DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

Qureshi warns India against attacks, says Islamabad will respond in kind

AP | Dawn.comUpdated June 24, 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemns India's move ordering Pakistan's diplomatic mission in New Delhi to reduce its staff by half within a week. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemns India's move ordering Pakistan's diplomatic mission in New Delhi to reduce its staff by half within a week. — AP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned India to refrain from launching any attacks on Pakistan, saying that Islamabad would respond with full force if New Delhi embarks on any "misadventure".

Qureshi, in his comments broadcast by Geo TV, said that India was plotting an attack on Pakistan to divert attention from a recent deadly clash between India and China in a disputed area of the Himalayas that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers. Chinese and Indian military commanders agreed on Monday to disengage their forces in the disputed area.

Qureshi said that India, after being beaten and "embarrassed” by China in the Himalayan incident, was trying to "find excuses for a false flag operation" against Pakistan.

"There is no doubt about what India is trying to do," the foreign minister said. "Whatever India does, it will receive a response in kind."

A day earlier, in a sign of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, Delhi asked Islamabad to cut the size of its diplomatic staff in India by half within seven days after accusing its High Commission (HC) staff of engaging in espionage.

India said it too would halve its diplomatic presence in Islamabad, in view of the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic ties.

"If 50 per cent of our embassy staff comes back, then the Indian Embassy staff will also go back,” Qureshi had said, adding that the move was a "violation" of the Vienna Convention.

The Indian foreign ministry said it will do the same in Islamabad after two Indian Embassy employees were arrested in Pakistan.

The Indian ministry cited the expulsion of two Pakistani High Commission employees on May 31 as a proof of its claim. Pakistan has already strongly denied the Indian allegation about the expelled staffers.

It further accused Islamabad of harassing the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and quoted the case of two Indian HC, who were briefly detained by the Islamabad Police for legal formalities after a road accident on June 15. It alleged that they were maltreated by Pakistani authorities.

India fomenting terrorism in Pakistan: FO

Separately on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that India has "fomented terrorism inside Pakistan" by providing training and financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

She said Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals namely Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji in 2019 under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List.

Responding to media queries, Farooqui said these individuals were "financing, sponsoring and organising terrorism inside Pakistan" by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others.

"We are disappointed that Pakistan's proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to," the spokesperson added.

She said Pakistan hopes that the listing requests regarding the other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.

Additional input by Naveed Siddiqui.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2020 03:21pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 24, 2020 03:23pm
Not again please
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 24, 2020 03:23pm
This is the 4th time same statement
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 24, 2020 03:24pm
Why you always give these statements?
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 24, 2020 03:27pm
"Whatever India does, it will receive a response in kind." Please keep in mind that India has the most battle hardened professional media in the world. We have learned from the Galwan adventure that whatever response in kind they may receive, their media will respond with fury. Last time our air force shot down a MIG 21, their media shot down an F16.
Recommend 0
FN
Jun 24, 2020 03:28pm
India knows Pakistan is not China and PTI government has weakened the Country.
Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jun 24, 2020 03:29pm
Fantastic tea will be served if the Indians do come. Pakistan always take care of its guests.
Recommend 0
Fakistani
Jun 24, 2020 03:40pm
Totally cut off all the diplomatic relations. We don’t need any connection when one side feels they are descendents of invaders and not natives.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 24, 2020 04:10pm
So many Warnings for India...
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 24, 2020 04:26pm
When things get tough at home diverting public attention is the best and cheapest way to cool the angry people.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jun 24, 2020 04:34pm
Is Qureshi a FM or spokesman of Foreign Ministry !
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 24, 2020 05:12pm
Better close both the embassies. Why do we need ties in first place?
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 24, 2020 05:13pm
Chinese embarrased their dead soldiers families by not revealing the numbers.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 24, 2020 05:46pm
@JustSaying, what is the result?
Recommend 0
Uday
Jun 24, 2020 06:43pm
Relax... India consider you in the same league of Nepal only.
Recommend 0
Salim
Jun 24, 2020 06:52pm
@Misbah, China is a closed secretive country and never give out any factual report. Their government's attitude towards it's armed forces is of non chalance. The armed forces are paid fighters so they don't deserve any special treatment. They are doing what they are paid for. With over 40 casualties and 35 deaths, in the Gawlan heights, China just reported 2 senior officials death.
Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Jun 24, 2020 07:08pm
@Misbah, I second that, have even mentioned it on Twitter.
Recommend 0
Amir khan
Jun 24, 2020 07:12pm
China lost 43 of their soldiers
Recommend 0
ROCKY
Jun 24, 2020 07:14pm
Every day..seriously?!!
Recommend 0
Syama
Jun 24, 2020 07:29pm
No work except issuing statements.
Recommend 0
Bashir George
Jun 24, 2020 07:38pm
After being defeated by the Chinese army the pusillanimous Indian army is finding excuses against Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Heba Abbas
Jun 24, 2020 07:41pm
India 20 soldiers, China 35 soldiers dead, who got beaten?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 24, 2020 07:42pm
China lost 35 army people, several billion dollars of trade with India, who is the looser now?
Recommend 0
Patel D
Jun 24, 2020 07:48pm
Good job of a timely challenge warning to India
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 24, 2020 07:51pm
Please provide actionable evidence against the individuals in question.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 24, 2020 08:05pm
Only talk no action?
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jun 24, 2020 09:29pm
@Misbah, 35 to 43 confirmed
Recommend 0
Samofmich
Jun 24, 2020 11:34pm
Learn from your larger neighbors Mr Qureshi ... talk soft but carry a big stick.
Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 24, 2020 11:41pm
OK Mr. Qureshi. We have heard the same many times. Just do whatever is necessary when the time comes.
Recommend 0
John/ USA
Jun 24, 2020 11:43pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, As usual , always 100%.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Jun 25, 2020 12:01am
Don't try to mess with India then you will have nothing to worry about.
Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 25, 2020 12:08am
02-jun - Rajnath sing says - large number of chinese troops crossed into india's side of LAC 17th jun - Jaishankar - Chinese tried to erect the structure of Galwan on India's side of LAC 19 jun - MOdi - China never entered into india's territory
Recommend 0
Rahul
Jun 25, 2020 12:08am
How many time is he going to warn India ? India is not deaf.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Jun 25, 2020 12:10am
This guy is making up stories.
Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 25, 2020 12:16am
Soldiers died for a reason and it's sad. The Indian media is running for rating and TRP. They are spreading fake news all day long. Ask a question in india, they will label you as anti national, Congress, pro Pakistan or naxalite.
Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 25, 2020 12:17am
I would like to see Modi as a prime minister for next 20 years. Blessing in disguise.
Recommend 0
Kalyan
Jun 25, 2020 06:06am
@Rashid Khan, he is afraid.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Creeping religiosity

Creeping religiosity

Any demand or action can be put beyond discussion in Pakistan by wrapping it in a religious standard.

The petrol fiasco

The petrol fiasco

Khurram Husain

A number of things have gone wrong this time. But at the heart of them is an attempt by the government to impose an unrealistic price at a critical time.

Editorial

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...

June 24, 2020

Haj decision

THE Saudi authorities have finally announced what many had been fearing ever since it became clear that Covid-19 was...

June 24, 2020

Missing local link

OBSERVATIONS by a number of UN organisations put together in one volume by the UNDP have once again tried to make us...

Updated June 24, 2020

Increased testing needed

ON multiple days since mid-June, official figures for coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been well over...