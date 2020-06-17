'Don't underestimate me', Naseem Shah warns England

Teenage fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah warned England on Wednesday not to underestimate him in the upcoming Test series, saying it would be their “big loss” if they do.

Shah has risen to phenomenal heights in international cricket since making his debut last year aged 16, and will be the key bowler in the three-Test series starting August 5.

During December's series against Sri Lanka, he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, at age 16 years and 311 days.

Shah said that while he only knows the name of one England player — skipper Joe Root — from the test squad, the team should not take him lightly.

“If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss,” Shah told reporters.

“Age doesn't matter, it's my bowling that matters — so they need to take me seriously.”

The squad is set to fly to England at the end of the month and will spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine before starting practice in “bio-secure” facilities.

Shah is likely to pair with Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 6-foot, 6-inch paceman who now plays for Pakistan in all three cricketing formats since making his debut in 2018.