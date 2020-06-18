DAWN.COM

Budget 2020-21: No new taxes as Sindh presents Rs1.24tr budget

Tahir SiddiquiUpdated June 18, 2020

SINDH Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presenting the budget on Wednesday.—PPI
• 10pc increase in salaries of govt employees
• Rs34.2bn social protection package
• Health, education budgets raised by over 16pc, 10pc
• Risk allowance for health personnel fighting Covid-19
• Rs440m allocated for locust control

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs1,241.13 billion budget with a deficit of Rs18.38bn for the financial year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

Among the notable figures of the Sindh budget was a 10 per cent across the board increase in the salary of government employees up to grade 16 and five per cent increase in the salary of officials above grade 17.

In his budget speech amid a noisy protest by opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance, the chief minister said that no new tax had been introduced in the budget 2020-21 and the increase in non-development expenditure was restricted to seven per cent only.

Mr Shah said development expenditure was estimated at Rs232.94bn, non-development expenditure at Rs968.99bn, and capital expenditure at Rs39.19bn.

The chief minister said the total revenue receipts were estimated at Rs1,222.75bn, including federal receipts at Rs760.30bn (65 per cent), provincial receipts at Rs313.39bn (26.8pc), capital receipts at Rs25bn (2.1pc) and other receipts at (FPA & PSDP) Rs69.05bn (5.9pc).

He said the increase in non-development expenditure was mainly due to the provision of Covid-19-related pro-poor “Social Protection and Economic Sustainability” package of Rs34.2bn and increase of Rs19bn in the health sector and Rs22.9bn in the education sector from the current year’s budget allocations.

The CM said agriculture contributed 24 per cent to the GDP. “Sindh’s contribution to national production is 36 per cent in rice, 29 per cent in sugarcane, 34 per cent in cotton and 15 per cent in wheat,” he said, adding that the agriculture budget was increased to Rs14.84bn. He said there was an imminent threat of food insecurity due to locust attacks, which were not only destroying crops but also putting the economy at stake. He said the Sindh government allocated Rs440 million for locust control.

He said the health department budget was raised by 16.1pc to Rs139.18bn to boost efforts against Covid-19 pandemic and infectious diseases. He said health risk allowance, at the rate of one basic pay with effect from March 2020, would be provided to all health professionals, including postgraduate and house job officers engaged in treating Covid-19 cases.

The education department budget was also augmented by 10.2pc to Rs244.5 billion for quality education and to cope up the post-pandemic academic challenges, he said.

According to Mr Shah, this year overall federal receipts were reduced by Rs71.72 billion or nine per cent as compared to the current financial year 2019-20.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2020

Tiddi Raja
Jun 18, 2020 08:13am
Sindh budget is far better than the one Islamabad presented.
Tahir Malik
Jun 18, 2020 08:43am
Talking about budget for Sindh without getting control of massive corruption is a total waist of time and resources.
Sajjad
Jun 18, 2020 09:44am
Sindh Government is doing better job than Federal government.
K Alam
Jun 18, 2020 10:15am
what is the impact of 10 perent rise in government employees?
Imran
Jun 18, 2020 10:44am
Pension?
danish memon
Jun 18, 2020 11:05am
PPP is pounding PTI every where.
Shazia
Jun 18, 2020 11:29am
Though challenges ahead, good effort MAS.
HKG
Jun 18, 2020 12:09pm
Sindh budget is far superior
Deee
Jun 18, 2020 12:10pm
What justification does he have for giving several govt employees a 10pc increase in salary? Why is PPP always so focused on giving govt employees more money? Someone should calculate how much the total amount of these 10pc and 5pc salary increases would equal to
Qamar
Jun 18, 2020 12:56pm
Salary of employees be cut because they are the most incompetent lot in the world. Given employment only to muster sindhis
A. ALI
Jun 18, 2020 01:40pm
@K Alam, it's just an opposed increase to Federal govt. PPP will do whatever Federal govt says not to do.
A. ALI
Jun 18, 2020 01:41pm
@danish memon, on papers.
Vikas
Jun 18, 2020 02:32pm
At least they gave their employees some pay increase. It is almost cruel that with rising prices and falling Rupee the federal government did not raise salaries of their employees. But then again like I say, Pakistan is a nation getting poorer by the day and as a result people will also get poorer. Now with the same money these people will have to survive with higher prices and living costs lowering their standard of life. This is now going to be an ongoing thing in Pakistan for some time and people's standard of living will fall. Pakistan has already come from a developing nation into the list of LDC's and "poorest of poor nations". Although it ranks the highest (best) in that category but still to find itself in the company of some names which are used quite negatively must be quite painful and embarrassing for Pakistanis.
