Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

Ministers see red after Fawad spills the beans about rifts

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated June 24, 2020

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/File
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Internal rifts within the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government surfaced again on Tuesday when Prime Minister Imran Khan had to intervene and stop federal ministers from hurling allegations against one another during the cabinet meeting.

Unusual scenes were witnessed in the cabinet meeting after one of the ministers raised the issue of federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry’s interview to Voice of America (VOA) in which the latter said rifts among senior party leaders allowed non-elected members, who were unaware of PM’s vision, to join the cabinet.

While Mr Fawad stuck to his remarks against non-elected members in the cabinet meeting, federal Minister for Water Resources lamented some senior party leaders’ role in his outrage.

Insiders said Prime Minister Khan was angry at the interview and directed PTI leaders to avoid discussing internal party matters openly. “Yes, the issue of Fawad Chaudhry’s interview was discussed in the meeting and the prime minister expressed displeasure on it,” said Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz in a post-cabinet meeting press conference.

PM tells cabinet members not to discuss party’s internal issues in public

Senator Faraz said PM Khan was of the opinion that party’s internal issues should not be discussed at open forums.

Mr Fawad in his interview with VOA had discussed internal rifts within the party ranks and said PTI stalwarts managed to remove one another, as Jehangir Tareen was behind the removal of Asad Umar from the cabinet while the latter managed ousting of Mr Tareen. He said non-elected persons had replaced elected representatives in close circle of the prime minister, who were unaware of the basic aims and objectives of the party.

The issues of elected and non-elected cabinet members had already come in the media in the past when some party leaders at different forums had criticised the role of special assistants and advisers to the premier.

According to some media reports, federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar during the cabinet meeting complained to PM Khan that Mr Fawad had blamed him (Asad) for the removal of Mr Tareen from the party.

On this, Mr Fawad said if it was not true, then he (Asad) better tell the federal cabinet that he had no role in that.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda also complained to the Prime Minister about what he called “interference” of some senior party leaders in his ministry. When contacted, Mr Fawad confirmed to Dawn that the prime minister was not happy over his interview to VOA. He said the PM was of the opinion that differences existed everywhere but they should not be discussed openly.

The federal minister said he told Mr Khan that he had just given his analysis during the interview and he stood by what he had said.

He added that Mr Vawda also spoke against federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PM’s aides Razzaq Dawood and Nadeem Babar.

Supporting the stance of Mr Vawda, Mr Fawad said: “We are not answerable to any minister and adviser.”

Later, in a private TV talk show, Mr Vawda also said: “We are not answerable to anyone in the party, but to Imran Khan.” He added that Mr Fawad too had said so in the cabinet meeting.

The minister also disclosed that important documents were released to the media from some ministry in an attempt to malign the Prime Minister. Mr Vawda, however, did not elaborate who released such documents. “Such things are leaked and this happens in politics,” he remarked.

Asked if the prime minister had stopped him during his outrage against his colleagues, the minister said: “No, Imran Khan did not stop me.”

Mr Umar and Mr Qureshi were not available for comments despite several attempts by Dawn to contact them.

Wheat import allowed

At the media briefing, Senator Faraz also gave details of other decisions of the cabinet meeting.

He said the meeting approved import of wheat to cater local consumption. “Our requirement is 27m tonnes of wheat and presently we have 25m tonnes. The gap of 2m tonnes will be filled through import of wheat,” he added.

The information minister said the Punjab government had been asked to release 9m tonnes of wheat to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the market and to keep its price stable.

He said a committee, headed PM’s Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh, was formed to streamline issues related to purchase of wheat from Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation Limited (Passco), smuggling etc.

About the sugar crisis in the country, the cabinet decided to implement “matrix of action” recommended by the sugar inquiry commission against sugar barons within the timeline set for the purpose. Due to the actions being taken by the government, the price of sugar would reduce within three months, he said.

The cabinet meeting also reviewed arrangements for combating Covid-19 and feared that its peak would come in August.

Besides, it also expressed satisfaction over the work done for uniform school curriculum in the country.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

Comments (55)

Hwh
Jun 24, 2020 07:58am
For how many days this government will remain? Time is running out first.
Recommend 0
Truth ToTell
Jun 24, 2020 07:59am
Looks like the beginning of the end of this pathetic leader and his government.
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jun 24, 2020 08:09am
Nothing surprising, it was bound to happen as all elected individuals wanted to jump on to the PTI bandwagon. The party needs 5 more years to attain stability, we Pakistanis want everything quickly like in H/Bollywood movies. This should help PM IK take assertive steps and change the govt. system.
Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Jun 24, 2020 08:32am
I second fawad ch..
Recommend 0
rehan
Jun 24, 2020 08:41am
Imran Khan likes to sweep realities under the carpet. He talks a lot never walks his talk and pretends that all is well.
Recommend 0
Yawar
Jun 24, 2020 09:05am
I feel sorry for IK for having to control a bunch of people who are acting like selfish little kids who tend to throw tantrums for not getting to bat at a higher order than someone else. They all need to grow up.
Recommend 0
zohaib
Jun 24, 2020 09:12am
House of cards !!
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 24, 2020 09:13am
There is nothing wrong with disagreeing with each other. What is wrong however is to wash your dirty laundry in public.
Recommend 0
Love
Jun 24, 2020 09:19am
Any scientific progress he has brought??
Recommend 0
Kasim
Jun 24, 2020 09:33am
PM IK has been missing from the scene for quiet sometime. Hardly any messages or declaration. That's unlike him. Does it indicate something is going on. FM Qureshi is more vocal.
Recommend 0
Anjum pervez
Jun 24, 2020 09:54am
Fawad Choudry is one of the most straight forward minister in this cabinet. He says how it is. Nothing wrong with that. IK should value him and his opinion.
Recommend 0
Ramrajya Satya
Jun 24, 2020 09:56am
Fawad Chaudhry has achieved nothing in his post of Science minister - other than re-developing a moon spotting app. He has been a big failure - least he could done was to increase the learning of science in schools. Infact all PTI ministers have been a dud including the top tiger himself.
Recommend 0
NKAli
Jun 24, 2020 10:01am
PTI is still a novice in handling political and state issues (legal, administrative, economic). Two reasons can be attributed to PTI's lack of substance. Weak electoral basis leading to many compromises, and oversized cabinets. Salams
Recommend 0
sk
Jun 24, 2020 10:02am
I voted and campaigned for PTI, big mistake. Bunch of incompetent and corrupts sitting and running the show. They should be awarded highest civil award for incompetency. Zero governance. There is not a single thing they can claim they did right.
Recommend 0
Pakman
Jun 24, 2020 10:03am
@jaredlee007, well said
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jun 24, 2020 10:17am
This was Fawad Chaudhry's Predictions, he believes that it is like that but the reality is something else. Jahangeer is gone due to sugar scandal.
Recommend 0
Dr. Dummy
Jun 24, 2020 10:44am
Fawad Chaudhary did the right thing for the nation. Why hide behind a purdah? It is no transparency. Not anyone on the street is good to be a prime minister or a minister and yet be able to lead the country in these difficult times. A motivational man/team of ability, hard work, and dedication is needed in these dire times.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jun 24, 2020 10:47am
What a bunch of liars PTI guys are. I am so disappointed in IK. He turned out to be the worst PM.
Recommend 0
Kassim
Jun 24, 2020 10:48am
FWC is an upright person, he always speak truth, whatever he is complaining is very clear to everyone, but nobody dare to speak out. Well done Fawad Chaudhry, Truth always win.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Jun 24, 2020 10:48am
Open secret anyway, rightly pointed.. Pti should come out of there 2-years honeymoon.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 24, 2020 10:53am
A political leader who can not manage conflict in his party is no leader at all. Khan Sb like lot of other places have miserable failed here too.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 24, 2020 11:05am
One thing is clear that the Mr. Fawad will not be the PTI ticket holder in next election. The person real face comes out when he reigns power so is with Mr. Fawad.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 24, 2020 11:12am
PTI needs people like Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Vawda who speak openly about issues in the party and the government. The PM should have the courage to listen to them, nothing will be achieved by hiding things from the public. And while you are at it, PM, please get rid of these "advisors" from your cabinet.
Recommend 0
qet
Jun 24, 2020 11:14am
A loose canon imported from PPP. Selected on bases of blood lines. His bad temper and uncivil behavior alone is sufficient to kick him out.
Recommend 0
Mon
Jun 24, 2020 11:23am
PTI government is going to collapse sooner or later, Mr.Jahangir Tareen is enough to pull down this government. If he can make him PM can do the opposite action too as everyone know his role in getting supports from small parties to form the government.
Recommend 0
Asif Shah
Jun 24, 2020 11:27am
Mr. Fawad Choudhry is 100% right, people did not vote to see selected advisors and assistants. It is word of mouth now that these un-elected office holders are salary based staff who are careless of future. People like finance advisor shall be working with some bank after messing economy of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jun 24, 2020 11:41am
Just the beginning!!!!
Recommend 0
Zubeen
Jun 24, 2020 11:54am
it seems pakistanis want, Nawaz & co to run the country, who looted every bit of piece.
Recommend 0
jawed
Jun 24, 2020 12:00pm
IK government has totally failed and there is no chance he will learn from his mistakes. I think that PTI government should be voted out before they do more damage to PAK economy.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 24, 2020 12:00pm
Mr. Fawad if think educated as he did give impression should know that there are certain norms and ethics of being Minister and party member. You cannot open your mouth where ever you may pleased is it true or wrong. If Mr. Fawad can't educate himself then he better leave his position.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 24, 2020 12:06pm
Akhtar Mengal (BNP), Fawad Chaudhry (PTI) . . . .
Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 24, 2020 12:14pm
This is what happens when you keep immature & high liability people as ministers.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 24, 2020 12:17pm
The fall of PTI is like the movie "The fall of Roman Empire" which was a box office hit movie many years before. The tug of war in PTI begin at the time of distributing party tickets to workers at which time cracks became quite visible when sincere and hard working people were neglected and electables were choosen to make sure to secure maximum seats in the National Assembly. It is also evident as what is going on with PTI in Punjab and in KPK, whereas, it could not get any hold in Sindh province. After becoming PM Imran Khan laid down such policies that wheel of economy in the country was about to stop rolling and after Covid-19 the economic situation has further deteriorated in the country. Now situation has gone upto such an extent that it cannot be reversed any more towards betterment. None of commitments which Imran Khan made with people of Pakistan before July 18 elections were held have been honoured. Time has come when Imran Khan should wrap up his government and go.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 24, 2020 12:45pm
Fawad Chaudhry only wants a bigger role in the government setup.
Recommend 0
Abdul Baqi
Jun 24, 2020 01:07pm
Fawad anyway is a motormouth. His tweets, his speeches all are u thought rhetoric. If he is chucked out of the government, it would be good riddance.
Recommend 0
Sadnews
Jun 24, 2020 01:11pm
Cookies is crumbling Looks like insiders have also begun discussion on how it will crumble There are sure lot of capable people out there but the political culture scares them away need someone to put away these fears and take a plunge into politics for sake of the country
Recommend 0
Abdali Durrani
Jun 24, 2020 01:16pm
Imran Khan is a clean leader. But he made a mistake by embracing the bad eggs of Pakistani politics in his party. Today they are showing their true color. Pakistan badly needs presidential form of government to bring stability, peace, and prosperity.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jun 24, 2020 01:29pm
For certain fields such as finance, defence, education, IT and health etc you do need specialists or technocrats This is the biggest drawback of the parliamentary system of democracy. Fawad himself is an example of that. He is a lawyer by profession but he has been given science and technology Portfolio In a presidential system you can have the best people in your cabinet and they don’t all have to be elected members. Hence a much better system imo
Recommend 0
Tiddi Raja
Jun 24, 2020 01:49pm
There can only be one Fawad Choudhary and he cannot be replaced.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 24, 2020 02:05pm
I stand with Fawad on this one.....PM IK is unable to manage his leaders.....
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2020 02:59pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every minister, there is a wall.
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
Jun 24, 2020 03:00pm
all are selected
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 24, 2020 03:20pm
Good strategy. Spread the rumor that government is undergoing infighting. Check the efforts from many sides to contact members of the government. If there is none, it means no one has the courage to govern. You really have to be desperate for something to take the helms at this difficult time. At this point, nothing seems to be moving. If that is so, IK can take hard unpopular decisions.
Recommend 0
Aamir Ayub
Jun 24, 2020 03:23pm
Nothing unusual in a democratic system. We are not just used to this system. IK is learning the tricks of the game and will come out stronger than ever following these turbulent times. He is not afraid of making changes or taking risks. If he can dispose off Tareen, then no one else is indispensable. Furthermore, there is no alternative for the establishment to support and IK knows it
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Jun 24, 2020 03:42pm
Why doesn’t he leave the party if he has such principle issues there, secondly, what has he achieved in his respective ministry, talk about your performance also.
Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Jun 24, 2020 05:28pm
These are not the internal matters of PTI, this is inefficiency of the government . PTI government is unable to deliver .
Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Jun 24, 2020 05:39pm
I second Fawad Ch for his words. The right time to inform masses for blunders by the incumbents.
Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 24, 2020 06:04pm
@Truth ToTell, not like other previous governments where everyone looted and everyone happy now the case is different.
Recommend 0
Patel D
Jun 24, 2020 07:51pm
Difference of opinions is a sign of healthy democracy.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Jun 24, 2020 10:06pm
@Love, Any other progress this Govt has brought ?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Jun 24, 2020 10:13pm
@NKAli, "PTI is still a novice in handling political and state issues " Should we still dare to let any novice to be our PM ?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Jun 24, 2020 10:23pm
@Ash Man , So want Others .
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Jun 24, 2020 10:28pm
@Majid, No one is happy now because PTI is looting poor .
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 24, 2020 11:23pm
A good politician must listen to his leader. Hopefully, all PTI members follow PM's advice.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jun 25, 2020 06:02am
@Abdali Durrani, well said. IK is caught between hard rock & deep sea when he is nursing those 13 Musharaf era turncoats with tainted past, as ministers in his cabinet while he has to fulfill a tall 11 point agenda of his election manifesto. With a fragile govt. standing on crutches of its coalition partners & with one of them already announced parting ways, he remains in a most unenviable position because of such a squabbling among his team members who so far more or less moving in circles without even delivering 1% of the above promises of change. this is the precise reason that he is taking a gamble on repealing of 18th amendment which will make it easy to switchover from a Present nonfunctioning system to the presidential rule, making it less cumbersome to move on his much awaited agenda of social change which the nation comprising of mainly 64% youth are yearning for impatiently. It is a very difficult undertaking but not impossible to achieve provided he plays his cards expertly
Recommend 0

