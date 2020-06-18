DAWN.COM

18th Amendment needs to be ‘reviewed’: PM

Imran AyubUpdated June 18, 2020

LARKANA: Prime Minister Imran Khan interacting with beneficiaries during his visit to an Ehsaas centre set up at the Police Training Centre on Wednesday.—APP
• Imran says it is against spirit of devolution that all powers are enjoyed by CM who has become a kind of dictator
• Murad wasn’t invited to any official meeting

KARACHI: Amid growing concerns of opposition parties and speculation surrounding the fate of 18th Amendment after recent statements from key government functionaries, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke his heart out on Wednesday while ruling out any plan to roll back the devolution plan but clearly hinting at his intentions over the subject and called for reviewing the 10-year-old reforms which, he said “needed to be fixed” along with the concept of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award “that carries anomalies”.

The PM openly shared his thoughts probably for the first time during the first leg of his visit to Sindh, where the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has vowed to resist any move against the 18th Amendment by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government at the centre.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was not invited to any official meetings that PM Khan held during his visit to the province.

“We came to know through media that PM is visiting Karachi on Tuesday,” Sindh CM advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab told Dawn. “So the CM kept his schedule open, anticipating his engagements with the prime minister. But the prime minister landed here on Tuesday evening and the CM was not invited for any meeting.”

He said the provincial government was also not informed about the schedule of the prime minister’s engagements in Karachi or Larkana.

Talking to journalists at Governor House, PM Khan said: “Devolution is always effective for a good governance system.”

“I have no objection to the 18th Amendment nor am I against it. But they have included several things in that reform in haste. They definitely needed to be reviewed and fixed. There are several things wrong in it [18th Amendment] and they are not practical.”

To strengthen his argument, he referred to several areas of administration which had become challenging after the 18th Amendment and the centre was helpless to fix problems in those sectors. The prime minister mentioned environment, drugs and food standardisation where the provinces were managing their regulations under their different policies creating hurdles in smooth operations in these areas.

“In the devolution system, powers are transferred from provinces to local administration,” said PM Khan. “But here we see that our local bodies don’t enjoy any power. All powers are enjoyed by the chief minister and he has become a kind of dictator. He’s not offering powers to the local administration. The effective devolution functioning requires a three-tier system but here it’s stuck in two tiers.”

The 18th Amendment, passed during the PPP government in 2010, has devolved powers to the provinces in key areas of public services, including health, women development, social welfare and local government.

The PM did not end here. He spoke about the concept of over half-a-century-old NFC Award, questioning its effectiveness and utility. He said it was not serving the purpose it was supposed to achieve as it originally aimed at controlling financial imbalances and equally managing financial resources of the provinces to meet their liabilities while alleviating horizontal fiscal imbalances.

“For instance, there is the system of the NFC,” he said. “What kind of system it is that under this the government goes into Rs700 billion deficit. After paying 65 per cent to the provinces and over security and debt servicing, we start the budget with Rs700bn deficit. We design our budget depending on loans. This is absolutely unfeasible. There is a wrong impression being created that we are rolling back 18th Amendment or thinking anything wrong about the NFC. But there is a strong need to discuss this serious issue. We only want to remove the anomalies and fix things.”

Asked about his policies to meet the challenge of coronavirus pandemic and a consistent tussle-like situation between the federal and Sindh governments, he regretted that elements were “playing politics” and in a soft way blamed the PPP leadership saying it always backed out of its words after agreeing over different measures at on national forums.

“Unfortunately, some elements are consistently playing politics on this very sensitive and serious issue,” the prime minister said. “From the very first day we set up the NCOC [National Command and Operations Centre] which is meeting regularly and taking decisions about the measures to contain the contagion in consensus with all the provinces. Similarly there’s a National Coordination Committee where all chief ministers have representation. At that forum Murad Ali Shah agrees with all decisions and then the next hour Bilawal [Bhutto-Zardari] comes up with a different statement [showing differences between the centre and the provincial government.] I can’t understand that.”

The PM said from the day one he was against strict lockdown in the country to stem the spread of the virus as he was worried about the labour class, particularly daily wagers. The government, he said, had double responsibility of taking steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 and at the same time to ensure that the poor segments of society did not face financial challenges.

“I can say this with authority the way we have handled the situation no one couldn’t in the world. We imposed the lockdown and at the same time saved people from extreme poverty,” he said.

Later, Mr Khan spoke about joblessness in Larkana. In a tweet said: “PM Relief Fund in Larkana, I found a large no of unemployed were chaabrri-wallahs whom police had stopped from working. I have asked Gov Sindh to take this up with the CM as these poor people do not violate social distancing & their families survival depends on their daily income”

To a question about the locust attacks, the prime minister said the emergency was declared back on January 31 and for the five months the federal government was making all out efforts to eliminate the locust swarms. The government, he said, was constantly in contact with the neighbouring countries, including Iran and India, and it had taken the provinces on board to devise a strategy for combating the locusts.

To a question about the sugar inquiry commission report, he vowed that the government would not leave any stone unturned to expose the people behind this huge scam. He wondered over the power of “sugar mafia” and how they “operate in nexus with the national institutions”.

“The sugar report exposes the political elite which mints money through this trade,” he said. “They have enjoyed Rs29 billion subsidy in four years...They earn again through rebate in the name of exports. It’s a huge scam. The regulators which are supposed to keep check on them are their partners. Everyone whether its FBR, SECP or CCP. Because they are so powerful. And I wonder how a stay order can be issued over the report of an inquiry commission? They do have political differences but when it comes to money and their business interests they are all on same page.”

Meets delegations, visits Larkana

Earlier, in a meeting with a delegation of PTI members of the Sindh Assembly, the prime minister urged them to play an active role in resolving problems of the masses in their constituencies. The MPAs gave suggestions on strengthening ties between the federation and the provinces.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar were present.

After meeting with the leaders of the allied parties, Prime Minister Khan left for Larkana where he also held a meeting with the PTI members.

He also visited the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement Centre in Sachal Colony, Larkana. The prime minister interacted with beneficiaries and inquired about their financial condition, particularly in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Nishtar briefed the prime minister about disbursement of cash assistance among deserving people in Sindh.

The prime minister was also accompanied by Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro, SAPM on Information Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2020

Javed
Jun 18, 2020 07:36am
Yes I agree, it needs to be made stronger more meaningful.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 18, 2020 07:36am
Selectors would ideally want it shelved. But, they will also take what they can get. For now.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Jun 18, 2020 07:41am
The emperor with no clothes. The people can see you finally.
Recommend 0
Nisi
Jun 18, 2020 07:46am
Playing politics, blaming others, thinking that you are unique in world. you done every thing better than whole world. stop it accept reality you totally failed on all front. you even did not listen to the doctors.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 18, 2020 07:55am
Mr. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, " all powers are enjoyed by CM who has become a kind of dictator " You are 100% right. And you have studied 18th amendment thoroughly which has been imposed during the most corrupt and criminal PPP government in 2010 with the cooperation of PML-N, JUI, ANP and their associates. Sindh is the worst province in Pakistan for decades due to this 18th amendment in compare to the other provinces. The wrong and dictatorial clauses must be changed immediately by the ordinance of the President of Pakistan. Please don't listen to the corrupts, criminals, cronies, culprits, money-launderers, mal-administrators, openers of benami (fake and unknown) accounts, etc., and trust them. These elements are not for welfare, progress, development, education, health, transport, etc. Enough is enough. The funds must be given to the local governments and local bodies directly in all the provinces.
Recommend 0
Joom barabar
Jun 18, 2020 08:09am
Authoratirian regime at centre
Recommend 0
Tiddi Raja
Jun 18, 2020 08:12am
IK is a visionary. Best statesman ever in the history of mankind.
Recommend 0
Jnb
Jun 18, 2020 08:26am
Cat is out of the bag now ! Pti started this controversy of 18th amendment few months back was a planned move. Pti should know that Nawaz Sharif did all the projects with 18th amendment intact. So if he can, then every govt can. So its no excuse, to not work.
Recommend 0
Abdali Durrani
Jun 18, 2020 08:43am
Do review it and give more power at town-level. By giving power at grass-root level, democracy will strengthen and people of Pakistan will be served better. Currently, Chief Ministers--the rightly called dictators are serving their own and their party interests more than the interests of the people who voted for them.
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Jun 18, 2020 08:47am
The 18th amendment should be abolished completely, as it provides shelter to the corrupt.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jun 18, 2020 09:45am
@Reality Bites, Really?
Recommend 0
Yar Hingorjo
Jun 18, 2020 09:51am
If pm literally wants to help provinces, then why he's not collaborating with their CM's. When it comes to his own interest, he and his lobby criticise 18th amendment.
Recommend 0
Truth Teller
Jun 18, 2020 09:53am
What a Shame
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Khan
Jun 18, 2020 09:55am
18th amendment should be demolish. Sindh is hostage to PPP.
Recommend 0
Dr Ibrahim
Jun 18, 2020 09:56am
The 18th amendment is a tool for massive corruption and zero accountability!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2020 10:07am
I still remember the local government rules formulated by KP government led by PTI after 2013 elections in which Local Government representatives were planned to be given maximum powers. However, when PTI did not win majority of seats in LG elections in KP, they scraped the rules and empowered their MPAs.
Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 18, 2020 10:22am
18th amendment must be terminated for the wellbeing of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Napier Mole FR
Jun 18, 2020 10:36am
instead of calling for its withdrawal PTI should propose a 19th which corrects the lacunae and endure further devolution to local government with constitutional guarantee. If ppp opposes it its logic for defending 18th as a proponent of devolution would be exposed.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 18, 2020 10:49am
The lips move, the hand gestures but voice of someone else. Strings!
Recommend 0
Akmal PashA
Jun 18, 2020 11:13am
Beneficiaries get 1200 rupees, about $10, minimum salary per hour in US is $14. Even Pakistanis don’t earn that much? If that’s true then life in Pakistan is terrible.
Recommend 0
Jamki
Jun 18, 2020 11:49am
18th amendment gives guarantee for unity of Pakistan. All political parties of Pakistan unanimously passed it. Now selected govt want to mess with it. Perhaps last chance for IK's survival
Recommend 0
Danial
Jun 18, 2020 12:23pm
@AZAM AKBAR , Well said. Completely agreed.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Jun 18, 2020 12:28pm
This 18th amendment has damaged not to federation but provinces too specially Sindh where CM acts like a dictator. Imran Khan must initiate process of changing this amendment expediently so that devolution of power could be given to local bodies as 18th amendment says.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 18, 2020 01:12pm
Agree ...the TRUE spirit of the 18th. amendment needs to be implemented.
Recommend 0
Kf khan
Jun 18, 2020 01:44pm
We need a local government with strict accountability. Otherwise many Local govt representatives are some of most corrupt public office holders. If there is no accountability, billions of rupees shall not be wasted.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 18, 2020 01:50pm
The veil lifted from many recent events after this statement.
Recommend 0
Naved
Jun 18, 2020 01:51pm
Any amendment for the Karachi due rights would be welcome.
Recommend 0
Right
Jun 18, 2020 01:56pm
Instead of criticizing the 18th amendment PM should abolish all the ministries and special assistants where money is being given to provinces. Force the provinces to devolve the power at lower level as per the 18th amendment. I don't see any plan to do abolish useless ministries at federal level. Not a single letter is being written to any province by FG that 18th amendment is not fully implemented. Only useless speeches in the media.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 18, 2020 02:01pm
The local bodies was only practiced during Gen Musharaf's time. The earlier and present government are using it as an excuse.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 18, 2020 02:43pm
@Javed, I second your view.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 18, 2020 02:44pm
@AZAM AKBAR , true.
Recommend 0
Ajr
Jun 18, 2020 02:49pm
I wonder if he knows what’s the 18th amendment.
Recommend 0
AAA
Jun 18, 2020 02:59pm
Then next time don't abuse parliament by ordinances.
Recommend 0
neat
Jun 18, 2020 03:00pm
RIP democracy
Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 18, 2020 03:41pm
And you need to review your absolute failure pverrhe past 4 months as an elected PM.
Recommend 0
Nisi
Jun 18, 2020 03:55pm
blame l, blame and blame.
Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Jun 18, 2020 04:16pm
Only because the Sindh is the only province they haven’t got power share in, he is calling the CM there a dictator. Others are just following orders from our visionary leader. The only problem with that is that we need to look at those other provinces where CMs are not dictators. Have they achieved anything special? No.
Recommend 0
Honor
Jun 18, 2020 04:58pm
Dangerous game. What happened to south Punjab province? Only talk, it will never happen. PTI has to prove its credibility in sugar and flour cases after their failure in recovering money from Political leaders.
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 18, 2020 05:25pm
Please take some loans to boost economy
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Jun 18, 2020 05:34pm
IK himseof is not maintaing health and safety rules. He is talking without a face musk.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2020 05:38pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:22pm
@Joom barabar, Modi is authoritarian and fascist.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:27pm
@Yar Hingorjo, because CM has biggest ego on the planet.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:30pm
@Truth Teller, for the corrupted in Sind, going to loose out on the loot.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:32pm
@Thomas, voice of reason.
Recommend 0
Bosadiwaala niazi
Jun 18, 2020 07:33pm
Do it quickly
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 18, 2020 07:39pm
2018 need to reviewed first. How you become PM? How Pakistan Economy got destroyed after your PMship
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:44pm
@Parvez, what is that? corruption?
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:51pm
@Ajr, he knows everything about you.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:53pm
@Ajr, was it created in India?
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:54pm
@neat, corruption in the name of democracy.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 18, 2020 07:57pm
@Farrukh Munir , go there you will be surprised.
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Jun 18, 2020 09:53pm
The 18th is wonderful legislation which needs to be fully implemented in letter & spirit with functioning coordination between provinces & the centre & further devolution to local government. Please do not damage it. Pakistanis cannot afford self harming government.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 19, 2020 02:58am
@Farrukh Munir , Mr. Farrukh Munir, " Only because the Sindh is the only province they haven’t got power share in, he is calling the CM there a dictator. Others are just following orders from our visionary leader. The only problem with that is that we need to look at those other provinces where CMs are not dictators. Have they achieved anything special? No. " Wrong. All the chief ministers have absolute powers and like the dictators. But amongst the chief ministers the chief minister of Sindh of PPP is proved and certified corrupt. As provincial minister of finance of Sindh he has done corruptions in the shape of money-launderings and openings of benami (fake and unknown) accounts. Nobody can deny this.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 19, 2020 03:00am
@Reality Bites, Mr. Reality Bites, " The 18th amendment should be abolished completely, as it provides shelter to the corrupt. " I am also of your opinion. Not only shelter to corrupts also to criminals.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 19, 2020 03:04am
@Jamki, Mr. Jamki, " 18th amendment gives guarantee for unity of Pakistan. All political parties of Pakistan unanimously passed it. Now selected govt want to mess with it. Perhaps last chance for IK's survival. " Not true. The corrupt and criminal PPP, PML-N, JUI, ANP and their associates passed this 18th amendment for crimes and corruptions. This has already been proved without any doubt. The criminals and corrupts are still for 18th amendment because they want to loot the money of taxpayers.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 19, 2020 05:41am
Either 18th amendment must be abolished or the dictatorial clauses must be changed with immediate effect. Due to such 18th amendment the chief ministers have become dictators, corrupts and criminals without any fear. The people suffered and are suffering from this 18th amendment and the politicians are doing crimes and corruptions who are in favour of this.
Recommend 0
Salman Khan
Jun 19, 2020 05:59am
PPP support 18th amendment so that PM can't do anything. Als PPP: PM isn't doing anything! What is this hypocrisy?
Recommend 0

