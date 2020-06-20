Govt, opposition hail SC ruling in rare accord

ISLAMABAD: In a rare case of concord, both the government and the opposition on Friday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf core committee, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar expressed satisfaction over the SC decision.

They declared that the government would not file an appeal against the SC decision to quash the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

“The judiciary is respected by us and they are the guardians of the Constitution. There are no winners or losers in this case,” the PM’s aide said, adding that independence of the judiciary was of prime importance.

Akbar informed the media that notices would be sent to Justice Isa’s wife and children, and the details of three flats and money trail in London for the judge’s wife and children must be submitted.

The Federal Board of Revenue chairman would finalise the report within the stipulated time, the PM’s aide said, adding that he would be bound to send the report to the Supreme Judicial Council.

He said the affairs related to judges should be handled by the Supreme Judicial Council.

No questions were taken after the press briefing, as Senator Faraz said the case was too sensitive.

The opposition parties too welcomed the Supreme Court short order as statements were issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party, and the National Party jointly.

“United Opposition welcomes Supreme Court’s decision to quash the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa,” the statement said.

“The entire nation demands the resignation of President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who made the unconstitutional, illegal, false and malicious reference.”

Political victimisation

The joint opposition said the “Assets Recovery Unit’ had been exposed and such instruments of political victimisation and vengeance-driven agenda must be shut down at once.

They said the government tried arm twisting of the judiciary by knowingly filing a false, misleading and defaming reference based on their mal-intent.

The joint opposition congratulated the judiciary over this great victory by upholding the law, constitution and its supremacy.

They also congratulated the lawyers and bar councils across the country and paid tribute to them for rejecting and defeating the ‘fascist mindset’.

“The conspiracy against the judiciary has failed and Imran Khan’s mentality has come to the fore,” the opposition stated, adding that yet another failure had been added to the long list of failures of the PTI-led coalition government.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has hailed the quashing of reference against Judge Isa, and termed it a mala fide and an attempt to tarnish the image of a judge of the apex court.

In a joint statement by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said the PFUJ was a party in the case seeking withdrawal of the reference against one of the senior most judges of the Supreme Court.

“The PFUJ has always stood up for the independence of the judiciary in the past and will remain committed for its independence in the future as well … We will not allow negative tactics against any judge of the judiciary,” the statement declared.

The PFUJ observed that Pakistan was on a difficult juncture of history and needed a proactive and independent judiciary for safeguarding rights of the people of Pakistan and giving resistance to the powers that had always tried to tarnish the image of courts and opposed the independence of the judiciary.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2020