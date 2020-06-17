DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2020

35 doctors in the dock for refusing to treat virus patients

Asif ChaudhryUpdated June 17, 2020

Email

The medics of Lahore hospital’s neurology and dermatology depts were asked to perform duty in medical wards. — AFP/File
The medics of Lahore hospital’s neurology and dermatology depts were asked to perform duty in medical wards. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Mayo Hospital has sent a complaint against its 35 doctors to the Punjab health department seeking action against them over their refusal to attend to Covid-19 patients.

The action was proposed against the medics of the neurology and the dermatology departments of the hospital. Among them are senior registrars, registrars, medical officers, principal medical officers, postgraduate trainees and house officers. The teaching institute had issued a notification directing them to perform duties when the number of critical patients of Covid-19 at the hospital increased to 110.

The hospital administration has primarily blamed the heads of the two departments for refusing to send their juniors at the time of an emergency. The neurology department is being headed by Prof Dr Ahsan Nauman and dermatology department by Prof Dr Tahir Jamil.

Tuesday was the ninth day that the 35 doctors did not join their duties in medical units (Covid-19 wards), a senior official told Dawn. He said the teaching hospital also launched an inquiry into the wilful absence of these doctors declaring it “criminal negligence” and violation of their ethical and professional obligations.

The medics of Lahore hospital’s neurology and dermatology depts were asked to perform duty in medical wards

The inquiry officers have been directed to collect details of the patients admitted during the nine days so that action may be taken against these medics in case of death or mishandling of any patient during the absence period of the doctors.

As the number of critical patients increased manifold in the Mayo Hospital, the administration sought help from heads of all medical specialties and ENT departments to dispatch their medics to save the patients’ lives. The departments included nephrology, cardiology and neurology, the official said, adding that the senior faculty members of the medical units had requested the institute to engage services of doctors of these units during the crisis.

Meanwhile, the administration also prepared a roster of the doctors of these departments and sent it to their heads to ensure implementation by sending their juniors to the high dependency units (HDUs) and the intensive care units (ICUs). He said that the heads of all the units followed the request except the two departments.

While refusing to send their junior medics to the ICUs and HDUs for treatment of critical patients, the two professors took the position that the prime responsibility of their departments was to serve patients at their respective units only.

Prof Nauman used “tough and rough words” in a letter written to Chief Executive of the hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam. Prof Nauman termed the letters/notifications written to heads of the departments of the hospital by the administration harassment and cause of mental stress.

“The current notification does not fulfil the legal requirements as it is causing a lot of harassment to doctors resulting in mental stress,” Prof Nauman wrote. He stated that this notification/decision of the institute’s management was disturbing the primary/core responsibilities of the neurology department. He asked the chief executive of the hospital to exempt doctors of his department to let them perform duties at their own unit.

The chief executive confirmed the development saying that the cases had been sent to the health department against 35 junior medics of the two units. He said that it was a national emergency and the Mayo Hospital was the only one which was bearing burden of huge number of Covid-19 patties in Punjab.

During the last three weeks or so, the Mayo Hospital received a huge number of critical patients of Covid-19 and the available strength of the doctors was unable to address the influx, he said.

“We have 110 critical patients of the virus in the HDUs/ICUs of the Mayo Hospital and they are struggling for life and need 24/7 care,” Prof Asad said, adding that the institution had called medics of other units in these troubling times.

Answering a question, he said the doctors of the allied medical disciplines and ENT studied and worked on medical floors and they could better handle the serious Covid-19 patients as compared to those working in other departments like neurosurgery unit.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2020*

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Jun 17, 2020 08:11am
Doctor too have family, he can choose to safeguard his family.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Jun 17, 2020 08:41am
Hospitals are making huge profits, civilians are suffering.
Recommend 0
Zaffar
Jun 17, 2020 09:37am
Shame on these doctors!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 17, 2020

Media: another blow

INDEPENDENT, truth-seeking journalists are all that stand between authoritarian governments and total lack of...

June 17, 2020

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 contains several headlines: significant relief in provincial taxes to...

June 17, 2020

Islamabad accident

CONSIDERING the fact that relations between Pakistan and India are currently quite frosty, the recent episode in...

June 16, 2020

Troubling projections

THE alarm bells are ringing at a deafening pitch as the latest Covid-19 projections for Pakistan come to light. ...

June 16, 2020

Talking to the PTM

THE government has once again invited leaders of the estranged Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, an organisation working ...

June 16, 2020

Atlanta shooting

EVEN as the rage exhibited by protesters across the world over the tragic killing of George Floyd refuses to ...