Renowned TV host Tariq Aziz passes away at 84

Adnan SheikhJune 17, 2020

Tariq Aziz is known for his programme Tariq Aziz Show, which continued for four decades. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan Twitter
Tariq Aziz is known for his programme Tariq Aziz Show, which continued for four decades. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan Twitter

Renowned radio and television anchor Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on Wednesday, his family confirmed. He was 84.

Aziz was born in Jalandhar on April 28, 1936. After partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal, where he received his primary education.

He started his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960s and later went on to become Pakistan's first television host.

His programme Neelam Ghar — later named Tariq Aziz Show — started in 1974 on Pakistan Television and continued for four decades. He was also a poet and an actor and performed in several radio and television programmes as well as in films.

His first film, Insaniyat, was released in 1967. Other notable titles he acted in include Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari and Har Gaya Insan.

For his services to the entertainment industry, he was awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the government in 1992.

Aziz dabbled in politics as well and was a member of the National Assembly from 1997-99.

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif extended his condolences to Aziz's family and said that the TV personality was a patriotic person who had proven his mettle.

Qamar's
Jun 17, 2020 02:15pm
RIP, i still remember his show. Tariq Aziz Show.
Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 17, 2020 02:16pm
RIP. Extremely sad news .
Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 17, 2020 02:18pm
2020 is year of death & destruction.
Recommend 0
Shazia
Jun 17, 2020 02:19pm
RIP Not Neelam Ghar, it was Nelaam Ghar
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 17, 2020 02:19pm
We have lost a great great legend, a great personality and a great human being. RIP.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 17, 2020 02:20pm
So sad. He was one of the best educated and knowledgeable personalities. You don't see many like him these days.
Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Jun 17, 2020 02:20pm
Great human, will be missed. RIP.
Recommend 0
Hasan Mukhtar
Jun 17, 2020 02:21pm
RIP Legend. #RIP_TariqAziz
Recommend 0
Mirza
Jun 17, 2020 02:23pm
Inna Lillahae Wa Innaelahairajaoon
Recommend 0
Wasi Qureshi
Jun 17, 2020 02:23pm
Inna Lilahi Wa Inn Another chapter closed, we are losing so many gems, sorry to say what we left with, the role models we have now for our upcoming generations... Sahir Lodhi.. Aamir liquat...
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 17, 2020 02:26pm
Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
Amit Bhan
Jun 17, 2020 02:26pm
Very Sad..when I was young, used to watch his famous Program Neelam Ghar..RIP
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 17, 2020 02:30pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon.
Recommend 0
Saoud Ahmed
Jun 17, 2020 02:32pm
Rest in peace Sir. Man who gave Pakistan television a spirit back in late 90s and early 2000.
Recommend 0
Jamil Kaludi
Jun 17, 2020 02:34pm
Sad day for Pakistan, a legend is gone, but he will always live in our hearts. Dekhti Aankhoon aur Sunte Kanoo ko alwidah! I was fortunate to see him in 3rd grade in the studios of PTV Karachi when we were participating in a children's show, and he was waiting to do the weather show, I remembered, he came and said hello to all the children in such kind manner, I do not remember the name of the children's show, but I clearly remember him, such are legends.
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jun 17, 2020 02:36pm
A Great man has left. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Recommend 0
Aloo kachaloo
Jun 17, 2020 02:39pm
Rest In Peace Tariq you truly were a gem you will be missed thank you for your service to Pakistan and Urdu language
Recommend 0
Riz
Jun 17, 2020 02:40pm
R I P
Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Jun 17, 2020 02:41pm
Very sad news. Another icon of our childhood passed away. :-( He served the country very well by educating masses via Nelaam Ghar.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 17, 2020 02:42pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ) A very humble person has departed. May his soul rest in peace and his dear ones get courage to bear the irreparable loss.
Recommend 0
Ibrar Ali Jakhrani
Jun 17, 2020 02:43pm
RIP legend and favorite of all. Has been watching him since childhood and Just a few minutes ago I watched his an old interview in Muzzaq Raat.
Recommend 0
majid
Jun 17, 2020 02:49pm
RIP
Recommend 0

