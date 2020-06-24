DAWN.COM

Hafeez says he has tested negative for Covid-19

ReutersUpdated June 24, 2020

Hafeez added that his family had also tested negative and attached a picture of his medical report in the tweet. — AFP/File
All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has tested negative for Covid-19 a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he was among seven more players who contracted the disease ahead of their England tour, the player said on Wednesday.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that a total of 10 players, including Hafeez, had tested positive but the 39-year-old said in a tweet that a subsequent examination at a private laboratory in Lahore had cleared him.

Pakistan's test and limited-overs squads will tour England for three tests and three Twenty20 internationals. They were due to fly out this month before going into quarantine ahead of the first test starting on July 30.

England director of cricket Ashley Giles has said that the tour is expected to go ahead.

England return to action following the Covid-19 stoppage with three tests against the West Indies next month with the first scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators.

Comments (20)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2020 03:00pm
What a great and wonderful achievement?
Recommend 0
Waseem
Jun 24, 2020 03:17pm
PCB should hold daily tests for all the players who have tested positive.
Recommend 0
Maqbool
Jun 24, 2020 04:23pm
people already have doubts on testing kits, it will make there doubts even stronger.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 24, 2020 04:41pm
Its better for Hafeez, shoaib etc to permanently rest and give young boys a chance to represent Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Malik
Jun 24, 2020 04:41pm
Good news that he is negative, but why did he not contact PCB before posting it on the social media. It just makes the mockery of the system.
Recommend 0
Omar
Jun 24, 2020 04:45pm
Positive or negative, why is he still part of the team. Same goes for Shoaib Malik.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 24, 2020 05:13pm
It is a proof of the unreliability of testing labs. If really infected and cleared by the labs, the players will jeopardise safety of the English players. The matter has to be double checked to be sure.
Recommend 0
Sadnews
Jun 24, 2020 06:06pm
If the get tested positive after reaching England it would be very bad for the image of the country the expenses of treatment in England would also be something to think about
Recommend 0
Anup
Jun 24, 2020 06:36pm
Only those people's are negative which are not ready for match fixing. It's high time for Pakistan.. Desperate need of money
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Jun 24, 2020 07:14pm
A question that naturally comes to the mind is "How come so many Test Players got positive in the first place ?" Were the tests on other players also faulty ? Or was it that these test players were practising or training at maybe one or two locations and caught the virus ? Both the possibilities are dangerous especially the 2nd one.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jun 24, 2020 07:19pm
With all the doubts in testing results, PCB should have tested at least twice before announcing, specially when there were no symptoms in the players.
Recommend 0
citizen
Jun 24, 2020 07:57pm
Really a greatest news about Hafeez...
Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Jun 24, 2020 08:00pm
Okay, so in Pakistan you can get a report of any type after paying , money talks
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 24, 2020 08:11pm
I guessHafeez was talking about his batting style and approach than test result was correctly negative.
Recommend 0
Zartaz Gul
Jun 24, 2020 08:17pm
Chinese kits can never be trusted for Coron testing
Recommend 0
sat
Jun 24, 2020 08:31pm
Sorry for Chinese kits.
Recommend 0
Mirza
Jun 24, 2020 10:27pm
How can anyone get tested anywhere instead of the designated testing place as selected by PCB. Hafeez may be trying to manipulate the result, should be tested again after 14 days quarantine under PCB supervision.
Recommend 0
Global Citizen
Jun 24, 2020 10:37pm
Any player who tested positive in last one month should not be allowed to enter England.
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 24, 2020 11:05pm
chinese testing kits are not reliable.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jun 25, 2020 12:07am
...of all the people ....it had to be him...since he has an impeccable record against good pace attach on seaming pitches...
Recommend 0

