Johnson & Johnson told to pay $2.1bn over cancer-causing talcum powder

J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits across the US alleging it failed to warn consumers of the risk of cancer from asbestos in its talc-based products. — Reuters/File
A United States court has upheld a verdict that talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer and ordered the pharmaceutical giant to pay $2.1 billion in damages.

The decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals cut by more than half the $4.4bn a jury had awarded 22 people in 2018. The court agreed that some of the plaintiffs should not have been included in the case as they were from outside the state.

But the Tuesday decision upheld the awarding of damages for the company “knowingly selling products that contained asbestos to consumers".

“Because defendants are large, multi-billion-dollar corporations, we believe a large amount of punitive damages is necessary to have an effect in this case,” the judgement said.

“It is impossible to place monetary value on the physical, mental and emotional anguish plaintiffs suffered because of their injury caused by defendants.”

A spokeswoman for J&J said the company would appeal the decision in the Supreme Court of Missouri, according to the Wall Street Journal.

J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits across the US alleging it failed to warn consumers of the risk of cancer from asbestos in its talc-based products.

In 2019, a California jury became the latest to award millions in damages to a plaintiff who said the company's baby powder had given her terminal cancer.

Last month, the firm announced it was discontinuing production of its talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada, in part due to the “constant barrage of litigation advertising” over the product.

It will continue to sell the product in the rest of the world, it added.

UFO
Jun 24, 2020 03:05pm
When will petroleum companies be made to pay 100 trillion dollars for destroying the entire planet?
Recommend 0
Fisholan
Jun 24, 2020 03:07pm
Big Pharma at it again. At the end of the day, they are public companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. So of course their no. 1 priority is to generate profits for their shareholders. Not human health. Would be naive to expect that.
Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Jun 24, 2020 04:28pm
Banned and fined in North America but free to sell in other continents. Crazy. It can't be so. US should make the company stop its talc production
Recommend 0
Rafi
Jun 24, 2020 08:28pm
Now still selling in Pakistan
Recommend 0
rns
Jun 24, 2020 09:25pm
Everybody ordinary poor person in the third world uses talcum powder, as the only affordable deodorant. Only the rich can afford Eau de Cologne 4711. Had they been affected by the asbestos in it, no one is going to question them, let alone compensate them. Afterall it is a rich man's world.
Recommend 0
Khalida Husain
Jun 24, 2020 10:00pm
As it is proven that the powder causes cancer, Pakistanis should not use it. If a person who have used it and had cancer, she/he should sue Johnson & Johnson.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 24, 2020 11:52pm
Such events only happen in US where there is high awareness. In country like Pak people can’t afford this powder tantrums. And talcum powder is available loose unbranded , people use that on body, as well as caram board. The immunity level is so high, people buy milk & carry it in plastic pouches to home, then they consume it after boiling, all remains well.
Recommend 0

