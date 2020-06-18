DAWN.COM

Virus cases reduce by 90pc in area under lockdown

Ikram JunaidiUpdated June 18, 2020

LAHORE: Police personnel on Wednesday seal an area from where several Covid-19 cases have been reported.—White Star
ISLAMABAD: The enforcement of smart lockdown has begun to bear fruit as it was revealed on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases reduced by 90 per cent in an area of the federal capital which was sealed on March 13.

“Around 100 cases were being reported daily from Sector G-9, but after enforcement of smart lockdown the number of cases has reduced to 8-9 per day. It is nothing but benefit of the lockdown as the movement of people has been minimised,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat told the media.

He said no one was being allowed to unnecessarily go inside or outside the area under lockdown and even movement was being discouraged to reduce the chances of human to human transmission of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, 5,785 new cases of Covid-19 and 133 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 157,738 and casualties to 3,033.

Pakistan Medical Association secretary general Dr Qaiser Sajjad, while talking to Dawn, insisted that recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should be implemented to minimise the spread of Covid-18.

It is worth mentioning that the WHO has suggested intermittent lockdown [15 days off and 15 days on] to stop the transmission of the virus.

Dr Sajjad said that at least the whole cities should be locked to contain the transmission of the viral disease, otherwise the country night never be able to get rid of it. “Virus cannot be eradicated by enforcement of lockdowns in some areas of the cities as people will find ways to cross the areas and reach the places of work and may violate restrictions for other reasons. If the whole city is locked, people will have no reason to move out of the area under lockdown,” he explained.

He said that some countries like New Zealand had got rid of the virus by imposing lockdown and Pakistan should also focus on it.

“Moreover, heavy fines should be imposed on violators as majority of people either don’t wear masks or they just hang them in the neck or keep them on the chin. Rulers should hold meeting with a one-point agenda — controlling the disease. There should be uniformity in policies of the federal and provincial governments and stance of opposition parties should also be the same,” he suggested.

Dr Sajjad said it was unfortunate that the brand names of medicines were being used in the media as a treatment of the disease due to which these had disappeared from the market. “Even government personalities are using the brand names of medicines, which is condemnable. I suggest that generic name (formula name) should be used to avoid shortage of medicines. Unfortunately, people have started storing the medicines, oxygen cylinders, etc, at their houses unnecessarily due to which disserving patients don’t get the medicines,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, more than 9,827 violations of health guidelines/instructions were observed across the country during the last 24 hours due to which over 963 markets/shops and 18 industries were sealed and 1,186 vehicles impounded, besides imposition of fines.

Under the tracing, testing and quarantine (TTQ) strategy, 904 lockdowns were imposed in Punjab, 26 in Sindh, 572 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 29 in Azad Kashmir, 10 in Islamabad and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

WHO welcomes UK study

The WHO has welcomed the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom, which show dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with Covid-19. For patients on ventilators, the treatment redu­ces mortality by about one-third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one-fifth, according to the preliminary findings shared with the WHO.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2020

Comments (24) Closed

Life
Jun 18, 2020 07:44am
This is a very quick turnaround. It can only happen in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 18, 2020 08:20am
Someone call the PM and give him this information, please.
Recommend 0
FAQ
Jun 18, 2020 08:41am
With so-called Smart lockdown would have restricted the infected ones to reach or be identified
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Khan
Jun 18, 2020 09:57am
Smart lock down is adopted by all country. PAKISTAN IS MOVING GOOD. THIS Spike was suppose to happen. We will tackle soon. Government is doing great job.
Recommend 0
Salaried Person
Jun 18, 2020 10:30am
@Life This article deals with the lock down imposed on Mar 13, and I think the analysis is based on last 3 months. It does not deal with the steps taken on Jun 17th.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2020 10:38am
We beat Mexico and France today in total positive case numbers. Our next target is Germany, soon we will be in top 10 list. We are wining!
Recommend 0
Silent observer
Jun 18, 2020 10:55am
Lockdown might have restricted the movement/induce fear going out which may have reduced people getting tested themselves. Lockdown should be followed by smart testing as well
Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 18, 2020 11:26am
Hope all COVID-19 positive inside are getting healthcare ?
Recommend 0
Mutanzir MD
Jun 18, 2020 12:05pm
This does not add up?
Recommend 0
HKG
Jun 18, 2020 12:08pm
All credit goes to IK
Recommend 0
Aftab
Jun 18, 2020 12:22pm
Can please someone in the PTI government inform Imran Khan regarding the results of the strict lockdown?
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 18, 2020 12:36pm
Following fascist modi policies?
Recommend 0
Batool Nasir
Jun 18, 2020 01:19pm
Don't give New Zealand's example here. Please.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2020 03:15pm
No doubt, the whole world knows and experts confirm that smart lockdown is the key to reduced Covid-19 infection as well as lesser number of tragic loss of precious human lives.
Recommend 0
Lavesh
Jun 18, 2020 03:53pm
If only the fool had done this earlier and saved Pakistani lives.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 18, 2020 04:52pm
good job. Now let's expand this lockdown as much as possible, at least for a month
Recommend 0
Bob Dolle
Jun 18, 2020 05:31pm
You can freely cook the number but you are giving wrong statement. Number is still very high.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2020 05:37pm
Amid the fastly growing, rapidly expanding, unstoppable and greatly increasing coronavirus pandemic, If the social distancing is not kept and masks are not worn by the people, what other options do the federal, state, county, city and local administrations have got to save the precious lives of the people but to go for a "smart lockdown" of the hotspots in cities as well as suburban areas?
Recommend 0
Chuna Khan
Jun 18, 2020 06:44pm
Rigging the numbers, from electtions to budgets to corona count, is your speciality
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 18, 2020 07:02pm
Tiger team is working hard at it.
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 18, 2020 07:13pm
@Salman, we need atleast 10 years of lockdown only then some positive development will happen
Recommend 0
pkmkb khan
Jun 18, 2020 11:04pm
very positive news
Recommend 0
Muneer
Jun 19, 2020 07:37am
It could also meant that patients were / are not able to reach hospitals or labs for testing due to restrictions.Drawing correct conclusions is important. DC needed to be more prudent.
Recommend 0
NK
Jun 19, 2020 09:38pm
A analysis that is a joke. When there is a lock down there is no testing either. So how can you say it is reduced if it is not reported.
Recommend 0

