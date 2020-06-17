DAWN.COM

Army huddle resolves to thwart Indian designs in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comJune 17, 2020

The resolve was expressed during a Corps Commanders Conference held at GHQ today. — Photo courtesy DG ISPR Twitter
The military's top brass on Wednesday resolved to "continue thwarting Indian designs, expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and [their] open support to terrorist outfits".

The resolve was expressed during a Corps Commanders Conference held at the GHQ today.

In a statement, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the forum was briefed on the national and regional security situation.

"It expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of [the] ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions."

The meeting also discussed the Pakistan Army's ongoing support to the government in the fight against Covid-19, locusts and polio as well as "ways to improve the same within available resources".

"It was underlined that Covid-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline," the statement read.

Dr.Shams Altamash
Jun 17, 2020 08:10pm
Too little...too late..
Recommend 0
Sri
Jun 17, 2020 09:21pm
Fishing in troubled waters?
Recommend 0

