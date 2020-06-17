DAWN.COM

Fists, stones and clubs: China and India's brutal high altitude, low-tech battle

AFPJune 17, 2020

India and China have an understanding that their troops in the disputed and inhospitable border region will not use firearms. — AFP
India and China have an understanding that their troops in the disputed and inhospitable border region will not use firearms. — AFP

India and China's militaries have some of the world's most sophisticated modern weaponry, but their deadliest scrap in over 50 years was fought using fists, rocks wrapped in barbed wire and clubs studded with nails.

There is an understanding between the nuclear-armed neighbours that despite their decades-old failure to demarcate their huge border, their troops in the disputed and inhospitable region will not use firearms.

The several hours of scuffles on Monday, reportedly involving hundreds of soldiers around 4,500 metres up in the Himalayas, left at least 20 Indians dead, according to the Indian army.

Indian media claim that 43 Chinese were also killed or seriously hurt — Beijing is yet to give casualty numbers — making it the deadliest encounter since 1967 and the first deaths in fighting since 1975.

But unlike then, this time no shot was fired, with the victims bludgeoned with crude hand-made weapons, hit by stones or punched and shoved off a ridge onto rocks and an icy river below, reports and sources indicate.

Post-mortems so far showed that the "primary reason for death is drowning and it looks like they fell from a height into the water because of head injuries," one Indian official told AFP.

The NDTV and Network 18 television channels reported that 16 of the Indian soldiers were killed with blunt objects and four fell into the river.

'Rocks in barbed wire'

According to broadcaster India Today, last week Chinese forces returned and camped in an area that they had previously withdrawn from.

Indian troops "dismantled" the camp and a scuffle left several soldiers injured.

The Chinese returned in larger numbers over the weekend and on Sunday stones were thrown.

The next evening, on a high ridge with a big drop towards the fast-flowing Galwan river, clashes erupted.

Matters escalated rapidly and several Indian soldiers tumbled into the icy water, while an unarmed Indian patrol team led by Colonel Santosh Babu set out to parley with the Chinese.

But the Chinese refused to budge and attacked the Indians with boulders, rocks wrapped with barbed wire and clubs studded with nails, Indian reports said.

Colonel Babu was seriously injured. He would later die.

Forty minutes later, the same unit led by a Major returned and further fighting broke out, this time reportedly involving hundreds of soldiers and the Chinese outnumbering the Indians, raging until after midnight.

"When they [the Indian soldiers] were encountered by the Chinese soldiers they were overwhelmed and many were pushed down a harsh rocky slope," one security source told AFP.

"They came hurtling down like free-falling objects.”

'A cold desert'

Colonel S Dinny, who until 2017 commanded an Indian battalion in the region, said that the terrain is "extremely treacherous", with troops having to climb as high as 5,200 metres.

"It's a cold desert," he told AFP. "It takes a toll on the body and mind. The oxygen level is only 60 per cent of what is available in cities like Delhi, Mumbai."

And it's also confusing.

The area "is not demarcated on the map, there is no boundary. The maps have not even been exchanged so that the other person knows what someone is claiming. There are no boundary markers," Dinny said.

But retired lieutenant general DS Hooda, who headed the Indian army's Northern Command, said that there are detailed protocols that have ensured misunderstandings usually do not escalate — starting with the no-guns policy.

"If patrols come face to face, they will stand at a distance and unfurl banners. India's banner will show the Chinese are in their territory with a 'Go Back' and vice versa for China," Hooda told AFP.

"These are the sort of protocols that have been laid down by both countries and largely these protocols have been followed in the past and things have remained peaceful," he said.

"What we are seeing right now is a complete breakdown of the protocol," he said.

"In our time we revisited our protocol and our rules of engagement so that any disagreements can be handled in a more military fashion — rather than fighting it out like goons on the street."

chetan vyas
Jun 17, 2020 08:54pm
Both are fearing consequences , Escalation will be disaster for both
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 17, 2020 08:57pm
Indians asked for it.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 17, 2020 09:00pm
"left at least 20 Indians dead, according to the Indian army....Indian media claim that 43 Chinese were also killed or seriously hurt". Indian army counts the Indian deaths and media counting the Chinese ones???? Very strange!!
Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 17, 2020 09:01pm
Stone Age fight in the nuclear age. Maybe it’s better this way, no chance of collateral damage.
Recommend 0
JOHN
Jun 17, 2020 09:02pm
More than 100 chinese soldiers killed but they don't accept it like COVID-19
Recommend 0
Jazz
Jun 17, 2020 09:02pm
No details from china ??
Recommend 0
Insider
Jun 17, 2020 09:05pm
Breaking: Indian army morale all time low. Already suffering from huge issues, now unable to fight for BJP election campaign.
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 17, 2020 09:05pm
India has given casualty numbers but not China. What China has to hide?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 17, 2020 09:07pm
No bullets fired and you call it a battle?....what a weird drama it is where army of two nuclear powered nations is fist fighting and using stones and sticks as their weapons....both countries are busy fooling their respective citizens to hide their failure in managing pandemic....
Recommend 0
SAntosh
Jun 17, 2020 09:07pm
India and China are equal in technology. While China has mastered Hardware, India remains an undisputed king in Software. China and India need to learn coexist. Any chinese expansionist attitude on the eastern border would only escalate this. China is building a road passing through a disputed territory in Pakistan is another example of Chinese Bullying. Only India so far has stood up to China. Pakistan and other countries should learn about the Chinese and be cautious about their future and strategic implications!
Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Jun 17, 2020 09:08pm
It will keep India busy for a while.
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Jun 17, 2020 09:08pm
difference between professional army and propaganda army - india reported casualties ,gave its soldiers proper last rights. and china not reported casualties to save its face from public,Not much news in chinese media
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 17, 2020 09:15pm
Chinese got the Desi punch, ashamed to disclose the casualties.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 17, 2020 09:18pm
@anil sahu, Indian army is professional? Please don't disgrace the word professional.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 17, 2020 09:19pm
@Insider, really! Then try once.
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
Jun 17, 2020 09:20pm
Chinas bad time start now...
Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jun 17, 2020 09:26pm
@JOHN, correct
Recommend 0
PK
Jun 17, 2020 09:44pm
It is a big accident.. while both were fighting a big rock fell into the river ..man to man fighting won't kill so much... This is either a firefight or an accident
Recommend 0
Saad
Jun 17, 2020 09:48pm
@anil sahu, because there casualties are minimum
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 17, 2020 09:49pm
China is not declaring its casualties, seems that chinese calculator is not working properly.
Recommend 0
Youwatch
Jun 17, 2020 09:50pm
@Fastrack, and then your country call your army professional
Recommend 0
guptaji
Jun 17, 2020 09:50pm
@Swiss Neutral, Since Indian media already revealed it , Chinese didn't consider it necessary.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jun 17, 2020 09:50pm
@JOHN, its more than 200, because 300 chinese troops were present during clash.
Recommend 0

