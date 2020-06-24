Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2021

New Zealand sees highest jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Published June 24, 2020
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. — Reuters/File
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. — Reuters/File
— Unicef Pakistan Twitter
— Unicef Pakistan Twitter
— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File
A senior citizen receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Peshawar. — AFP/File
A senior citizen receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Peshawar. — AFP/File
Reuters/File
Reuters/File
Reuters/File
Reuters/File
An empty street is seen as a lockdown to curb the spread of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains in place in Wellington, New Zealand. — Reuters/File
An empty street is seen as a lockdown to curb the spread of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains in place in Wellington, New Zealand. — Reuters/File
A pharmacy technician administers the Pfizer Covid vaccine in St Petersburg, Florida, on July 30. — Reuters
A pharmacy technician administers the Pfizer Covid vaccine in St Petersburg, Florida, on July 30. — Reuters
Mask-clad Iranians shop at the Tajrish Bazaar market in the capital Tehran, Iran on August 22. — AFP
Mask-clad Iranians shop at the Tajrish Bazaar market in the capital Tehran, Iran on August 22. — AFP
A health worker reacts while receiving a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Karachi on February 3, 2021. — Reuters
A health worker reacts while receiving a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Karachi on February 3, 2021. — Reuters
— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File
— AFP/File
— AFP/File
— AFP/File
— AFP/File
— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File
People line up in front a mobile vaccination van to receive shots of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
People line up in front a mobile vaccination van to receive shots of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A man receives a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a drive-through vaccination in Karachi on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
A man receives a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a drive-through vaccination in Karachi on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
People visiting a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, July 18, 2021.
People visiting a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, July 18, 2021.

https://www.dawn.com/live-blog/

Blockquote

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Abject surrender
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Abject surrender

While blame still accrues to the weak Ashraf Ghani regime, more decisive blame lies elsewhere with stronger states.
Minor aliens
24 Aug 2021

Minor aliens

The right to naturalisation should be facilitated.
Who to blame?
23 Aug 2021

Who to blame?

How many more will die before we learn to protect our children?

Editorial

24 Aug 2021

Fractured opposition

THE PML-N has thrown the challenge of formulating a no-confidence motion in the Senate to the PPP. The PML-N is...
Anti-China attacks
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Anti-China attacks

Clearly, efforts are afoot by hostile actors to damage the Pakistan-China relationship, specifically the flagship CPEC project.
24 Aug 2021

Crisis in football

IT was a quirky coincidence that the latest edition of the Pakistan Premier Football League kicked off on...
Misogynistic narrative
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Misogynistic narrative

Case after case of violence against women has laid bare the frightening extent of misogyny to be found in Pakistani society.
23 Aug 2021

Evading taxes

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin has once again sought to reassure the country’s business community that the tax...
23 Aug 2021

Demotion to zoo status

AS reported by this newspaper recently, the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has demoted to the...