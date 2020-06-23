FBR exempts duties, taxes on Remdesivir

ISLAMABAD: The Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday exempted customs duty, additional customs duty and withholding tax on import of finished drug and injectable vial of Remdesivir 100mg used for Covid-19.

The decision was implemented through the issuance of two notifications titled SRO557 and SRO558.

Through another SRO556, the FBR exempted customs duty, additional customs and regulatory duty on import of 61 medical and testing equipment used for the Covid-19 till Sept 30.

The government through SRO555 exten­ded the exemption of sales tax on import and supply of these 61 items.

