DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2020

Policeman shoots, injures Karachi doctor allegedly after being denied sleeping pills

Imtiaz AliJune 18, 2020

Email

The policeman allegedly said “you (doctors) are dishonest and I will not spare you” before shooting at Dr Fahad's legs and fleeing. — AFP/File
The policeman allegedly said “you (doctors) are dishonest and I will not spare you” before shooting at Dr Fahad's legs and fleeing. — AFP/File

A policeman shot and injured a doctor at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi late on Wednesday night allegedly over not being prescribed sleeping pills.

Police said that initial investigation reports suggested that the police constable, who was posted at CTD Civil Lines, shot and injured Dr Fahad Hussain in the emergency ward of the hospital over not getting sleeping pills the previous night by another doctor who had advised him not to take such drugs.

CTD senior official Raja Umer Khattab said that the police constable had been suffering from chest pains for the last 15-20 days. He got tested at Ziauddin Hospital and was diagnosed with typhoid. He visited the NICVD on Tuesday night where the security guard prevented him from entering and asked him to wear a mask first.

After an argument with the guard, the police constable managed to get a mask from someone and entered the emergency ward where he reportedly asked the doctor for sleeping pills as he hadn't slept for three days. Khattab said that the doctor did not give him the medicines upon which the constable went back home.

He returned to the hospital on Wednesday night and asked about the same doctor. The official said that when the police constable found out that doctor was not available, he opened fire on another doctor (Fahad) and managed to escape. Khattab said that after the incident, the suspect visited CTD Civil Lines where he behaved strangely and told his colleagues that he had shot the doctor.

Khattab said he asked police personnel to detain him, adding that the CTD police later handed him over to Saddar police for the investigation. Quoting the suspect's family and colleagues, the CTD official said he believed that lately the detained policeman had become “emotionally disturbed”.

Dr Fahad suffered two bullet wounds in his legs and his condition was said to be out of danger. The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the police constable under section 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of the wounded doctor.

The complainant in his statement to the police said that he was performing his duty in the emergency ward when a man came and asked him as to whether the doctor from the previous night was there. Fahad said that he told him he didn't know about the doctor's whereabouts upon which the suspect started alleging that “you (doctors) are dishonest and I will not spare you” and shot at both his legs before fleeing.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Budgeting on hope

Budgeting on hope

This year there is literally no revenue plan. No explanation on how the trillion rupees of additional revenue will be collected.

Opinion

Best of times...

Best of times...

It’s good to be living in times when black Americans and white allies are challenging arrogant rulers.

Budgeting on hope

Budgeting on hope

Khurram Husain

This year there is literally no revenue plan. No explanation on how the trillion rupees of additional revenue will be collected.

Editorial

June 18, 2020

China-India clash

HIGH in the Himalayas, an explosive situation is brewing between China and India. In a clash between both militaries...

June 18, 2020

Model Town case

THE sixth anniversary of the brutal killing outside the residence-office complex of Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief...

June 18, 2020

Perks for lawmakers

THE unanimous approval by a Senate panel of a bill extending the facility of free business class domestic air travel...

June 17, 2020

Media: another blow

INDEPENDENT, truth-seeking journalists are all that stand between authoritarian governments and total lack of...

June 17, 2020

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 contains several headlines: significant relief in provincial taxes to...

June 17, 2020

Islamabad accident

CONSIDERING the fact that relations between Pakistan and India are currently quite frosty, the recent episode in...