Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

Apex court asks AG to meet A.Q. Khan to allay his concerns

Nasir IqbalUpdated June 24, 2020

Govt is ready to facilitate ex-nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan but without prejudice to consistent security interest, says AG. — AFP/File
Govt is ready to facilitate ex-nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan but without prejudice to consistent security interest, says AG. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Attorney General (AG) Khalid Jawed Khan or any of his nominees to meet former nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and allay the latter’s concerns.

The directive came when the attorney general said he had gone through the earlier 2009 agreement before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), therefore he was extending an offer that the government was willing to facilitate Dr Khan but without prejudice to consistent security interest involved in this matter.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam postponed proceedings for three weeks with a directive to the AG to meet Dr Khan or nominate someone to find out what his grievances were and how they should be redressed.

Advocate Taufiq Asif and Sheikh Ehsanuddin, who were representing Dr Khan, said the real issue was removal of restrictions on the movement of Dr Khan since he could not openly meet his relatives and friends, not even his lawyers.

The court directed that arrangements should also be made to facilitate meetings between Dr Khan and his counsel.

The apex court had taken up an appeal of Dr Khan seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights, including free movement. The appeal was moved against the Sept 25, 2019 Lahore High Court (LHC) judgement which had rejected Dr Khan’s plea on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction in view of special security measures adopted by the state.

The IHC on Feb 6, 2009, while deciding Dr Khan’s habeas corpus petition, had declared him a free citizen and disposed of his petition in terms of Annexure-A, the contents of which were not to be issued to the press or made public as requested by both sides.

On May 14, 2020 Dr Khan had claimed before the Supreme Court that he was forced to sign his consent in the earlier habeas corpus petition as a result of which the IHC had disposed of his case.

Dr Khan claimed that the consent letter was not of his free will and requested that his fundamental rights should be safeguarded by the Supreme Court and he should be given an opportunity to be heard.

In his appeal, Dr Khan claimed that he was the pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and it was with the untiring efforts of the people at the helm of affairs that he succeeded in rendering Pakistan into a nuclear state and thus contributed to making the country’s defence impregnable.

“The petitioner feels proud for having done his bit to secure Pakistan from the evil eyes of the neighbours and other adversaries,” the petition said.

Dr Khan said that ever since he came to Pakistan and started working on the nuclear project, he enjoyed personal security befitting his status. But now personnel of the personnel of security agencies had stationed themselves in the house next door to ensure that no one should have access to him, he added.

He was allowed to neither move around nor attend social or academic functions without their prior approval, the petition regretted, adding this amounted to keeping him in virtual confinement.

This act of the security personnel was illegal since no such order had been conveyed to him warranting the treatment being meted out to him, Dr Khan bemoaned.

Needless to say that the employees of security agencies had no other assignment except to keep the petitioner confined to his house as if in solitary confinement, he said.

This situation started in Jan 2004 when Dr Khan was put under house arrest on the pretext of “security,” the petition said.

In Jan 2004, he was put under virtual house arrest on the pretext of security and since it was allegedly a sham pretext, illegal and in violation of his fundamental rights, he had no option but to approach the courts, it said.

He had no access to any friend so much so that his daughter or her children living a few houses away could not meet him, the petition said, adding so bad were the restraints that the petitioner even could not access the court.

The restraints were relaxed on the change of government in 2008 when the curtailment of his movement was relaxed, the petition said, adding he moved the high court by raising grievance about his being kept in illegal custody without there being any fault on his part.

Now in the petition before the apex court, the petitioner argued that the Sept 25, LHC order of disposing of his petition was not in consonance with the law laid down by the apex court.

His services for the country has been recognised many times and he had been awarded, the petition said, adding the treatment being meted out to him was violative of his inviolable constitutional right of dignity as enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

It was Dr Khan’s fundamental right to move freely throughout the country and meet any one individually or in any assembly, the petition argued.

The petitioner was being kept under constant fear of being subjected to physical harm, the petition feared, adding he was an old man of 84 years suffering from different ailments and therefore could not be kept under constant restraint and fear of being subjected to physical harm. The petitioner was as good a patriot as anybody else, the petition said.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2020

Syed Ali
Jun 24, 2020 07:55am
This is how this country treats its heros; a scientist can never be an EX-Scientist.
Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Jun 24, 2020 07:56am
This is how we treat our hero. Are we not a thankless natinon ?
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 24, 2020 08:03am
What is the charge on him? If he is not well then let him go to USA for "better treatment", end of the day he is such a "great" scientist! Isn't it?
Recommend 0
Musti Sheikh
Jun 24, 2020 08:07am
we respect his service to our country and at the same time we should respect his fundamental right guaranteed in the constitution of free movement. However, due to his sensitive position as a pioneer of Pakistan nuclear achievement carry lot of important and secretive details that no country in the world wants to expose in the interest of national security to the enemy of the country.He should be protected but not be directed by the security personnel what to do or not.
Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Jun 24, 2020 08:37am
This is how we treat our heroes! Pakistan is surviving today because of him. Yet he is in confinement. Whereas so called "elected officials" like AZ and NZ who looted the country are free. If IK has any guts, show it now and set the Father of Nuclear Age' for Pakistan free!
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 24, 2020 08:53am
Like him or not Dr Khan did the job for this country in doing his part of solving the puzzle and then Khabooom!! just like our Homi J. Bhabha of India and Dr Salam of Pakistan. Thank you Dr Khan for your services. Don't worry we will always love you and just as much we love Pres Musharraf both did well for their nation.
Recommend 0
HKG
Jun 24, 2020 09:28am
AQ Khan deserves the Nobel peace prize
Recommend 0
Majid Latif
Jun 24, 2020 02:10pm
Mr. Khurshid Qazi, we are not thankless as a nation, we are thankful to him and he is our hero. These are few in power who treat our heroes as such so that there is no hero in future.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 24, 2020 09:39pm
@HKG, yes.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah `
Jun 25, 2020 12:01am
He is our Hero and nation is proud off him and pray for long life and well being .(Texas)
Recommend 0

