Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as virus cases surge

ReutersJune 24, 2020

A tailor displays cloth masks for sale at his shop amidst measures to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on June 24. — AFP
India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.

At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases are expected to keep rising as state governments ease restrictions in place since lockdown was first imposed in late March.

New Delhi, the sprawling capital of more than 20 million people, also recorded its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, with more than 3,900 cases.

Local government data showed that of the roughly 13,400 beds allocated to Covid-19 patients in the city, around 6,200 were occupied.

The federal home ministry said the city would have around 20,000 additional beds available by next week at temporary facilities run by army doctors and nurses.

These include a 10,000-bed facility hosted at a religious centre and railway coaches turned into wards.

“Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to Covid-19 patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The city government estimates it will have 550,000 Covid-19 cases by the end of July, and will require 150,000 beds by then.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a new federal government order to take every positive patient to an assessment centre as opposed to evaluating them at home was stretching already limited resources.

“Our ambulance system, our medical system is under pressure now. Today, we are having to take patients in buses,” Sisodia said, adding that he had written to the federal home ministry. “This [rule] is creating chaos in New Delhi.”

RAGHUNATH
Jun 24, 2020 03:43pm
too late
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 24, 2020 05:16pm
Out of 4.5 lakhs 2.57 recovered already.
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 24, 2020 05:17pm
4.5 lakh cases in 1.33 bln population. 1.95 lakh cases in just 200 million population.
Recommend 0
Kr
Jun 24, 2020 05:45pm
@Misbah, we should not compare with pakistan. Both countries should look towards japan korea etc rather than comparing at each other as we both r at bottom of every good parameter but get solace when we are one notch above other.
Recommend 0
Roopesh
Jun 24, 2020 05:45pm
bad time
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 24, 2020 06:04pm
India has large population hence the high numbers. Pakistanis numbers are a lot higher compared to its population.
Recommend 0
Hamza Ali
Jun 24, 2020 07:05pm
Which one? Indian or the Chinese?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 24, 2020 07:58pm
@Misbah, Less testing in India.
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jun 24, 2020 08:15pm
When your armed forces keep getting beaten and humiliated in border skirmishes, why not put them to some use building a few medical huts instead.
Recommend 0
Dr. Dummy
Jun 24, 2020 08:30pm
@Sairbeen plus., Really? Do you know the numbers.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 24, 2020 10:26pm
@Sairbeen plus., True. They test around 5000 per million and we test about 4000. But in my maths 4000 is way higher than 5000. Thanks for pointing it out.
Recommend 0
Kila
Jun 24, 2020 11:00pm
Unfortunate India, does not have Tiger Force....
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 24, 2020 11:30pm
India's recovery rate is 55% and INCREASING. Our recovery rate is around 38 and stagnating. I would have expected the rate to be same for both countries. But our death rate is lower (2%) than India's (3%). Difficult to explain.
Recommend 0
su
Jun 24, 2020 11:48pm
In deadly heat of Delhi I hope that the railways authorities will find a way of keeping the patients and staff cool in the bogies. All affected people in the sub-continent require our collective best wishes for recovery.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 25, 2020 06:02am
Both nation's hygiene standards are very dirty thus giving them good immunity for time being. Not to forget half of population in both nations are illiterate.
Recommend 0

