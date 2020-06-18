DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 20, 2020

India, China agree to restore tranquillity on border

Jawed NaqviUpdated June 18, 2020

Email

The two countries’ foreign ministers hold talks. — Reuters/File
The two countries’ foreign ministers hold talks. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Two days after deadly hand-to-hand clashes left 20 Indian soldiers dead on the Sino-Indian boundary in Ladakh, their foreign ministers spoke on the phone on Wednesday and agreed to abide by existing bilateral agreements to ensure peace and tranquillity on their disputed Himalayan border.

Indian analysts were divided on the next steps, but there are less strident voices that want New Delhi to refrain from joining a US-led anti-China bloc, not least because agreements with China were predicated on a presumption of neutrality.

According to the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely.”

The Indian statement further said that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols.

A summary of the conversation from the Chinese side said the phone call would help ease the situation. “While they expressed their stance, they also set the tone for easing the situation, which will direct public opinion in their own countries,” a paper linked to China’s ruling Communist party said.

The two countries’ foreign ministers hold talks

The paper added some terse comments, however, as did the Indian statement. “The Indian side especially must fulfill its promise and implement the consensus reached between the two countries. The border issue is the most sensitive part of China-India relations. Only when it is eased can the two engage in cooperation in a composed manner,” the Global Times said.

“The latest clash at Galwan Valley is regrettable,” the Chinese newspaper said. “How to avoid the repeated occurrence of such conflicts and prevent the situation from escalating has become the biggest test to China-India relations.”

It quoted Mr Wang as alleging that it was the Indian side that intentionally provoked and started the violent attack. “It is hoped that India does not indulge in its sentiment, but understands the stance of the Chinese side.”

The Global Times cited existing agreements and mechanisms to keep the borders peaceful. “Resorting to this mechanism and improving on it rather than destroying it is the only way out for the two to address frictions. The Indian side should never think about pushing China to make concessions, because China won’t. Moreover, China’s countermeasures will never be late no matter the cost.”

(According to AFP, the Chinese foreign ministry said that Wang demanded “India conduct a thorough investigation” and punish those responsible for the clash. “The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation, and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” it added.)

Mr Jaishankar, on his part, conveyed India’s protests “in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15”.

Mr Jaishankar reminded Mr Wang that a meeting of senior military commanders of June 6 had agreed on measures to disengage and de-escalate.

“While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties,” Mr Jaishankar said.

“It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo.”

The phone call took place as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted for the first time to the deadly combat in which no bullet was fired. Mr Modi’s office said he had called an all-parties meeting on Friday to discuss the future steps. Reports quoted him as saying the soldiers’ deaths would not go in vain.

The Congress party and several other groups have asked Mr Modi to brief the country about how things were allowed to deteriorate to the point that it permitted the most vicious clashes to take place between the two militaries in 45 years, leading to the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

Former national security adviser M.K. Narayanan, considered close to the Congress party, offered some clues in a write-up, which could influence the thinking within the leading opposition group, the foremost being concerns over India’s growing proximity with the US-led anti-China alliance.

“This is not the time for India to be seen as the front end of a belligerent coalition of forces seeking to put China in its place — even the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato, now seems to be joining the anti-China bandwagon under prodding from the US,” Mr Narayanan observed.

“India has consistently followed a different policy in the past, and it is advisable that it remains truly non-aligned and not become part of any coalition that would not be in India’s long-term interest.”

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (120) Closed

Hamid Shafiq
Jun 18, 2020 08:34am
India lost
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 18, 2020 08:39am
Gas is out for the propaganda Chinese army.
Recommend 0
Naseer
Jun 18, 2020 08:41am
Times of India says, forces on border are on high alert for war like situation.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 18, 2020 08:41am
@Hamid Shafiq , why not China got 35 dead bodies any many injured.
Recommend 0
Abhishek Kumar Sharma
Jun 18, 2020 08:42am
More than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed and they dont even have the guts to accept it publically.
Recommend 0
Hamza
Jun 18, 2020 08:45am
Why china not declaring their causlities because its more than india and will be under pressure if show to world as it is twice that of india and dent its image of being superpower.
Recommend 0
Wisdom
Jun 18, 2020 08:45am
@Hamid Shafiq , Is that you understood?
Recommend 0
Gp65
Jun 18, 2020 08:49am
@Hamid Shafiq , Yeah? Because China agreed to dismantle the structure on Indian side of LAC and withdraw as per agreement on June 6? India owns its martyrs but it does not mean there were no Chinese death. India lost 20. As per US intelligence sources, 35 Chinese died.
Recommend 0
Atul
Jun 18, 2020 08:49am
This is how two big mature nation's solve their disputes
Recommend 0
Simba
Jun 18, 2020 08:50am
India killed 43 Chinese. How did India lose?
Recommend 0
hindi
Jun 18, 2020 08:50am
you dint mentioned 43 death from this Chinese noodles side
Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 18, 2020 09:40am
Chinese products and Chinese words doesn't last long.
Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 18, 2020 09:42am
@Hamid, to be precise, India lost once again, after 1962.
Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jun 18, 2020 09:49am
@hindi, 43 chines soldiers killed who did killed them??
Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 18, 2020 09:54am
India has been portrayed as villain and China as lamb.Chinese have not disclosed their casualties but India being democratic country has declared their casualties.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Jun 18, 2020 09:55am
Sad that India caught napping !( again and again)
Recommend 0
bravo
Jun 18, 2020 10:01am
@hindi, Indian media can say whatever they want to a nationalist jingoistic people who will lap it up. modijis hugging diplomacy is an utter failure
Recommend 0
JacobMertens
Jun 18, 2020 10:01am
Who said ?? . China is now expecting a retaliation. China is damn nervous as most of their soldiers have not fought a war in their lifetime but Indian soldiers do that everyday. Its coming n its coming big!!!!
Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 18, 2020 10:05am
@Gp65, US intelligence? Really? Remember Iraq's WMD's??
Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Jun 18, 2020 10:06am
Modi will bring more disappointment to India. India under this fascist regime is following the pro-west policy and is a clear deviation from the rules set by the founding fathers. A disaster is following India. Just wait and watch!
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 18, 2020 10:09am
China was thinking, it's a cakewalk. Now ashamed to disclose the casualties.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 18, 2020 10:11am
Very Suspicious that only selective statements are reported here. Why not copy the whole text reported by Reuters in other Global G5 newpapers. Why only cut and paste if you wanted to even publish this incident
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 18, 2020 10:12am
Both sides unnesserily lost the lives.
Recommend 0
Rehman
Jun 18, 2020 10:12am
We are slowly Boycotting Chinese goods and services. Hope momentum will slowly pickup and peak it within a year.
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jun 18, 2020 10:14am
Why China regrets Gulwan valley incidence ? Earlier there was no resistance and that's how Aksai Chin came under Chinese control. 60% of today's Chinese territory, did not originally belonged to them.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 18, 2020 10:16am
India was humiliated by the Chinese forces.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 18, 2020 10:17am
China is in shock.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Jun 18, 2020 10:18am
at last we need peace on the earth..we all Human beings
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 18, 2020 10:20am
No wander why so many Pakistani people are supporting and justifying chinese loss. Good luck to your boss.
Recommend 0
AM
Jun 18, 2020 10:21am
@Hamid Shafiq , you were there?
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jun 18, 2020 10:27am
Indians, Please stop telling us how many Chinese you killed. Please tell us how many miles, meters, feet, inches have you been able to get back?
Recommend 0
KP
Jun 18, 2020 10:28am
More than 45 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2020 10:33am
Glad to hear that super powers are coming to terms. We need peace in the region. Together these two brothers can beat any other nation.
Recommend 0
vin
Jun 18, 2020 10:34am
@Hamid Shafiq , What India lost?
Recommend 0
vin
Jun 18, 2020 10:37am
@Hamza, As per Chinese rule, they can only be disclosed after 50 yrs. You should not worry about China and their system of governance.
Recommend 0
chini
Jun 18, 2020 10:40am
Chinese lost 43
Recommend 0
Varun
Jun 18, 2020 10:44am
Unfair that China dumped it's martyred soldiers like trash... they deserved some respect...
Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 18, 2020 10:45am
India needs to stop war mongering with its neighbours and concentrate on bringing out its poverty stricken population 80 percent of whom lives in slums
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Jun 18, 2020 10:46am
@Hamid Shafiq , Thats your wish as usual but please read and comment
Recommend 0
Prakash P V
Jun 18, 2020 10:46am
Indian Govt. won't act on impulse. Whatever decision taken after thorough consideration of all aspects, both political and military will be implemented.
Recommend 0
Hasmukh dave
Jun 18, 2020 10:52am
@Hamid Shafiq , in 1967, china lost at Nathula with heavy losses, and china know it very well.
Recommend 0
Ameer ul Hq
Jun 18, 2020 10:54am
boyh country be restrain.
Recommend 0
Garg VK
Jun 18, 2020 10:54am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Look, even Dr. Salaria can talk sense sometimes.
Recommend 0
Bharat Patel
Jun 18, 2020 10:56am
The lternative to economic growth is Nationalism.Minus GDP growth for China means rebellion and protests - but not at the expense of Ntionalism ( with nationalim the population will stay quite ) This means a protracted retlessness/ tension with Japan, vietnam, Phillipinbes, Taiwan etc .
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 18, 2020 10:56am
Apart from its soilders China lost one of the majour market, army credibility and helped India to become the partner of strong allaince.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Jun 18, 2020 10:58am
War is imminent.
Recommend 0
Brother
Jun 18, 2020 10:58am
@Hamid Shafiq , Yes India lost 22 persons & China 43 persons. Now China asking for peace at Borders and does want to se such clashes
Recommend 0
anand
Jun 18, 2020 10:59am
No statement coming from China. It shows about their stub born govt and diplomatic behaviour. This proves that they always try to mislead and save their skin.
Recommend 0
Bharat Patel
Jun 18, 2020 10:59am
@FAZ, Little do you understand - Iraq's wmds were contrived by Bush
Recommend 0
farooq
Jun 18, 2020 11:10am
They occupied their land, kicked their army and killed their soldiers , now they are willing to restore peace. China won without firing a bullet.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 18, 2020 11:14am
Wait for monsoon to be over
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 18, 2020 11:16am
Just an eye wash. India will join US block in a systematic manner.
Recommend 0
Raj Ramani
Jun 18, 2020 11:23am
Even the Chinese analysts agree that India's army is the worlds best in the mountainous area even better than US.
Recommend 0
Raj Ramani
Jun 18, 2020 11:23am
@Hamid Shafiq , yeah really !!!
Recommend 0
Dipak
Jun 18, 2020 11:24am
No doubt India some loss but world countries open eyes and started boycott in full flange.world is with India except 2 countries. Soon they also will realise.if not slavery.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jun 18, 2020 11:24am
@Hamid Shafiq , try to remove the red blind fold and then see. May be u will be able to see the reality.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Jun 18, 2020 11:33am
@Hamid Shafiq , Who Said?
Recommend 0
Wow
Jun 18, 2020 11:37am
@Atul, by fist fight, yeah right.
Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 18, 2020 11:38am
This clash was not about casualties, it was about land . And China has not retreated
Recommend 0
Y S Rao
Jun 18, 2020 11:38am
Why China is not declaring it's causualties? Is it because of fear or because of superiority complex
Recommend 0
Vivek
Jun 18, 2020 11:39am
@Asad, DO you know how many dead from Chinese side. It is more than India side.
Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 18, 2020 11:45am
@Desi dimag, go back to India and read your own papers
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 18, 2020 11:47am
China didn’t expect india to hit so hard
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 18, 2020 11:47am
India wins
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 18, 2020 11:47am
China can’t digest so many of their soldiers have been killed
Recommend 0
Rebel Yell
Jun 18, 2020 11:47am
I thought India will do surgical strike after such a massive loss.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 18, 2020 11:48am
China won’t declare casualties as it’s much higher then indias
Recommend 0
Vivek
Jun 18, 2020 11:48am
@Sultan, Yes napping then killed 43 from enemy side. If full awake then how much count ?
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 18, 2020 11:49am
China just lost
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 18, 2020 11:50am
China only makes noise. Indian soldiers are battle hardened and shamed China
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 18, 2020 11:56am
India begging China for peace as usual.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 18, 2020 12:08pm
So what did india achieved? 20 soldiers death?
Recommend 0
Fakir
Jun 18, 2020 12:08pm
@Hamid Shafiq , Great words of wisdom from people like you are expected, of course.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 18, 2020 12:10pm
If China lost 43 army personnel, bring the proof. China is showing dead Indian soldiers in media. Zeenews may show you all.
Recommend 0
Mahen
Jun 18, 2020 12:18pm
Sorry, how this happen? It should persist more. We are disappointed.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Jun 18, 2020 12:19pm
This is not 1962, India will not be caught off guard with Hindi Chini... Indea build on Indian side will continue. Boycott of Chinese goods will continue as well.
Recommend 0
ThamilK
Jun 18, 2020 12:22pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Thank you, appreciate your comment!
Recommend 0
photon
Jun 18, 2020 12:23pm
@Ameer ul Hq, You are right! Eye for Eye will make the world blind!
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 18, 2020 12:23pm
China has created a permanent enemy now.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 18, 2020 12:33pm
@Brownman, "India was humiliated by the Chinese forces..." No one takes you Seriously any more...
Recommend 0
Wow
Jun 18, 2020 12:33pm
A report by UK Daily shows Indian soldiers laying down with Chinese soldiers overlooking. If India whad the upper hand with numbers died then where is the Indian clips.
Recommend 0
prakash
Jun 18, 2020 12:41pm
@Hamid Shafiq , you wish...
Recommend 0
Yaser
Jun 18, 2020 12:50pm
Good job china. You have taught them lesson. Now back to compromise.
Recommend 0
Chetan Jadhav
Jun 18, 2020 12:52pm
More than 60 chinese are died in the clash.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 18, 2020 12:53pm
@Hamid Shafiq , War just began. We will see lost vs win.
Recommend 0
Original Rajput of Sindh
Jun 18, 2020 12:55pm
Indian soldiers were reported fleeing from Chinese troops and some fell in the Galwan River. It was an embarrassment for Indian forces.
Recommend 0
India
Jun 18, 2020 12:57pm
Game over, now control by China
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 18, 2020 01:00pm
@Hwh, you can believe whatever you like but your source of information is dubious.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 18, 2020 01:07pm
India's strategic ally America was strangely very silent.... there's.a lesson here for India to learn.
Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 18, 2020 01:12pm
China has proven beyond any doubt who reigns supreme in the region.
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 18, 2020 01:12pm
@Simba, If India killed more Chinese than the Indian casualties then why is Modi wowing revenge for his slain soldiers. Get your act together before making claims.
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 18, 2020 01:13pm
@JacobMertens, dream on...
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 18, 2020 01:14pm
It is the only beginning. Indian Govt. directed BSNL to buy only the equipment made in India and Indian companies will be preferred over Chinese companies. China will pay a price both economically and militarily.
Recommend 0
S
Jun 18, 2020 01:29pm
@Desi dimag, Chinese haven't declared number yet because they are still counting...
Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Jun 18, 2020 01:30pm
@AM, yes, pigeons confirmed India's defeat
Recommend 0
S
Jun 18, 2020 01:30pm
@Asad, by killng more than double Chinese soldiers???
Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 18, 2020 01:39pm
@Sultan, this is your dream. I am sure next time china thinks thrice before entering to indian territory.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 18, 2020 01:40pm
@Hamid Shafiq , what did the Chinese gain?
Recommend 0
Bkg
Jun 18, 2020 01:40pm
@S, they will give less numbers just like Covid deaths
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jun 18, 2020 01:42pm
@Sharjeel Syed, how many rules did you follow set by Mr Jinnah?
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 18, 2020 01:42pm
@Asad, who won at Doklam?
Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 18, 2020 01:45pm
@Brownman, so china 43 and india 20
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 18, 2020 01:45pm
@Hamid Shafiq , your all weather friend is lost my dear.
Recommend 0
Asiya andrabi
Jun 18, 2020 01:50pm
@Hamza, well said
Recommend 0
Hindi
Jun 18, 2020 01:59pm
India killed 430 Chinese. How did India lose?
Recommend 0
Rax
Jun 18, 2020 02:07pm
China is in shock...
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jun 18, 2020 02:23pm
This time China is going to taste defeat.
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 18, 2020 02:24pm
China just showed them who is powerfull in southeast Asia....
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 18, 2020 02:24pm
Indians back-off in other words ( india surrendered )
Recommend 0
Atif
Jun 18, 2020 02:28pm
@Garg VK, u are 100 percent correct.
Recommend 0
Atif
Jun 18, 2020 02:30pm
@Imran, so u agree that china is land grabbing.
Recommend 0
Atif
Jun 18, 2020 02:49pm
@farooq, u keep living in ur bubble and be be happy.
Recommend 0
Sachhai
Jun 18, 2020 03:14pm
Jaishankar speaks fluent Mandarin. His wife is Chinese. These folks are not like their Pakistani counterparts
Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 18, 2020 03:17pm
Pakistan bad days are just round the corner , with China economy shirking there will be no free money for Pakistan... Eventually China will break up like Russia
Recommend 0
Sumit
Jun 18, 2020 03:20pm
@Simba, you are correct
Recommend 0
Good going
Jun 18, 2020 03:38pm
@Hamid Shafiq , At a huge cost of our 20 dearest lives, China has taken the message home, that now or in future, it's not going to be cakewalk each time they venture out. Mind it, China entered the zone which further complicated matters, despite meeting was in progress. That's double back stabbing. Moreso, China has requested IAF to pick up chinese casualties and send it across. So if anyone has to read the larger picture, it surely indicates that dragon will be dealt with equivalent force, no matter the outcome.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 18, 2020 04:51pm
Three US carriers are on the move.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 18, 2020 05:18pm
What harm in saying so?
Recommend 0
CT Rao
Jun 18, 2020 09:12pm
@Hamid Shafiq , yes India lost fear
Recommend 0
Ravi Sanku
Jun 19, 2020 01:26am
Better decision. War can lead to the loss of innocent lives on both sides.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Then came June

Then came June

Fahd Husain

Something happened in the first week of June that triggered a tectonic shift in how Pakistan has perceived Covid-19.

Editorial

June 20, 2020

Imran Farooq case

A DECADE after estranged MQM leader Imran Farooq was brutally bludgeoned to death in a quiet London neighbourhood, ...

June 20, 2020

Purchasing plasma

LIKE many other crises before it, Covid-19 has sadly brought out the worst in us. Reports have surfaced that some of...

June 20, 2020

Ways of learning

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is seeking ways to ensure the best possible answers to the country’s education crisis...

June 19, 2020

Sindh budget

ITS resource constraints notwithstanding, Sindh’s budget of Rs1,241bn for the fiscal year 2020-21 indicates the...

June 19, 2020

Wali Babar murder case

POLICE in Karachi have finally arrested the prime accused in the Wali Khan Babar murder case. For over nine years,...