking to persuade Israel to back down and is weighing retaliatory measures as a response if Netanyahu goes ahead.

However, mooted sanctions would require the agreement of all 27 member states.

Most of the signatories of the MPs' letter were members of left-leaning parties and nearly a quarter came from Britain — which left the EU in January — including the Labour party's foreign affairs spokeswoman Lisa Nandy.

Britain's main opposition party is trying to recover from years of controversy over alleged anti-Semitism within its ranks.

Gulam
Jun 24, 2020 05:08pm
So what next
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jun 24, 2020 05:22pm
Unless US backs off There will business as usual for the Israeli government running the show for so many years without any checks.
Recommend 0
well wisher
Jun 24, 2020 07:06pm
Well-intentioned but 'no teeth'.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 24, 2020 07:18pm
Does not matter. Israel will do what is best for itself, European Union be damned.
Recommend 0
Hamed
Jun 24, 2020 07:24pm
Show must go on!
Recommend 0
Hamed
Jun 24, 2020 07:26pm
@Alla Bux, criminals do what is in their interest.
Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Jun 24, 2020 07:30pm
What does endorsing a letter mean? It is a weak response. It is a way to show to their Muslim voters that they did something.
Recommend 0
whywait
Jun 24, 2020 07:36pm
@Hamed , exactly
Recommend 0
nam
Jun 24, 2020 09:20pm
How many muslim countries leadership or parliamentarians have sent such an endorsed letter?
Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 24, 2020 09:39pm
No European country can question USA
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 24, 2020 11:40pm
These leftist just oppose anything without understanding the issue therefore nobody takes them seriously even within their individual countries. Actual effect of their opposition is exactly opposite as others automatically believe other party is doing right because of leftist agenda.
Recommend 0
Ghalib Askari
Jun 24, 2020 11:50pm
Israeli leaders should take this communication seriously. A European boycott of Israeli goods could negatively impact Israel's balance of trade.
Recommend 0
DP Glassman
Jun 24, 2020 11:51pm
Where is the international outrage over Russia's annexation of Crimea, or China's encroachment in the South China Sea? There is no legitimacy to 'international outrage' when it's applied only selectively.
Recommend 0
Liman Gashkori
Jun 24, 2020 11:52pm
@nam, ... Good point.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 25, 2020 12:02am
Israel will repent after some years to have taken responsibility for the Palestinians. So, Palestinian should be happy after this sadness.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Jun 25, 2020 12:11am
Doubt Israel cares about EU.
Recommend 0

Opinion

Creeping religiosity

Creeping religiosity

Any demand or action can be put beyond discussion in Pakistan by wrapping it in a religious standard.

The petrol fiasco

The petrol fiasco

Khurram Husain

A number of things have gone wrong this time. But at the heart of them is an attempt by the government to impose an unrealistic price at a critical time.

Editorial

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...

June 24, 2020

Haj decision

THE Saudi authorities have finally announced what many had been fearing ever since it became clear that Covid-19 was...

June 24, 2020

Missing local link

OBSERVATIONS by a number of UN organisations put together in one volume by the UNDP have once again tried to make us...

Updated June 24, 2020

Increased testing needed

ON multiple days since mid-June, official figures for coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been well over...