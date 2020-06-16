DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2020

PM Imran arrives in Karachi for two-day visit to Sindh

Dawn.comUpdated June 16, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Sindh — his first since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that the premier was accompanied by Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Privatisation Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information retired Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman.

The PMO added that the premier is also expected to visit the Ehsaas Centre in Larkana during his visit.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi, the premier and Zaidi met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

He later met with members of PTI's core committee in Sindh to discuss party matters. The governor and Zaidi were also present for the meeting which was attended by Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh and others.

According to Radio Pakistan, the purpose of the visit is to discuss various issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, with the political stakeholders of Sindh. The report added that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will also call on the prime minister.

It said that the premier will also meet provincial PTI lawmakers and coalition parties, the MQM-P and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Changez Khan
Jun 16, 2020 11:15pm
Imran Khan is a Great PM.
Recommend 0
Umair
Jun 16, 2020 11:17pm
Imran should also visit areas in Karachi and stay there few nights to understand the urban problems.
Recommend 0
Mr Pukhtoon
Jun 16, 2020 11:44pm
Maybe follow up on the PIA crash and the survivors of the victims?
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 16, 2020 11:54pm
Surprisingly no meetups with Sindh Government Officials.
Recommend 0
Hello World
Jun 17, 2020 12:27am
Imran Khan should roam around Karachi and see the conditions of encroachments, garbage collection, water shortage and impurity, electricity load shedding, concrete jungle without any vegetation, stray dogs, circular railway, buffaloes walking around on university road, barren green belt, bumpy non extant roads.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 16, 2020

Troubling projections

THE alarm bells are ringing at a deafening pitch as the latest Covid-19 projections for Pakistan come to light. ...

June 16, 2020

Talking to the PTM

THE government has once again invited leaders of the estranged Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, an organisation working ...

June 16, 2020

Atlanta shooting

EVEN as the rage exhibited by protesters across the world over the tragic killing of George Floyd refuses to ...

June 15, 2020

Package for healthcare workers

THOUSANDS of healthcare workers in Pakistan are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against the...

June 15, 2020

Colonial symbols

IN the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a movement has started in many parts of the world where protesters ...

June 15, 2020

Haj decision

WITH the Islamic month of Shawwal drawing to a close, a key decision confronts the Muslim world: how to proceed with...