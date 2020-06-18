DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2020

Trump signs bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown

ReutersJune 18, 2020

Email

Trump issued a signing statement that some of the bill’s requirements might limit his constitutional authority to conduct diplomacy so he would regard them as advisory, not mandatory. — Reuters
Trump issued a signing statement that some of the bill’s requirements might limit his constitutional authority to conduct diplomacy so he would regard them as advisory, not mandatory. — Reuters

China threatened retaliation after US President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the repression of China’s Uighurs, as excerpts from a book by his former national security adviser alleged he had approved of their mass detention.

The bill, which Congress passed with only one “no” vote, was intended to send China a strong message on human rights by mandating sanctions against those responsible for oppression of members of China’s Muslim minority.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region. The US State Department has accused Chinese officials of subjecting Muslims to torture, abuse “and trying to basically erase their culture and their religion.”

China, which denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism, responded to the signing of the law with anger, saying it “vilified” the human rights situation in Xinjiang and was a malicious attack against China.

“We again urge the US side to immediately correct its mistakes and stop using this Xinjiang-related law to harm China’s interests and interfere in China’s internal affairs,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Otherwise, China will resolutely take countermeasures, and all the consequences arising therefrom must be fully borne by the United States,” it added, without giving details.

China and the United States are already at loggerheads over everything from China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic to US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

One of the main exile groups, the World Uyghur Congress, thanked Trump for signing the law, adding that it “gave hope to the desperate Uighur people”.

Trump signed the bill as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held his first face-to-face meeting since last year with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi.

Trump issued a signing statement that some of the bill’s requirements might limit his constitutional authority to conduct diplomacy so he would regard them as advisory, not mandatory.

Trump did not hold a ceremony to mark his signing, which came as newspapers published excerpts from the new book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

Among other allegations, Bolton says that Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help to win re-election during a closed-door 2019 meeting, and that Trump said Xi should go ahead with building the camps in Xinjiang.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Uighur law for the first time calls for sanctions on a member of China’s powerful Politburo, Xinjiang’s Communist Party secretary, Chen Quanguo, as responsible for “gross human rights violations”.

It also calls on US companies operating in Xinjiang to take steps to ensure they do not use parts made with forced labour.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mukul_BD
Jun 18, 2020 01:05pm
What the Muslim countries are doing to save the other Muslims?
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jun 18, 2020 01:07pm
Good step! - a similar one is needed for India on Kashmir too otherwise this is just another trade war act.
Recommend 0
Aliya qamar
Jun 18, 2020 01:07pm
Two faced trump happy with oppression of kashmiris and palestinians, but with China he wants to score points while fooling Muslims around the world.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 18, 2020 01:08pm
This action by the American president needs our total appreciation.
Recommend 0
indo p
Jun 18, 2020 01:08pm
How come Imran Khan is not aware of this big issue which is happening just across the border?
Recommend 0
Pops
Jun 18, 2020 01:13pm
When is IK going to condemn the oppression of Uighur Muslims?
Recommend 0
Khalil
Jun 18, 2020 01:15pm
The only decent thing he has done as a president.
Recommend 0
cyril raymond
Jun 18, 2020 01:19pm
When will IK talk about the oppression Uighur muslims?
Recommend 0
Danny
Jun 18, 2020 01:21pm
Erdogan and IK have shut their mouth and ________ on Uighur issue
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Budgeting on hope

Budgeting on hope

This year there is literally no revenue plan. No explanation on how the trillion rupees of additional revenue will be collected.

Opinion

Best of times...

Best of times...

It’s good to be living in times when black Americans and white allies are challenging arrogant rulers.

Budgeting on hope

Budgeting on hope

Khurram Husain

This year there is literally no revenue plan. No explanation on how the trillion rupees of additional revenue will be collected.

Editorial

June 18, 2020

China-India clash

HIGH in the Himalayas, an explosive situation is brewing between China and India. In a clash between both militaries...

June 18, 2020

Model Town case

THE sixth anniversary of the brutal killing outside the residence-office complex of Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief...

June 18, 2020

Perks for lawmakers

THE unanimous approval by a Senate panel of a bill extending the facility of free business class domestic air travel...

June 17, 2020

Media: another blow

INDEPENDENT, truth-seeking journalists are all that stand between authoritarian governments and total lack of...

June 17, 2020

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 contains several headlines: significant relief in provincial taxes to...

June 17, 2020

Islamabad accident

CONSIDERING the fact that relations between Pakistan and India are currently quite frosty, the recent episode in...