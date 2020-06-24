DAWN.COM

Initial report finds human error on part of pilots, ATC officials in PIA crash: aviation minister

Dawn.comUpdated June 24, 2020

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan speaking on the floor of the National Assembly. — DawnNewsTV
Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, said that the initial report of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) June 22 plane crash found the pilots and air traffic control (ATC) officials to be at fault for not following set procedures.

Khan said that both the pilots and the ATC ignored "standard protocols".

The PIA Airbus A320 crashed last month in Karachi's Model Colony, close to the Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 aboard. Flight PK-8303 from Lahore came down about a kilometre short of the runway on its second attempt to land.

Preliminary findings

While detailing the possible circumstances that culminated in the air crash, the preliminary investigation report states that the safety investigation was not meant to "apportion blame or liability".

"Accordingly, it is inappropriate to use AAIB [interim] investigation report to assign fault or blame or determine liability," it adds.

The preliminary report, seen by Dawn.com, found that:

  • The departure from Lahore and cruising flight of PK-8303 were uneventful. However, "The crew did not follow standard callouts and did not observe CRM ( Crew Resource Management) aspects during most parts of flight."
  • On its first approach, the aircraft was cleared to descend to 3,000 feet by the time it reached Makli. However, "the aircraft ended up higher than the required descend profile" and was at 9,780 feet and a speed of about 245 knots at Makli.
  • In order to manage the descent and lose the additional height, “OPEN DES” mode was selected via the Fuel Control Unit, both autopilots were disengaged and speed brakes were extended.
  • The 'Karachi Approach' tower, also called the air traffic control, advised the pilot to do an orbit so that the aircraft could be adjusted on the required descend profile. However, no orbit was executed and the landing approach was continued.
  • The landing gears were lowered at an altitude of 7,221 feet at around 10.5 nautical miles from runway 25L, according to flight data.
  • Karachi Approach advised the pilot "repeatedly" about the plane's excessive height but the landing approach was not discontinued. Instead, in a move termed by the aviation minister as "inexplicable", the plane's landing gears were raised and speed brakes were retracted when it was at a height of 1,740 feet and at a distance slightly less than five nautical miles from the runway. The plane then gave over-speed and ground proximity warnings.
  • Since the landing approach was continued, Karachi Approach instead of changing over the aircraft to 'Aerodrome Control' sought telephonic landing clearance from the Aerodrome Control, which conveyed a landing clearance for the aircraft "without observing the abnormality that the landing gears were not extended" to Karachi Approach. Subsequently, Karachi Approach cleared the aircraft to land.
  • According to the FDR and CVR recordings, "several warnings and alerts such as over-speed, landing gear not down and ground proximity alerts were disregarded" by the pilots. The landing was carried out with the landing gears retracted, leading to the aircraft engines scrubbing the runway surface at various points and suffering damage. Security footage showed sparks caused by the aircraft engines touching the runway while the scrubbing marks were also pictured on the runway.
  • The Aerodrome Control observed the scrubbing of engines with the runway but did not covey this abnormality to the aircraft. It was conveyed to the Karachi Approach via telephone, however, Karachi Approach did not relay this information to the aircraft.
  • The aircraft then discontinued landing and performed a go-around. At this point, data shows the landing gear lever was briefly switched to 'down' position, but it was immediately followed by its movement to 'up' position.
  • The pilot then conveyed his intention to make another landing approach on runway 25L, however, shortly after the go-around, both engines failed one by one. FDR data recording stopped at this point due to a design limitation.
  • With the aircraft unable to maintain the required height, the aircrew transmitted a Mayday call saying they had lost both the engines. The plane subsequently crashed about 1,340 metres short of the runway. It was a "slow-speed impact with [a] high angle of attack", with the landing gears extended.
  • Evidence from the wreckage indicates reasons for the failure of the right engine, however, the left engine requires further examination. Additionally, the landing gear in extended position "did not demonstrate any malfunction of the landing gear system".
  • The aircraft was "reportedly serviceable" for the flight; necessary scrutiny of the aircraft maintenance records is underway. The captain and first officer were "adequately qualified and experienced" to undertake the said flight.


'Overconfidence and lack of focus'

According to Khan, there was no technical fault in the plane and both the pilots were medically fit to fly. He added that data from the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was decoded in the presence of foreign experts.

"According to the report, the plane was 100 per cent fit for flying. It had no technical fault. Flights were suspended due to corona, the plane took its first flight on May 7 and the crash happened on May 22. In between, it completed six flights successfully; five to and from Karachi and one to Sharjah.

"The pilot on the final approach did not identify any technical fault [as well]. At a distance of 10 miles from runway, the plane should have been at an altitude of 2,500 feet but it was around 7,220 feet. This was the first irregularity," Khan said.

He said that the ATC told the pilot thrice that the plane was too high to land but he refused to listen. Another important factor was that the pilot closed the landing gears at a distance of five nautical miles from the runway even though they were open before, he added.

Talking about further mistakes, Khan said that the plane was on auto-landing but the pilot brought it back to manual landing before the crash. It should have come in at 40 degrees but it dived at 60 degrees, he added.

The minister also blamed the pilots' "overconfidence and lack of focus" for the crash. "The pilots were discussing corona throughout the flight. They were not focused. They talked about corona [...] their families were affected. When the control tower asked him to decrease the plane's height, the pilot said 'I'll manage'. There was overconfidence."

The preliminary report, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, makes no mention of the pilots’ conversation or even that they were distracted as stated by the minister in the National Assembly.

The minister, however, added that the control tower was at fault too for not pointing out the damage to the plane after a failed attempt at landing. "[Air traffic controller] should have informed when he saw the engines on fire. The control tower did not inform pilot [so it] was at fault too. When the plane took off again, both engines were damaged.

"He was an extremely experienced pilot. What is sad is that because of the overconfidence and lack of focus of pilot and co-pilot, such a big incident happened. The interim report says cabin crew and control tower were also at fault," he said, adding that the full report would be released before the end of the year.

The minister also spoke about past accidents, the Air Blue crash in 2010, Bojha Airlines crash in 2012, plane crash in Chitral in 2016 and the crash landing of a plane in Gilgit in 2019. He said that Air Blue and Bojha Airlines crash occurred due to "human error and various breaches of flying discipline".

He added that the technical fault in the Chitral incident was "so complicated" that the plane manufacturer itself has not been able to reach a conclusion yet. The minister, however, promised that its inquiry report would be presented in August of this year.

'Almost 40pc pilots have fake licenses'

The minister said that the government had observed that major airlines in other countries did not have such a history of crashes and therefore, started to investigate pilots. There are 860 active pilots in the country, he said, adding that of these 860, 262 pilots did not even take their exams themselves.

Decrying that pilots were not hired on merit, Khan said that fake degrees and licenses were issued. "Almost 40 per cent of pilots have fake licenses," he said, adding that they did not have flying experience either.

He added that the government had started to take action against all such pilots. "In the first phase, 54 such pilots were identified. Show cause notices were issued to 24 and nine others confessed that they were unqualified.

"I believe this issue should not be politicised. It is a matter of national security. The inquiry has been free, fair and transparent," he concluded.

Shortly after the crash last month, the government had formed a committee, headed by Air Commodore Usman Ghani, who is president of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to determine the causes of the crash and issue a report in one month's time.

An 11-member team of Airbus, the manufacturer of the A320 aircraft, had also visited the country and investigated the site of the incident to offer technical assistance to Pakistani investigators in the PK-8303 crash probe.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a letter to the PIA that the pilot of the crashed aircraft did not follow the instructions of the ATC.

The CAA letter said the duty approach controller had raised a non-compliance report in respect of the pilot of PK-8303. It claimed that the pilot was warned twice about his speed and high altitude for approach but he did not follow.

Comments (106)

Adnan
Jun 24, 2020 01:25pm
Everybody knew that. Western pilots have already stated pilot was to blame on their youtube channels and did not follow operating procedures.
Recommend 0
Zen
Jun 24, 2020 01:28pm
Very harsh way to learn; but always room to improve and ensure better safety measures going forward.
Recommend 0
Ammar Ahmed
Jun 24, 2020 01:28pm
All initial analysis pointed out that pilot took a false glide slope and that the plane was too high on approach contrary to this statement by the minister who stated the plane was too low, weird isn't? At 10 NM away, the plane should have been around 3,500 feet not 10,000 feet altitude high as stated by minister and at actual height of 7,000 feet the plane was too high. Seems either slip of tongue or again typical incompetence of the report investigators which has become hallmark of PTI Govt.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 24, 2020 01:32pm
Pilots
Recommend 0
Hussain Rabbani
Jun 24, 2020 01:38pm
there is an adamant need to fix up PIA corporation and its aeroplanes, but unfortunately the authorities always blame pilots for their failure.
Recommend 0
Abbasi
Jun 24, 2020 01:44pm
@Adnan, Please do share the link to the video you're referring to.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 24, 2020 01:46pm
ATC is not at fault. The pilot was warned multiple times. He just chose not follow them.
Recommend 0
Shampee
Jun 24, 2020 01:48pm
@Ammar Ahmed, There were two landing attempts, Minister might have talked about the second attempt I guess.
Recommend 0
Shak
Jun 24, 2020 01:51pm
"the plane should have been at an altitude of 10,200 feet but it was around 7,000 feet" Minister never said any of these figures. He said the plane should be at 2,500ft but in fact it was at 7,220ft. This complete lack of basic reporting skills is deeply disturbing.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 24, 2020 01:51pm
The report has been prepared in a way that it should look like that the pilots were at fault due to this very reason flight PK-8303 crashed in Karachi and partial responsibility has also been fixed on Air Traffic Controller. When Airbus team came to Karachi and took with them the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for decoding than there was no need for aviation ministry to send an Air Commodore with the foreign experts team. It has always been a stance of aviation ministry not to take any responsibility on its shoulders and have always made responsible the pilots, air traffic staff and the crew members so that no responsibility should be fixed on the minister himself or any other person and close the file of investigations for ever. People of Pakistan would like to listen to the recording of Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) through TV screens to determine if the statement of aviation minister is correct or not?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 24, 2020 01:57pm
As expected, the blame is on the dead pilot...airline and manufacturer are never held accountable for any plane crash because the dead pilot can't defend himself....
Recommend 0
Student
Jun 24, 2020 01:58pm
Those who cannot defend themselves are to blame.
Recommend 0
afzaal
Jun 24, 2020 01:59pm
Its struggled to save the minion and this will lead towards institutional catastrophic
Recommend 0
aslam khan
Jun 24, 2020 01:59pm
PIA's fault for letting, not 100% fit staff take charge of the plane due to corona virus stress. They should screen mentally not capable staff take to the air.
Recommend 0
zaidi
Jun 24, 2020 02:03pm
I doubt that aeroplane was 100% fit. Recently, PIA plane was about to fly with a minor technical fault that is it's door was not fixed.
Recommend 0
Adnan
Jun 24, 2020 02:04pm
@Ammar Ahmed, There were two approaches made to land, first when the plane came in too high and fast and second when it came in low. The minster must be referring to the last and final attempt.
Recommend 0
Tahir M
Jun 24, 2020 02:05pm
I wonder if the Minister is suffering from height judgement definitions. He is confusing between low and high.
Recommend 0
Chinese Poodle
Jun 24, 2020 02:10pm
I’m sure PAF pilots show similar overconfidence as well.
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Jun 24, 2020 02:13pm
Cleverly saved the Civil Aviation and PIA.
Recommend 0
bilal allama
Jun 24, 2020 02:19pm
"All initial analysis pointed out that pilot took a false glide slope and that the plane was too high on approach contrary to this statement by the minister who stated the plane was too low, weird isn't?" Yes, that is a key point. Something seems wrong with the minister's statement. The airplane was too high, the approach was not stabilized, the pilot should have "gone around" according to SOP but did not, and dived at too high speed from too high altitude leading to the no-landing-fear first landing.
Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Jun 24, 2020 02:19pm
@Ammar Ahmed, did PTI government hired the pilots ??
Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Jun 24, 2020 02:22pm
When you have recruitment of incompetent pilot and staff recruited on political affiliations and no merit us considered, we will see more crashes in future. Fire all incompetent staff, privatise PIA and things will be on right track. The political parties have systematically destroyed PIA. some if the readers will blame PTI government.
Recommend 0
Idrees Khan
Jun 24, 2020 02:34pm
well as the report says both at wrong(the pilot and ATC) so any punitive lesson for the ATC?
Recommend 0
Tahir Malik
Jun 24, 2020 02:41pm
Pilots in pia flying daily with fake licenses this needs to stop this hour not tomorrow but today. CAA job
Recommend 0
Built-in
Jun 24, 2020 02:42pm
Pilot was warned before landing that his altitude is very high. He said " i'll manage" This is the point where at controller should have intervened and asked the pilot to go around. I am not allowing you to land. The problem is atc's are not in commanding position or cannot strictly impose their decisions. They always surrender to pilots decisions.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Jun 24, 2020 02:46pm
@Adnan, This report talks about 1 st landing attempt only, it stops short of 2nd landing attempt.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 24, 2020 02:49pm
Never fly pia
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 24, 2020 02:50pm
Sounds like the story of Pakistan itself. It was flight worthy from day one. But then unfit 'pilots' took control and started flying it around aimlessly without any training and sans any ground or air control. Since crash of 1971, it has been in the hands of hoards of unfit and fake pilots families and their equally unfit and fake cabin crew of select friends and their families, desperately struggling to come out of the repair shop.
Recommend 0
Sudheer Namdeo
Jun 24, 2020 02:51pm
Very sad news... One person mistake took life of innocent people. This is Govt incompetency why didn't they force pilot to complete exams on time and why no mock drill done on time to make pilot educated.
Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Jun 24, 2020 02:53pm
Highest degree of professionalism is the hallmark of aviation industry. For this reason, it is one of the highest paid profession. Aviation professionals must always follow the SOPs religiously because they are dealing with human lives. We as a nation are the worst people when it comes to following the rules and regulations. Wrong parking, missing / non-standard number plates, violating queues, encroachments of roads, and throwing garbage around, are just few examples. Our aviation safety record is perhaps the poorest in the world. I wonder when would grow up as a nation?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2020 02:57pm
Since it's proved now through the initial inquiry report that PIA pilot, co-pilot and the Control Tower staff in Karachi were at fault, will the aviation minister show the guts, moral courage and the grit to tender his resignation as promised by him and set a new example in the history of civil aviation in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Aijaz Nabi
Jun 24, 2020 03:07pm
Any pilot is prone to making an error or a misjudgement and any plane can face malfunction. But the airport & ATC are always present mentally and physically to oversee the landing & takeoff. I'd like to know if Karachi airport a video recording of aircraft engines in flames afer touching the tarmac.
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 24, 2020 03:40pm
The investigation needs to go further and find out the root causes of the mistakes that were made on the day. The pilot maybe at fault but why would an experienced pilot make such a mistake! Was he fit to fly in terms of his physical and mental health! Was there anything in his past performance indicating an issue with his professionalism! Keep asking the questions. Don't indulge in the blame game. Focus on the problems and find solutions.
Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 24, 2020 04:09pm
How did the engine catch fire due to a failed landing?
Recommend 0
Bilal Hameed
Jun 24, 2020 04:11pm
Definitely as the pilot is no more here, he should be made accountable. Did he intentionally want to end his life?
Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 24, 2020 04:15pm
It's shocking! Since last one year we are hearing that pilots have fake degrees! How come they are not in jail? How can a transport minister say that they still have pilots with fake degrees? Who is responsible?
Recommend 0
Prashant
Jun 24, 2020 04:30pm
Which company is providing insurance to the PIA passengers considering that 40% of its pilot are fake license holders
Recommend 0
Alrehan
Jun 24, 2020 04:32pm
These are very serious allegations against pilots . According to minister 40% are incompetent . If they were so incompetent then why only one plane had fallen in 2 years.40% plane would have fallen. Will minister talk about those unnecessary buildings.Palpa needs to do case against this minister who is trying to put blame on pilots.
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 24, 2020 04:33pm
Playing Russian roulette has better odds than flying PIA. 17% vs. 40%. That is sad and pathetic.
Recommend 0
karr
Jun 24, 2020 04:44pm
Looks suspicious to me . Is PLA blaming dead pilots who cant defend themselves to cover up for poor maintenance / faulty aircraft ?
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 24, 2020 04:45pm
In view of managed investigations which govt. got it through Airbus company after PIA aircraft PK-8303 crashed in Karachi on May 22. 2020 and after decoding of Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), the report of which have not been made public, it is duty of Aviation Minister to make it a must to upload all air fitness certificates of all PIA aircrafts on PIA’s website for the information of PIA passengers whether they are travelling on domestic or international routes. The passengers while travelling through PIA will not be having enough time to check if aircrafts wheels have adequate air pressure in its tyres and tubes and to check its landing gears as PIA’s passengers are not technically qualified if the aircrafts are 100% fit for safe take off and landing at airports any where in the country or abroad People of Pakistan are not satisfied with the press conference of aviation minister at all as this is just a managed investigations and nothing else.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Jun 24, 2020 04:45pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are 100% correct
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 24, 2020 04:46pm
Some of the reports put the length of the the runway at Karachi airport at 9000 meters which can't be right. This will make it the longest runway in the world by several kilometers. It is probably 9000 feet not kilometres.
Recommend 0
Saad
Jun 24, 2020 04:55pm
It seems like people only want to blame govt officials. It does not matter to them, who was at fault. Minister clearly said the pilot was experienced and a veteran. Mistakes happen but his mistake costs a lot.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 24, 2020 05:16pm
Palpa should file petition in the court to produce decoding of Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) so that entire conversation between pilots during flight from Lahore to Karachi should be scrutinised by members of Palpa and technical experts. If the need arises during hearings, Airbus team that decoded Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) should be called to Pakistan to cross check by the court. The aviation minister instead of resigning from his post is trying to shift responsibility on the shoulders of deceased pilots and air traffic controller. By accusing pilots that they were having fake degrees and fake flying licences it was the responsibility of aviation minister and ministry to cross check educational and experience documents before allowing recruited pilots to allow them to fly PIA aircrafts. No person has an authority to fly PIA aircraft until and unless he is been permitted to fly by ministry of aviation.
Recommend 0
sukhera
Jun 24, 2020 05:19pm
The pilot in this case did not follow the instructions from the control tower. He was advised twice about the altitude and the speed of the plane. Both times the pilot responded that he is confident that he can manage it. So the question is, how do you force the pilot to follow the commands because if he does not, the pilot is risking the lives of passenger. Major air crashes in its PIA history are due to pilot errors. PIA chief must get rid off rogue/incompetent pilots to gain the trust of the people it serves.
Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Jun 24, 2020 05:33pm
As expected, because the pilots are not alive to defend themselves.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 24, 2020 05:34pm
@Adnan, when the plane touched the tarmac on plane's body and without any wheels, it was already a crash. And there is no any standard procedure to follow, "after the crash".
Recommend 0
Waseem
Jun 24, 2020 05:34pm
So according to some of the people who are commenting here the Minister was flying the plane. Also according to their views the driver of an over speeding bus is not the culprit since he is dead but the Transport Minister is the real culprit.
Recommend 0
saksci
Jun 24, 2020 05:38pm
All pilots in PIA are through connection not merit, it has been going on since day one it is a culture in Pakistan for all high paying jobs.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 24, 2020 05:44pm
"almost 40percent pilots have fake licenses" sums it up all.
Recommend 0
Mazhar
Jun 24, 2020 05:50pm
Fake qualifications?? dos it surprise anyone?
Recommend 0
KAJ
Jun 24, 2020 05:52pm
As per the initial accident report, the blame of crash is on the Pilot and Air Traffic Controller . I failed to understand the failure of ATCO in this crash.
Recommend 0
MA
Jun 24, 2020 06:02pm
With all these fake pilots, and the proof that pilots were at fault, it is high time that PIA is shut down. Don't listen to the unions.
Recommend 0
Sobia
Jun 24, 2020 06:04pm
I was expecting that the pilots would be blamed as they are no longer alive to defend themselves and this saves those who are.
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jun 24, 2020 06:09pm
Overconfidence on the part of pilots has led to many such accidents in aviation history.
Recommend 0
sophie
Jun 24, 2020 06:15pm
Engine fire? Hows that get ignored by both the tower and the pilot? And how does anybody get a job with any airline with fake credentials? Lot of blame to go around here - and that includes the govt.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jun 24, 2020 06:47pm
Engines on fire and yet the aircraft was "100% fit" to fly? Surely the pilot could not have been responsible for the fire. Seems like PIA deflecting lack of maintenance standards once again.
Recommend 0
za
Jun 24, 2020 07:10pm
Main cause are nepotism & favoritism in hiring of incompetent people base on ethnic and political background
Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 24, 2020 07:10pm
“He said that the ATC told the pilot thrice that the plane was too high to land but he refused to listen“ This kind of behaviour is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. I will never fly PIA until I don’t see massive reforms in that place.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 24, 2020 07:19pm
As per the report 40 per cent of the pilots have fake licences. How are these pilots with fake licenses being allowed to operate? Where is the due diligence of the civil aviation authority? Are they also asleep at the wheels?
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 24, 2020 07:19pm
What is stopping you to terminate the pilots with fake degree and start criminal persecution against them.
Recommend 0
Tariq Khalil
Jun 24, 2020 07:37pm
In order to make it a transparent are you going to release the last 10 minutes of cockpit voice recording. Just as to make it clear why the landing gear was not down on the first attempt or is this going to be swept under the carpet like all other crash investigations as in the past.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 24, 2020 07:42pm
Why did the Pilot lowered landing gear at 10 miles and then retracted at 5 miles. What is cockpit voice recorder analysis about these 10 miles. Lastly qualifications of members of investigation board who belong to airforce. We're they qualified to investigate a commercial aircraft accident.
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Jun 24, 2020 07:49pm
@Ammar Ahmed, thank you for over complicating the matters just to boast your competence.
Recommend 0
John Cool
Jun 24, 2020 07:51pm
@Hussain Rabbani, I think the reason is they actually fly and have total control of the plane and are responsible.
Recommend 0
farhan
Jun 24, 2020 07:51pm
this is why we need to privatize, private companies will not hire any unqualified pilots it will be too risky for their business
Recommend 0
NABEEL AFZAL
Jun 24, 2020 07:57pm
It was 22nd May NOT 22nd June sir The news loses its readers with such blunders!
Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Jun 24, 2020 08:02pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what will happen if he resigns? Does it make any difference to families of those who lost their loved ones? A
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Jun 24, 2020 08:03pm
Were the Pilots checked for Corona (pre and post flight). If postmortem shows infection with Corona is may add new insight into the range of symptoms. Can the virus affect motor and executive functions.
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Jun 24, 2020 08:04pm
We have seen a live performer collapse on the stage and later found to have Corona.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2020 08:09pm
PIA is worst airlines lets admit
Recommend 0
T-man
Jun 24, 2020 08:16pm
So the government knows where the problem lies. Now fix it before more accidents.
Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jun 24, 2020 08:17pm
What about engine failure and landing gear not working.?
Recommend 0
kamran
Jun 24, 2020 08:17pm
@Asalam 56, because there was never a second actual landing, only attempt which fell short of few hundred meters.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 24, 2020 08:32pm
@Adnan, Absolutely. The pilot did the blunder, there was no reason for him to land from height of 3500 ft instead of 2000 ft. He said to ATC he’ll manage, and ATC did not press him to first reduce altitude to 2000 ft, then permission to land should be given. The ATC too faulted and directed ILS to facilitate landing, accordingly ILS directed to land, the landing angle was not as per SOPS, the engines touched the runaway, again pilot did blunder & boost the damaged engines, which got stopped after 17 min on air, and we all know what happened. The obvious lesson for pilots, they should strictly follow SOPs, and don’t rely on their self confidence or experience.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 24, 2020 09:22pm
Reuters reported same facts as an international news. Very sad .
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 24, 2020 09:24pm
@Adnan, Western/French pilots have not released any youtube based info. If you know,please provide that link.
Recommend 0
Chris Roberts
Jun 24, 2020 09:25pm
Action will have to be taken regarding the 40% of pilots who have fake licenses and those in charge of hiring. This is really putting the passengers' lives at risk and is obviouly extremely dangerous.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Jun 24, 2020 09:25pm
@Zeeshan Ahmed , sir the engines caught fire after they rubbed against the runway
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 24, 2020 09:25pm
Blame the dead. Episode end. No need to investigate further.
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
Jun 24, 2020 09:31pm
may be he can learn from his mistakes
Recommend 0
Man in the Mirror
Jun 24, 2020 09:41pm
40% fake pilots!! -- that is shocking and stunning.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jun 24, 2020 10:04pm
Blame the dead pilot, episode 5! So the pilots are hired with fake degrees based on connections, what about the managers, are they hired on merit?
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jun 24, 2020 10:05pm
BTW in train crashes too the blame is always pinned on the deceased Engineer!
Recommend 0
Haider Ali
Jun 24, 2020 10:15pm
@Syed A. Mateen, why disband palpa first? It is no secret that there are people in pia with bogus degrees and licences. Let an international investigation team examine the crash, you will find the result. For the pia employees , their job is more precious than our lives!
Recommend 0
Disco Ranjha
Jun 24, 2020 10:16pm
I don't understand, why ATC is also responsible? They warned the pilots many times for the unstable approach (coming hot and high). The pilots did not correct the situation, and just before touch down they retracted the landing gears and ended up hitting the engines to the runway. So all this is controllers fault? ATC is being blamed for not informing the pilots of the engine damage, the pilots should know better what they have done. The damage was so severe that the plane could not complete the go around. Even if this was communicated to the pilots, what other option they had?
Recommend 0
chacha
Jun 24, 2020 10:17pm
Incompetent. PIA need to scrutinize their pilots. I rarely see UAE has any desi pilots. They are all Australians and they have very good track record. May be they should just outsource piloting to Australians/Americans
Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 24, 2020 10:18pm
This was expected. In a plane crash its very easy to protect the influential people and put the blame of Pilot.
Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 24, 2020 10:42pm
@Sadiqain, if PTI did not recruit they can atleast remove them. Without fear.
Recommend 0
shib
Jun 24, 2020 11:03pm
@Nasir, this is Pakistan...every thing is possible..should have right connections and required wealth....Get it done what ever you want...
Recommend 0
momo
Jun 24, 2020 11:05pm
when is minister resign expected?
Recommend 0
Ttk
Jun 24, 2020 11:08pm
@Shahid, superb
Recommend 0
hnm
Jun 24, 2020 11:17pm
@Zeeshan Ahmed , Obviously the engine will catch fire after the friction of a landing without the landing gear extended! This is not a maintenance issue.
Recommend 0
hnm
Jun 24, 2020 11:19pm
@Shahid, Absolutely! Could not have said it better myself.
Recommend 0
sal
Jun 24, 2020 11:52pm
It is a normal thing for plane to come at the higher altitude. This is call short landing if they land or go around to adjust the altitude. In any case, i want to know the black box finding. Please publish that....
Recommend 0
Rahul
Jun 24, 2020 11:53pm
As per Pakistan's Aviation Minister, 40% of Pakistani pilots are flying with fake pilot license then what else to expect ?
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
Jun 24, 2020 11:54pm
@Zeeshan Ahmed , read the report again In the first landing attempt,(without the undercarriage lowered) the engines scraped the runway, causing sparks and probably damaging them and thus the failure and fire
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
Jun 24, 2020 11:56pm
@Sanjeev, the landing gear was working it was lowered and raise back TWICE
Recommend 0
Zubaida khan
Jun 25, 2020 12:05am
@Hussain Rabbani, This was a complete pilot failure. Nothing to do with the plane.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jun 25, 2020 12:06am
Both thr CEO of PIA, DG CAA and aviation minister should resign. They did not do their jobs of so many pilots are flying around without proper licenses and training. Truly appalling.
Recommend 0
Nidz
Jun 25, 2020 12:06am
@Chinese Poodle, not sure but definitely sure about indian pilots abhi nandan's overconfidence
Recommend 0
Zubaida khan
Jun 25, 2020 12:06am
@Syed A. Mateen, Please explain why he was still at 10,000 ft when he should be at 3000? And then he decided to land without wheels down.
Recommend 0
Ravi Sanku
Jun 25, 2020 12:10am
This happens with cars too as they say the new drivers are better since they are more cautious and experienced drivers are way overconfident.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Arain
Jun 25, 2020 12:15am
poor training , not following standard protocol, after repeated warning by ATC , landed with landing gear up, you can hear the alarms and warning lights in the cockpit. Those in the plane didn`t have to die. Sorry set of affairs, hope they can evaluate the whole procedures.
Recommend 0
Gulam
Jun 25, 2020 07:15am
30% pilot are having fake degree what more can be said
Recommend 0

