Chohan asks ‘disgruntled’ Fawad to quit govt

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 24, 2020

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan was referring to an interview given by federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — Dawn.com
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Fayazul Hassan Chohan has asked federal Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to quit the party and the government if he is not satisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Such a disgruntled individual better leave the party instead of spreading rumours and damaging the party,” said Mr Chohan while talking to a private TV channel on Tuesday about the federal minister’s interview to Voice of America a day earlier.

In his interview, the federal minister had spoken at length about intra-party grouping and differences within the party affecting the performance of the government. He quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had six months to get things right, otherwise anything could happen.

Says the core committee member has a history of switching parties

Mr Chohan, in a rather harsh tone, asked Mr Chaudhry to stop washing (party’s) dirty linen in public.

He said: “He [Mr Chaudhry] is a member of the core committee. If he feels so strongly about the party problems, he has the highest party forum to speak instead of going to public every now and then to stir needless controversies. He uttered equally irresponsible words about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as well.

“I personally admonished him to control himself, and stop going public with such meaningless utterances. But he does not seem to have learnt.”

The provincial minister said that despite having the history of switching parties, Mr Chaudhry was given the core committee slot. “What else he expects from the party?” he remarked.

Mr Chohan denied that there were any differences within the party, insisting that the entire party was united under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

Comments (15)

Shahkot
Jun 24, 2020 09:37am
look who is saying.. he himself has changed parties from MMA to PML(Q) to PTI
Recommend 0
Aziz
Jun 24, 2020 09:41am
Mr. Fawad has been liability for PTI. His temperament is not suitable for any public. PTI must seriously consider reliving him from any sensitive role before he creates more mess.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 24, 2020 09:48am
Chohan is even a bigger liability for the PM.
Recommend 0
Wazir 1
Jun 24, 2020 09:54am
Fawad calls a spade a spade and spilled the beans at a time when the country is beset with myriad challenges ranging from corona virus pandemic to economic crunch.
Recommend 0
homerun
Jun 24, 2020 10:04am
it was bound to happen, PTI allowed a bunch of ill-mannered to run loose so they could bad mouth the opposition.. no surprise they can also attack each other
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 24, 2020 10:23am
I can't decide who is worse out of these 2.
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Jun 24, 2020 10:33am
Chuhan sahab should know that Fawad is not so fool to talk internal conflicts unless he has blessings of the top.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jun 24, 2020 10:49am
@homerun, IK can't escape the blame. He's no different. In fact he's the most clueless PM ever.
Recommend 0
Dr. Dummy
Jun 24, 2020 10:51am
Where are the leadership, teamwork, and dedication needed for the nation? Perhaps it is not that easy to find it everywhere!
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 24, 2020 10:58am
@homerun, same were the tactics of Pml.N which was more fiery under danial aziz, talal ch. and maryam aurangzeb
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 24, 2020 11:43am
Fawad is 100% right. He is the only honest minister in whole of PTI.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 24, 2020 01:31pm
It's not only Fawad Chaudhry who has damaged PTI, but there are many other reasons that have damaged PTI from its grass root level. It is very unfortunate that PTI which came after 22 years of long struggle have collapsed after 22 months while in the government. Imran Khan while having no experience of running federal government previously have made a basic mistake that he did not detached himself from being chairman of PTI after becoming PM of Pakistan. It was not practically possible for Imran Khan to run day to day affairs of PTI as well as of government being PM of the country as these are two seperate matters. Imran Khan himself is also not capable to run the government on his own and that is the reason that a defacto PM who is principal secretary of PM is running the federal government. The economic compulsions have made people of the country more wise than before and people cannot give more time to PTI to wait for the good days to come as who knows what may happen tomorrow.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 24, 2020 01:47pm
Fawad should retire.
Recommend 0
Ukasha rajpoot
Jun 24, 2020 04:15pm
PTI stands for ex-all parties.
Recommend 0
Alhaj Abid Hussain
Jun 24, 2020 05:57pm
PTI is combination of several parties inefficient, incapable and motor mouth peoples . These are mafias who do know how to run a country . Eighty thousand people have been looted by DHA Islamabad on the name of DHA Valley fifteen years have passed but people have not been given possession of plots nor DHA is serious for development but their government can’t take any action against them . GDP on decline, inflation increased, no increase in salaries and pensions but to every question they only maline previous governments
Recommend 0

Creeping religiosity

The petrol fiasco

