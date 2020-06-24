DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

Company linked to PM’s Digital Pakistan unit stirs controversy

Ramsha JahangirUpdated June 24, 2020

Email

Digital Pakistan Foundation's board of directors includes SAPM Tania Aidrus and Jahangir Tareen (not pictured), among others. — DawnNewsTV/File
Digital Pakistan Foundation's board of directors includes SAPM Tania Aidrus and Jahangir Tareen (not pictured), among others. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: A company related to the Digital Pakistan initiative — a brainchild of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government — has stirred a controversy on social media, questioning the involvement of Tania Aidrus, the premier’s special aide leading the initiative, who is among the board of directors of the related company.

Prime Minister Khan had launched the Digital Pakistan programme on Dec 5 last year and named Ms Aidrus, a Google executive who quit her position, to lead the initiative.

The Digital Pakistan programme operates directly under the Prime Minister Office. Later in February, Ms Aidrus was appointed as Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan, according to terms of rule 4 of the Rules of Business 1973.

During the same month, as per recent disclosures made on social media and verified by Dawn, a not-for-profit company named the Digital Pakistan Foundation (DPF) was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) under section 42 to compliment the government’s Digital Pakistan initiative.

According to the SECP website, the founding directors of the foundation are Ms Aidrus, PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen (who has been disqualified by the Supreme Court), ride-hailing app Careem’s CEO Mudassar Ilyas Sheikha and Mr Tareen’s lawyer Sikander Bashir Mohmand.

The inclusion of Ms Aidrus on the board of directors and the lack of transparency around the foundation’s funding and operations have raised concerns, particularly one leading to conflict of interest.

Company is not-for-profit entity & won’t take any payments from govt, says PM’s aide

Reacting to the concerns, Ms Aidrus told Dawn: “There is absolutely no issue with an SAPM being on the board of a not-for-profit company. It’s important to remember that this is not a private limited company and the same sector would only be an issue when the company is a profit-making entity.”

The purpose of the foundation, she said, was to provide free-of-cost support to the government in its digitisation initiatives.

“As such, the foundation does not intend to take any payments from the government. The foundation does not intend to increase the burden on the government, rather looks to alleviate it by raising funding from external donors via grants, not loans,” she said.

Tareen’s involvement

Ms Aidrus confirmed to Dawn that Mr Tareen was indeed part of the founding team “as someone who is tied to the government’s reform initiatives”.

However, she said, due to pressing personal and business commitments, which required his full-time attention in April, he resigned from the board.

“On April 15, 2020, Mr Tareen chose to resign as member and director and informed the board accordingly. The SECP approved Mr Tareen’s request to resign as subscriber member on April 23,” she said.

The former Google executive said the foundation’s team was in touch with numerous granters, including high net worth Pakistanis who were looking to give back to Pakistan.

The PM’s aide said Mr Tareen had no ongoing engagement or role within leadership, management or operations of the foundation.

With Mr Tareen and his lawyer’s resignation, the board is yet to make new appointments. Ms Aidrus said the expansion of the board had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but should be done in July at the start of the new financial year.

The company, according to her, is yet to start operations formally and obtain funding.

Monetary gains

Ms Aidrus said no director or chairperson was permitted to draw a salary or a stipend from the organisation while holding any public office, or playing any other part-time or full-time role.

“No contracts have been signed or even exchanged at this point. The Digital Pakistan Foundation, like any other not-for-profit organisation, will need to go through the government/regulator’s requisite approval processes,” she told Dawn.

Conflict of interest?

According to lawyers, there is a lot to unpack in terms of legality surrounding the company’s operations and links to the government.

“There may not be a question of making personal monetary gains here. However, it’s in the interests of transparency and good practices to avoid such conflicts of interest between one’s role as a government actor on the one hand and acting as a board member for a privately controlled entity on the other,” constitutional lawyer Waqqas Mir told Dawn.

“In her capacity as SAPM she shouldn’t consult the government or advise it in relation to a private body where she serves as a board member,” he added.

According to Mr Mir, if the DPF was a foundation run by private citizens, and it bid for any government contracts where Ms Aidrus is also present in the capacity of a decision maker or consultant on the government’s side, such a conflict of interest would have to be disclosed to the government.

“As per a general rule, when a conflict of interest is disclosed, the person with the conflict doesn’t participate in the voting or decision-making process when it is taken up by the relevant government department or agency,” he added.

The role of SAPM is defined under rules of business that provide for the fact that the terms and conditions of appointment are approved by the cabinet.

“The appointment as a director of the company may not itself create a particular conflict of interest. However, if a public official is allowed to be chairman of a company, the procedures of her appointment and terms and conditions are subject to the rules of business,” said lawyer Reza Ali, adding that this appointment needed a cabinet approval.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chacha Jee
Jun 24, 2020 09:50am
Thievery never stops in Pakistan....another inqury and another report. Curruption was never so much headlined during Nawaz Sharif's Regime.
Recommend 0
Crystal Clear
Jun 24, 2020 10:05am
This foundation is just a channel to insert foreign influence.
Recommend 0
Xerox
Jun 24, 2020 10:14am
You have to exit from the place you entered
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 24, 2020 11:06am
PM IK, please RESHUFFLE your cabinet and change the govt. system. Or you will NOT get a second chance once your govt. falls.
Recommend 0
Khalil A. Hassan
Jun 24, 2020 11:12am
People criticizing Tania Aidrus's directorship of the Digital Pakistan Foundation are neither aware of Corporate Law, nor seem to have studied the Objects of the entity. If the purpose of DPF is to solicit "grants" from international and local donors for funding the Government of Pakistan Digital Pakistan initiative without involving in any other profit making entity, there is absolutely no harm in Ms. Aidrus becoming a director of the Foundation. Indeed, her presence on the Board would provide comfort to the donors of professional supervision and monitoring of the funds being donated to the Foundation. In any case, being a Section 42 company, the Foundation would be under the direct regulatory control of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
Recommend 0
A Khan
Jun 24, 2020 11:21am
There is no controversy here. Just a storm in a teacup.
Recommend 0
Shahkot
Jun 24, 2020 11:22am
@jaredlee007, So you still believe that he will get a second chance?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jun 24, 2020 11:28am
PM IK is the honest PM
Recommend 0
Osayed Rehman
Jun 24, 2020 11:31am
@Shahkot, He will get a second chance, because there is absolutely no one fit to lead certainly not PMLN and PPP :)
Recommend 0
Yahya Ahmad
Jun 24, 2020 11:32am
Amazing. If this is not conflict of interest then what is?
Recommend 0
karachi
Jun 24, 2020 11:45am
Careem CEO in digital reforms committee? How this is no conflict of interests?
Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Jun 24, 2020 12:01pm
I have been saying for years that she is not the right person, what are her achievements so far? nothing. She was Chief of Staff (i.e office secretary) for a small office in a small country Singapore. It is strange that an office secretary is running digitization program of the world 42 biggest economy, Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zubair
Jun 24, 2020 12:08pm
This woman was brought in with big dreams and big statements of a digital revolution. She hasn't done anything yet.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 24, 2020 12:36pm
But still no nepotism or corruption in pti.
Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Jun 24, 2020 12:38pm
Jehangir Tareen is also a part of this foundation. I just want to say Wow. I am a PTI supporter and I am now dumbfounded that what is going on. This is not what I have voted for.
Recommend 0
Ambreen
Jun 24, 2020 12:53pm
It is certainly fishy. Why do you need to setup a parallel body with Tareen and others? We all know how regulatory bodies work in Pakistan, which is very questionable.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Jun 24, 2020 12:58pm
It’s non profit organisation and this means no money to be made.
Recommend 0
Nikus Kumar Giri
Jun 24, 2020 01:35pm
With 58% literacy rate and even 1/2 of that bred in madressa, what will Pakistan achieve in this so called Digital initiative?
Recommend 0
Zen
Jun 24, 2020 01:51pm
@Osayed Rehman, Pity.
Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 24, 2020 02:06pm
Everything about this gov is shady except its arrogance.
Recommend 0
Roman
Jun 24, 2020 02:16pm
I think, by now PM IK knows very well that its not easy to work when his party is a bunch of non elected/elected people who are being controlled by someone else. I dont think PM IK will be able to achieve anything major at the end of his tenure. His reputation will degrade with every passing day. the question is how bad or worst people will treat him at the end of 5 years.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Jun 24, 2020 02:19pm
All claims of Imran Khan are draining out. Very unfortunate to see failure of PM Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 24, 2020 02:21pm
These people of vested interests like Tareen and Airdus established the foundation on purpose. What a naive PM we have, sadly.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 24, 2020 02:23pm
PTI has miserably failed to implement any of the items of its election agenda. No more reason for PM to blame the opponents for corruption and benefits given to influential people.
Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jun 24, 2020 03:28pm
What's new about it!! White collar...
Recommend 0
Wasim
Jun 24, 2020 04:08pm
There is no controversy at all.
Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Jun 24, 2020 04:18pm
@Osayed Rehman, there are lot of better educated and capable people in a country of 220 million.
Recommend 0
Tahir Khan
Jun 24, 2020 05:12pm
So what's the controversy ?
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jun 24, 2020 05:20pm
Legal fraternity is looking for issues always.
Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Jun 24, 2020 05:22pm
A clear case of conflict of interest
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jun 24, 2020 05:39pm
She is capable of what most of us are not. Her experience is a worth. That is how things work. It doesn't matter what capacity DPF is working. Lets give them time. This is really new thing here. Digitization is the requirement for now. There are thousands of rules here and you waste your precious time just to initiate something here. I will suggest SECP to revise there outdated workflows.
Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Jun 24, 2020 05:43pm
All is in a mess !
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 24, 2020 06:09pm
Not on salary work in any Governmnet organisation simply means making the incumbents free to make their own returns by any means. If it was such a free lunch to enjoy, the former Chairman of FBR would not have left on medical grounds.
Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Jun 24, 2020 07:09pm
I am confused, if SAPM resigned from her high paying job at Google, why would she still wanna be a part of non-profit board...I say resign and put the matters to rest.
Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 24, 2020 07:15pm
@Shahzad, absolutely correct . Well written . Hope people can understand the need .
Recommend 0
Haider
Jun 24, 2020 07:27pm
@Shahzad, You digress the point is what Jehangir Tareen and other influential people doing in the founfation?
Recommend 0
Patel D
Jun 24, 2020 07:54pm
Why this is a controversy? She brought 5million dollar Google donation to educate people in national fight against Corona Virus
Recommend 0
A. A. Khan
Jun 24, 2020 07:57pm
Same as before
Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR. MD.
Jun 24, 2020 07:57pm
People from government are allowed to serve on board of companies after separation from the government. There are clear rules and laws. Some time a NOC is required.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 24, 2020 10:25pm
She is 10 times more qualified than any person working in IT sector in Pakistna.
Recommend 0
Ashley
Jun 24, 2020 11:11pm
No salary but all contracts will go to the own men.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jun 24, 2020 11:23pm
@Haider We cant initiate without seed money. Foreigner will never dump money without partnering local influential. That is what shaukat aziz did and Singapore was ready to put there billion in us.
Recommend 0
Nino
Jun 24, 2020 11:29pm
@Salman, We were told that all the ministers and SAPMs are also well qualified as promised by the PM. Look what havoc they are playing with the country. And imagine the most versatile one among them was made to abscond from the country. Any idea who might have arranged it?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Creeping religiosity

Creeping religiosity

Any demand or action can be put beyond discussion in Pakistan by wrapping it in a religious standard.

The petrol fiasco

The petrol fiasco

Khurram Husain

A number of things have gone wrong this time. But at the heart of them is an attempt by the government to impose an unrealistic price at a critical time.

Editorial

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...

June 24, 2020

Haj decision

THE Saudi authorities have finally announced what many had been fearing ever since it became clear that Covid-19 was...

June 24, 2020

Missing local link

OBSERVATIONS by a number of UN organisations put together in one volume by the UNDP have once again tried to make us...

Updated June 24, 2020

Increased testing needed

ON multiple days since mid-June, official figures for coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been well over...