DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 25, 2020

FBR exempts duties, taxes on Remdesivir

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterJune 23, 2020

Email

An ampule of drugmaker Gilead's remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020. — Reuters/File
An ampule of drugmaker Gilead's remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday exempted customs duty, additional customs duty and withholding tax on import of finished drug and injectable vial of Remdesivir 100mg used for Covid-19.

The decision was implemented through the issuance of two notifications titled SRO557 and SRO558.

Through another SRO556, the FBR exempted customs duty, additional customs and regulatory duty on import of 61 medical and testing equipment used for the Covid-19 till Sept 30.

The government through SRO555 exten­ded the exemption of sales tax on import and supply of these 61 items.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5) Closed

Fei Jun
Jun 24, 2020 01:07am
why cannot Pak make it?
Recommend 0
Heba Abbas
Jun 24, 2020 01:39am
Can we borrow from India for 1/4th price?
Recommend 0
Dr. Grouf
Jun 24, 2020 04:26am
This medicine failed in its trials, it is a scam to make money for big pharma companies. Even dollar spent on this is a dollar worth of food out of the mouths of millions of hungry children in Pakistan, 1250 of whom die every day, per UN under 5 mortality stats, in Pakistan. Why are our leaders playing the Western war games on Pakistani soil. End this covid hoax, save the lives of children, the collateral damage of lockdowns.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 24, 2020 04:53am
Good deal but why buy from outside make in Pakistan if we have talent. Just like india
Recommend 0
haled sefula
Jun 24, 2020 05:41am
Shocking to hear that duty is charged on prescription medication. I guess you have to pay tax for survival.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Creeping religiosity

Creeping religiosity

Any demand or action can be put beyond discussion in Pakistan by wrapping it in a religious standard.

The petrol fiasco

The petrol fiasco

Khurram Husain

A number of things have gone wrong this time. But at the heart of them is an attempt by the government to impose an unrealistic price at a critical time.

Editorial

June 25, 2020

Diplomatic spat

PAKISTAN-India relations, already in the throes of an extended cool phase, have over the past few days deteriorated...

June 25, 2020

Tax exemptions

NOT all tax exemptions — the indirect, off-budget expenditures governments accrue by removing or reducing assigned...

June 25, 2020

Unjustified detention

WHAT began as a farce is becoming more so by the day. It has been over 100 days since Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,...

June 24, 2020

Haj decision

THE Saudi authorities have finally announced what many had been fearing ever since it became clear that Covid-19 was...

June 24, 2020

Missing local link

OBSERVATIONS by a number of UN organisations put together in one volume by the UNDP have once again tried to make us...

Updated June 24, 2020

Increased testing needed

ON multiple days since mid-June, official figures for coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been well over...