DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

PTI govt guilty if death toll multiplies: Sherry

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 24, 2020

Email

HYDERABAD: A doctor standing inside a safety testing box examines a woman at a hospital.—APP
HYDERABAD: A doctor standing inside a safety testing box examines a woman at a hospital.—APP

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan reports the world’s third highest ratio of positive cases among those being tested for coronavirus, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has asked the federal government to come out of illusions, stop downplaying the threat and act to prevent a serious health crisis.

“Of all people being tested in Pakistan, 20 per cent are reporting positive, which is the third highest ratio in the world,” said PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman in her response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest speech.

She said if the death toll continued to rise at the current pace, at least 25,000 Pakistanis would fall victim to the deadly virus by the end of August. “And yet we are being told that the situation in Pakistan is under control. Which parallel reality is the federal government living in?” she asked.

The PPP senator said: “The first task [of the government] was to unite the nation. He [Prime Minister Imran Khan] has instead chosen to divide it at a time of terrible crisis.”

Unfortunately, she said, “the BISP, which is the only organisation helping [the destitute] and is the most critical element of the economic response to the pandemic, got a 15pc budget cut. If the government is actually so concerned about the destitute, then why didn’t it ensure that BISP’s budget was increased?”

PPP senator asks rulers to come out of illusions, as pandemic demands them to be proactive, not reactive

PM Khan claimed that the government would account for every penny of coronavirus relief fund, but till date even lawmakers had not been informed where the international aid had gone, the PPP senator added.

“We have been asking repeatedly but no heed is paid to it. On the one hand, he [the PM] says that Pakistan is a poor country and, on the other, he is asking our people for charity,” she regretted.

She said: “Pakistan has the fifth fastest outbreak in the world [where the virus is] accelerating beyond the point of containment. Local transmission is 96pc in Pakistan, as per the ministry of national health data.”

Mixed messaging

Sherry Rehman said the federal government was still confused and unable to reach a decision. “This confusion and the government’s mixed messaging have cost us a great deal. Actually, wrong and misleading messaging has become a hallmark of this government’s Covid-19 response.

“Data from across the world clearly shows that all those countries, which showed reluctance in lockdown or reopened prematurely, suffered, but we are continuously given examples of the US and India. Will Prime Minister Khan also answer why the recovery rate in Pakistan is so low?” she asked.

“As per the World Health Organisation report, dated June 20, 6,980 cases are hospitalised in Pakistan and out of which over 50pc are critical, while the government has lifted the lockdown at this crucial time,” Ms Rehman said.

Peak projection keeps shifting

“How can you predict the peak when necessary steps like lockdown, aggressive testing, and contact tracing have not been taken? This is exactly why the peak projection keeps shifting from one month to the other. We had the data from the entire world to make plans but the government still relied on hope,” the PPP senator said.

“The prime minister has been consistently saying that he is against lockdowns. It is easy to say this when he is comfortably sitting in his Banigala mansion, but do we have to wait for the situation to worsen further, for him to consider that a complete lockdown could be a viable option? High time that the federal government realised that this pandemic demands them to be proactive, not reactive,” she added.

The PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate concluded by saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

government “needs to realise that they will be held responsible if the death toll increases, as it will be due to their lack of planning. What Pakistan needs at this time is decisive leadership, so will the PM of Pakistan please step forward and take responsibility?”

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tiddi Raja
Jun 24, 2020 07:35am
PTI has failed on all fronts.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jun 24, 2020 07:41am
Health is a provincial responsibility than why PPP isn't taking responsibility for the death toll in Sindh and trying to shift the blame on Centre?
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 24, 2020 07:48am
O you part of corrupt people, you should extend a helping hand to the government to contain the virus. You should ask people in your province to wear masks and follow SOPs. You should criticize Sindh government for looting, looting, looting the wealth of the country. It is time to talk about Pakistan, not about critics.
Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
Jun 24, 2020 07:49am
For the first time in life I agree with PPP. IK appears to be too proud in even in such crisis.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jun 24, 2020 07:49am
Instead of playing blame it would have been better if sindh government would done work silently to show the public that they have done better than federal government. If both sides blaming each other what is the result no one is winner but the people suffered
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 24, 2020 07:49am
Very sad situation
Recommend 0
Nazir Alimohammad
Jun 24, 2020 08:05am
Ms sherry should be providing solutions instead of picking on the government. It is a very sensitive situation and even they are helpless. Please try to educate people. They are their own worst enemies now. Not wearing masks, illiterate Maulanas giving wrong advice to people and many other issues exist. Please be positive and help. Use your positive energy if you are that good. You all have destroyed the country in the past. So do something good now for its citizens. It is time to be one and fight the common enemy- covid.
Recommend 0
A. Mangal
Jun 24, 2020 08:12am
Ms Sherry, is PTI a rainmaker decides who dies or lives?
Recommend 0
KAJ
Jun 24, 2020 09:00am
Imposing lock down on every alternate day is not the solution , the govt employees may sustain , others have gone
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 24, 2020 09:33am
Pakistan under IK is indeed getting global mention, lookup and read Time magazine article!
Recommend 0
Maryam Siddiqui
Jun 24, 2020 01:34pm
PPP asking for accountability of aid. hilarious! You want a complete lock down? Then you will come forward and start shooting blames for economic turmoil. Which exists due to...can you guess?
Recommend 0
aslam khan
Jun 24, 2020 02:13pm
302 against PM
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Creeping religiosity

Creeping religiosity

Any demand or action can be put beyond discussion in Pakistan by wrapping it in a religious standard.

The petrol fiasco

The petrol fiasco

Khurram Husain

A number of things have gone wrong this time. But at the heart of them is an attempt by the government to impose an unrealistic price at a critical time.

Editorial

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...

June 24, 2020

Haj decision

THE Saudi authorities have finally announced what many had been fearing ever since it became clear that Covid-19 was...

June 24, 2020

Missing local link

OBSERVATIONS by a number of UN organisations put together in one volume by the UNDP have once again tried to make us...

Updated June 24, 2020

Increased testing needed

ON multiple days since mid-June, official figures for coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been well over...