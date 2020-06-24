DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

Emirates suspends passenger services from Pakistan for a few days

Mohammad AsgharUpdated June 24, 2020

Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan. — AP/File
RAWALPINDI: Emirates, which has been operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai, has announced that it has temporarily suspended passenger services from the country.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a press release on Tuesday night: “We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 Pakistan LT, until early next week.”

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” said the airline.

Its press release added: “We remain in contact with the relevant authorities on requirements to resume services for travelers, and look forward to operating our flights again soon. Affected customers will be contacted directly by our service team. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

Comments (12)

HKG
Jun 24, 2020 09:14am
Didn't IK government make a big announcement last week that all international air travel is allowed to and from the country?
Concerned Citizen
Jun 24, 2020 10:35am
whats the reason of cancellation ?
Khaleeq N
Jun 24, 2020 11:17am
16 passengers out of 83 from PIA flight Lahore to Dubai found corona virus infected.
Neil
Jun 24, 2020 12:36pm
reality is cruel. but its fact.
Tahir Malik
Jun 24, 2020 12:37pm
Virus airport staff missed or bribed to skip test
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 24, 2020 02:14pm
While the cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the entire world, there was no need to start air-traffic on international routes by any country while the coronavirus has not as yet reached at its peak.
adonix
Jun 24, 2020 02:15pm
Some passengers from Pakistan to Hongkong were found positive. We need to sort out our mess before it's too late and everyone start to close doors for us.
Haider
Jun 24, 2020 02:28pm
Emirates in a haste started flight operations whereas no other Gulf country started operations yet. Wait and see the peak of the virus.
Iqbal hussain PHD
Jun 24, 2020 03:01pm
it appears lots of emiratis coming to karachi from dubai were covid positive.
Abdul rahim
Jun 24, 2020 05:17pm
I'm in pakistan now i want to go back uae please.. Thanks
Sultan
Jun 24, 2020 07:27pm
First WHO then Emirates: Smart Flying ban.
Farzana
Jun 24, 2020 09:16pm
It's only oak to Dubai cancell?or Dubai to pak?
