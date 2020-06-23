DAWN.COM

China, India agree to reduce tensions after deadly clash

AFPJune 23, 2020

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 18, 2020. — Reuters
China and India have agreed to reduce tensions a week after clashes on their disputed Himalayan border left 20 Indian troops dead in brutal hand-to-hand fighting.

The June 15 battle, reportedly fought with fists, clubs and rocks, was the first time troops have been killed on their border since 1975 and marked a major deterioration in ties between the two Asian giants.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that after talks between the top regional military commanders on Monday, both sides “agreed to take necessary measures to promote a cooling of the situation”.

The Press Trust of India said the meeting was between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the Tibet Military District.

“The holding of this meeting shows that both sides want to deal with their disagreement, manage the situation and de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultations,” Zhao told a regular news conference.

The two sides “exchanged frank and in-depth views” and “agreed to maintain dialogue and jointly committed to promoting peace and tranquility in the border areas”, Zhao added.

There was no official comment from New Delhi but an Indian army source said that after the meeting, reportedly lasting almost 11 hours, that there was a “mutual consensus to disengage”.

He added that ways to reduce frictions in the Ladakh region opposite Tibet “were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides”.

The source gave no further details, but the clashes followed an earlier agreement to disengage struck in early June after weeks of rising tensions that included several brawls.

The June 15 violence took place around 4,500 metres (15,000 feet) above sea level in the Galwan valley, where both sides accuse each other of encroaching on their respective territory.

China has said it suffered casualties but has not given more details.

Indian media reports suggested there were more than 40 casualties on the Chinese side.

The meeting between military commanders came ahead of virtual talks between the foreign ministers of India, China and Russia later Tuesday, ostensibly to discuss the coronavirus.

Comments (18) Closed

Samrat
Jun 24, 2020 12:37am
Countries which hides its own soldiers death is China and another is...?
Recommend 0
IMSH
Jun 24, 2020 12:57am
The chinese have blinked. Another defeat after Doklam.
Recommend 0
SHAH SHAIB
Jun 24, 2020 01:49am
the lesson to learn here the strength of the dragon lead the other side to talk // the the ind only talk if your are in a position of strength///
Recommend 0
NK
Jun 24, 2020 02:13am
China will never disclose casualties. It is in there CCP DNA. For them, the soldiers are just numbers, not lives. They never disclosed any numbers correctly. For example nobody knows how many died because of COVID -19 in its country of origin.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 24, 2020 02:57am
India got several dozen its soldiers killed after messing with China, now it has started messing with Pakistan. Why?
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 24, 2020 03:14am
Both cannot afford war over barren land, cool heads prevailed now.
Recommend 0
Zoom
Jun 24, 2020 03:34am
Neither party called help from any third country or any group of countries and no nuclear threats were required as both are very powerful with huge resources at their disposal to understand the strengths of each other.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 24, 2020 04:01am
Hindustan has no option but to reduce tension with China. Hindustan is no match to China's military or economic might.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 24, 2020 04:31am
China just got schooled in warfare by india
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 24, 2020 04:31am
So called superpower China realised India isn’t some little country it could bully
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 24, 2020 04:32am
Wow never thought india would win this round. Hats off to Modi !
Recommend 0
Fairview
Jun 24, 2020 04:55am
Dragon will be brought to its knees.
Recommend 0
P L Bakhshi
Jun 24, 2020 04:56am
The identical assurance was given on 6th June also when the same two Officers LG Harinder Singh and MG Lin Lou carried out their marathon negotiation but then in one of the follow up engagements on June 15 inhuman wild clashes occurred in which enough of casualties were reported on both sides. There are many a slip between cup and the lip. Time only will reveal what finally emerges.
Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 24, 2020 05:57am
Ultimately talks are the only solution to every problem
Recommend 0
Ajay
Jun 24, 2020 06:52am
China is being disciplined by India. Galwan is turning point for indian forces to show china it's place.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Jun 24, 2020 07:14am
Never Trust China.
Recommend 0
Pintu
Jun 24, 2020 08:26am
China already knows if it goes against India then it will definitely suffer economical loss.
Recommend 0
Harmeet Singh
Jun 24, 2020 10:07am
In my view it is good for India. As never trust China, India will learn from it and become more and more powerful so that China cannot even think to dare India. Next time China will think twice before any misadventure.
Recommend 0

