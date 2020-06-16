PM Imran arrives in Karachi for two-day visit to Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Sindh — his first since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that the premier was accompanied by Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Privatisation Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information retired Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman.

The PMO added that the premier is also expected to visit the Ehsaas Centre in Larkana during his visit.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi, the premier and Zaidi met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

He later met with members of PTI's core committee in Sindh to discuss party matters. The governor and Zaidi were also present for the meeting which was attended by Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh and others.

According to Radio Pakistan, the purpose of the visit is to discuss various issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, with the political stakeholders of Sindh. The report added that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will also call on the prime minister.

It said that the premier will also meet provincial PTI lawmakers and coalition parties, the MQM-P and the Grand Democratic Alliance.