US blogger Cynthia Ritchie moves court against Rehman Malik

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 24, 2020

Ms Ritchie submitted her application to an additional district and sessions judge, seeking a directive for the Islamabad police to register an FIR against Rehman Malik.
ISLAMABAD: US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie on Tuesday moved a local court for registration of a first information report (FIA) against former interior minister Rehman Malik on the issue of harassment.

Ms Ritchie submitted her application to an additional district and sessions judge under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking a directive for the Islamabad police to register an FIR against Rehman Malik, the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

The court issued a notice to the Secretariat police station and sought its comments by June 27.

The Islamabad High Court had on Monday dismissed Ms Ritchie’s petition that challenged an order to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing to proceed against her in connection with her alleged defamatory tweets against slain chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Benazir Bhutto.

After the court’s proceedings, the US citizen tried to dispel the impression that she ever intended to ridicule or defame Ms Bhutto. She accused Rehman Malik of telling her “horrific stories” of the deceased leader.

In response to Ms Ritchie’s fresh onslaught, former interior minister Malik served another defamation notice on the US citizen.

“As a matter of fact and the legal notice states that Senator Rehman Malik has never [had] any such conversation with her and he cannot even think about such false allegation,” the notice said.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

INDIAN LOVE
Jun 24, 2020 07:38am
Truth must come out . Cynthia Ritchie must be provided high security .
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 24, 2020 08:04am
This case must be fully investigated so that wolves can be punished, severely. Ignore who Cynthia is, instead, focus on her complaints that many women have against men who think they are untouchable.
Recommend 0
P K Thakur
Jun 24, 2020 08:34am
Now it's time for compromise.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 24, 2020 08:41am
We the public know very well that Rehman Malik is a corrupt and dishonest person Then why police and our judiciary not stepping forward to assist Ms. Cynthia?
Recommend 0
Fact
Jun 24, 2020 08:51am
Very good move
Recommend 0
HKG
Jun 24, 2020 09:15am
Nobody is safe near Rehman Malik
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah `
Jun 24, 2020 10:12am
Justice must prevail .(Texas)
Recommend 0
Ukasha rajpoot
Jun 24, 2020 04:16pm
Rehman Malik in trouble.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 24, 2020 09:33pm
@INDIAN LOVE, yes!!!
Recommend 0

