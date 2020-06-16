DAWN.COM

Indian army says 20 of its troops killed in border clash with China

Reuters | AFPUpdated June 16, 2020

Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh on June 16. — Reuters
Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh on June 16. — Reuters

At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent faceoff" with Chinese forces on the disputed Himalayan border, the Indian army said late on Tuesday, the deadliest clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

India had earlier said three of its troops were killed, but in a statement issued later in the day the army added that 17 more “who were critically injured (on Monday) in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20”.

India and China have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks, though there had been no casualties on either side.

The latest incident took place in the Galwan Valley in the mountainous region of Ladakh, the Indian army had said in a statement earlier. It said there were "casualties on both sides" in the incident which took place on Monday, although Beijing made no mention of any — while laying the blame squarely on Delhi.

Senior military officials from both sides were meeting to defuse the situation, it said.

An Indian army officer in the region told AFP that there had been no shooting in the incident. "It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles," the officer said on condition of anonymity.

'Attacking Chinese personel'

Beijing on Tuesday confirmed a clash took place, but made no mention of casualties. It accused Indian soldiers of crossing into Chinese territory and "attacking Chinese personnel".

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops "crossed the border line twice ... provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

"We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops," he said.

The Asian giants have rival claims to vast swathes of territory along their 3,500 kilometers Himalayan border, but the disputes have remained largely peaceful since a border war in 1962.

India’s main stock indexes, gave up earlier gains after the news, and were last up about 0.4 per cent each at 07:40 GMT, while the rupee weakened to 76.04 to the dollar.

Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks, leading defence experts in New Delhi to fear that the jostling could turn into an unintended full-blown military action.

Indian officials say the latest row began in early May, when Chinese soldiers entered the disputed territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to depart, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights. China has sought to downplay the confrontation while providing little information.

Observers, however, say that the face-off was triggered by India’s construction of roads and air strips in the region.

'India is responsible for the conflict': FM Qureshi

Reacting to the violent faceoff between India and China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was observing the developments carefully but that it held India responsible for the conflict.

"India should have never built roads and airstrips in a disputed area," he said.

He was speaking to anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News.

"This isn't a new dispute between the two countries. If you remember, they [India and China] even fought a war over this in 1962," Qureshi said.

"First, I heard that Indian soldiers were physically beaten and now I'm hearing that 20 soldiers have been killed and that number could rise," he added.

The foreign minister said that India does not have good relations with any of its neighbours.

"India has issues with us, China, Nepal and even Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh used to be a good friend of theirs but after the Citizenship Amendment Act [debacle], relations between the two countries have become tense," he said.

Manoj
Jun 16, 2020 01:34pm
China can do whatever they like but others are not allowed.
Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 16, 2020 01:36pm
So it started. Time for India to escalate now
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2020 01:36pm
Mischief has a price.
Recommend 0
Pak lover
Jun 16, 2020 01:37pm
both sides should observe restraint.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 16, 2020 01:37pm
Modi is an absolute, total disaster and shame for India.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 16, 2020 01:38pm
Modi is an absolute, total disaster and shame for India.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 16, 2020 01:40pm
Finally the acceptance of embarrassement from the hands of Chinese
Recommend 0
pee t i
Jun 16, 2020 01:40pm
both sides lost lives
Recommend 0
KSRana
Jun 16, 2020 01:40pm
Four soldier of Chinese army also killed
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Jun 16, 2020 01:41pm
This is getting scarier. Please diffuse the tension.
Recommend 0
Abhinandan Varthaman
Jun 16, 2020 01:43pm
This is beyond humiliating.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 16, 2020 01:45pm
What an ill-disciplined army Indians have.
Recommend 0
Yash Mehta
Jun 16, 2020 01:46pm
This is what happens when you punch above your weight.
Recommend 0
Mani
Jun 16, 2020 01:47pm
@KSRana, actually it's nine soldiers
Recommend 0
Ankit Yadav
Jun 16, 2020 01:47pm
Don't worry we know to handle the Chinese without compromising on our territorial integrity. Not an inch of Hindustan will be spared.
Recommend 0
Indian Guy
Jun 16, 2020 01:47pm
There goes the little respect India had left.
Recommend 0
Pranav
Jun 16, 2020 01:47pm
@Salman, Really! You know there is a famous saying, little knowledge is a dangerous thing!
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 16, 2020 01:47pm
Both sides reported casualities
Recommend 0
Koshur
Jun 16, 2020 01:48pm
@Mighty Indian, Why? Scared of putting up a fight?
Recommend 0
SRV
Jun 16, 2020 01:48pm
3 indian soilder killed and 5 chinese soilder had killed and 11 chinese soilder injured
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
@Thomas, they will fight, they don't surrender.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
@Manoj, Not true for China but surely for your MODI's India.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
China side lost 4 soilders. China will lose its supremacy.
Recommend 0
rohit
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
5 chinese soldiers are also killed
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
5 chini dead as well read global times
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
India is a super power and will prevail .
Recommend 0
JOGINDER SHARMA
Jun 16, 2020 01:52pm
5 Chinese soldiers died and 11 injured. Don't forget 1971.
Recommend 0
Brahmos
Jun 16, 2020 01:53pm
5 Chinese soldiers died 11 wounded as per Chinese media.whtvr it should be stopped.
Recommend 0
Su
Jun 16, 2020 01:53pm
@Pak lover, there will be price for China to pay
Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Jun 16, 2020 01:54pm
5 Chinese also killled
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 01:54pm
China is in big trouble
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 01:55pm
A good short war is needed to teach Chinese a lesson
Recommend 0
Randeep Hooda
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
@Salman, 5 iron brothers soldiers also killed and china proposed meeting for remove tensions.
Recommend 0
Biswajit
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
5 Chinese soldiers in 'heaven'
Recommend 0
vyas
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
@Anoop Shastri, Florida, so do Anoop Shastri...and Ravi Shastri..
Recommend 0
Y KUMAR
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
china,too, has lost five soldiers with 11 injured.
Recommend 0
Tiddi Raja
Jun 16, 2020 01:58pm
Only a statesman like IK can lead the world. He is the same league as John F Kenedy.
Recommend 0
Shailendra Garg
Jun 16, 2020 01:59pm
Not 4 but 5 Chinese Soldiers killed while 11 injured as per Global Times.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 16, 2020 02:02pm
They can only attack, invade, hold, subjugate, oppress, occupy, abuse and annex helpless, vulnerable, weak, feeble and hapless populations.
Recommend 0
JacobMertens
Jun 16, 2020 02:04pm
5 chinese killed too. Now they know what India can do.
Recommend 0
Robit nagra
Jun 16, 2020 02:05pm
5 Chinese troops were also killed & 11 critically injured according to Chinese leading newspaper Global times. Dare mess with India.
Recommend 0
Zubeen
Jun 16, 2020 02:05pm
You Chinese wait RSS is on the way
Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 16, 2020 02:05pm
Chinese are looking for trouble everywhere..with phillipines, vietnam, taiwan, hongkong, korea, with usa, ..and now india
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jun 16, 2020 02:06pm
Cpec is in danger
Recommend 0
irfan
Jun 16, 2020 02:17pm
China has full right to protect the area.
Recommend 0
Peace for all
Jun 16, 2020 02:19pm
5 Chinese soldiers killed too. 2 Chinese soldiers in Indian custody. See global times.
Recommend 0
Aravind
Jun 16, 2020 02:26pm
A big trouble for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Hari-India
Jun 16, 2020 02:27pm
Really scary. Hope peace prevails
Recommend 0
Wasay
Jun 16, 2020 02:28pm
China have all rights to defend its land
Recommend 0
We are ready
Jun 16, 2020 02:33pm
Our soldiers are ready to sacrifice there live and they have been doing that since last so many years but the question is 'Are Chinese ready to take casualties?'. Salute to our brave soldiers..Jai Hind
Recommend 0
Jjj
Jun 16, 2020 02:35pm
@Salman, 5 Chinese killed and 11 injured reported in global times China. Don’t underestimate Indian army
Recommend 0
Zillay Husnain
Jun 16, 2020 02:37pm
India 56 inch?
Recommend 0
Gamabhayi
Jun 16, 2020 02:37pm
Four soldier of Chinese army also killed
Recommend 0
mahbubul alam
Jun 16, 2020 02:41pm
@Salman, may be.
Recommend 0
Marco
Jun 16, 2020 02:41pm
Casualties suffered on both sides
Recommend 0
Tg
Jun 16, 2020 02:46pm
5 chinese soldier died
Recommend 0
karr
Jun 16, 2020 02:47pm
Chinese state run news paper confirmed the confrontation. May be the Spokes person does not read new papers ?
Recommend 0
Deepak
Jun 16, 2020 02:49pm
@Salman, 5 Chinese casualties are also there.
Recommend 0
Yousuf
Jun 16, 2020 02:50pm
With Modi, Amit Shah and RSS, India's dooms day is not far.
Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 16, 2020 02:52pm
@pee t i, true. 11 Chinese according to Global Times, Chinese official newspaper.
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 16, 2020 02:52pm
What an embarrassment modi has achieved in his tenure.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2020 02:53pm
In my view, Modi is playing with fire that will be difficult to control if spread. He has limited options to hide his oversights and trying to divert attention from COVID-19 epidemic to borders escalations with Pakistian and China. Modi's desperate move will backfire and isolate his evil attentions - just wait, it won't be long. (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Original Rajput of Sindh
Jun 16, 2020 02:54pm
No Chinese were killed, India admitted.
Recommend 0
Tiddi Raja
Jun 16, 2020 03:01pm
Now entire pakistan leadership will exaggerate the border issue just to deflect the mismanagement of covid issue.
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 16, 2020 03:05pm
Time has come to free Tibet
Recommend 0
Brother
Jun 16, 2020 03:08pm
3 Indians & 6 Chinese troops killed.but not by firing but by rods & stones.
Recommend 0
Tejas
Jun 16, 2020 03:35pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, You are talking about Balochistan
Recommend 0
Gulshan
Jun 16, 2020 03:38pm
Global times Chinese spokesman admits , many casualities on Chinese side.
Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 16, 2020 03:42pm
When borders are not demarcated and not precise this is what happens.
Recommend 0
DRP
Jun 16, 2020 04:48pm
@Anoop Shastri, Florida, Modi is the best PM after Vajpayee
Recommend 0
DRP
Jun 16, 2020 04:52pm
@irfan, so the India has full right to protect its area from neighbours
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jun 16, 2020 04:54pm
India beware, more to come
Recommend 0
Nosharwan
Jun 16, 2020 04:55pm
Interesting lockdown times.
Recommend 0
DRP
Jun 16, 2020 04:55pm
@Zillay Husnain, 5 chinese soldiers killed and 11 injured, what you say
Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Jun 16, 2020 05:05pm
@KSRana, killing on either side not a solution and nothing to be happy about
Recommend 0
Jjj
Jun 16, 2020 05:06pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Like pakistan
Recommend 0
Vish
Jun 16, 2020 05:11pm
@Salman, 5 dead in Chinese side too with 11 casualties
Recommend 0
LoneWolf
Jun 16, 2020 05:12pm
When everyone is against you, it means you are doing something right. China hasn't fought any war after 1965, while India's is a battle hard army. China will pay this time, because of India's approach and because of world's negative sentiment surrounding China.
Recommend 0
SRV
Jun 16, 2020 05:18pm
3 indian soilder killed and 50 chinese soilder had killed and 110 chinese soilder injured
Recommend 0
Ds
Jun 16, 2020 05:21pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, yes certainly impartial views.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 16, 2020 05:21pm
@Rajput - "So it started. Time for India to escalate now" Your expectations from the Hindustani are too high. It is your political leadership who is pushing your soldiers into war because of its own twisted hegemonic policies.
Recommend 0
John.
Jun 16, 2020 05:23pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, As always 100% right.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 16, 2020 05:25pm
Three Indian soldiers killed and not a single bullet fired, way to go China....
Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 16, 2020 05:26pm
This will be investigated. China attacked and India mistakingly fired at their own patrol jeep.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Jun 16, 2020 05:54pm
India has border issues with each of its neighbors.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jun 16, 2020 05:55pm
India should stay away from mischief, otherwise you will pay the price.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 16, 2020 05:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, have no doubt you are mentioning India's bravery here....
Recommend 0
Raza Chanesar
Jun 16, 2020 05:55pm
@Manoj, Very true and how about India.
Recommend 0
Raza Chanesar
Jun 16, 2020 05:57pm
@Ankit Yadav, Wishful thinking
Recommend 0
Free Soul
Jun 16, 2020 06:08pm
@Patriot, 5 iron brothers killed and 11 injured...
Recommend 0
Sunil
Jun 16, 2020 06:12pm
Casualties on both the sides. Chinese won't reveal how many personnel they lost. As they did in Covid -19, chinese media never reveals actual numbers.
Recommend 0
Taimoor
Jun 16, 2020 06:14pm
@Abhinandan Varthaman, you would know
Recommend 0
Abdur Rahman Khan
Jun 16, 2020 06:14pm
@Pak lover, I fully agree.
Recommend 0
Abdur Rahman Khan
Jun 16, 2020 06:15pm
@Manoj, both China and India need to be very careful and behave maturely. This is no joke.
Recommend 0
Abdur Rahman Khan
Jun 16, 2020 06:15pm
@Mighty Indian, that is a vital imperative now for both sides.
Recommend 0
Jayant Oswal
Jun 16, 2020 06:39pm
@irfan, so has the India
Recommend 0
Shahid Khan
Jun 16, 2020 06:44pm
We support China on this issue
Recommend 0
Shahid Khan
Jun 16, 2020 06:44pm
China we are with you
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Jun 16, 2020 06:45pm
@Ankit Yadav, They have already separated big area
Recommend 0
Ruchi Rathore
Jun 16, 2020 06:45pm
5 Chinese soldiers died.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 16, 2020 06:47pm
@Manoj, yeah thats plan b..every one has his day times up for what india had been doing using cheap indirect ways..
Recommend 0
Parthasarathi Dasgupta
Jun 16, 2020 06:49pm
Don't think that India' and China will escalate the situation. As in this world many other parties will get involved.
Recommend 0
Intizar
Jun 16, 2020 06:50pm
@SRV, this can only happen in Bollywood movies.
Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jun 16, 2020 06:51pm
@SayNoToPlastics, " India is a super power and will prevail " Agree, against Nepal
Recommend 0
Narayan Singh
Jun 16, 2020 06:52pm
@Zillay Husnain, have you any doubt?
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 16, 2020 06:54pm
@Patriot, How about the FIVE Chinese killed and no bullets fired? Way to go India?
Recommend 0
Sasha
Jun 16, 2020 06:55pm
5 Chinese killed and 11 injured by Indian army
Recommend 0
Respect & Freedom
Jun 16, 2020 06:56pm
Modi BJP Serkar will lead India to destruction course. Please say no to war and work for peace. Learn from Pakistan's experience - war brings nothing but misery, poverty and death.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 16, 2020 07:00pm
@Koshur, who scared
Recommend 0
Abdul Kalam
Jun 16, 2020 07:01pm
The Chinese have threatened the whole world with Corona virus, it dint spare Pakistan as well.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Jun 16, 2020 07:04pm
@Aslam Khan, so does china
Recommend 0
Dr. Ramesh K Sharma
Jun 16, 2020 07:06pm
@irfan, So has India.
Recommend 0
Waqas Shaikh
Jun 16, 2020 07:08pm
@Manoj, Is India ready to threaten China with a surgical strike?
Recommend 0
Dr. Ramesh K Sharma
Jun 16, 2020 07:09pm
@Wasay, So has India and any other country especially Vietnam, Philipine, Taiwan, and many other Chinese neighbors.
Recommend 0
Dr. Ramesh K Sharma
Jun 16, 2020 07:14pm
@Original Rajput of Sindh , Did you get this news from your Foreign minister.
Recommend 0
KJ
Jun 16, 2020 07:18pm
China lied about Covid... is that not sufficient by itself, to understand how far they can go with their lies...? China is also in big trouble with the world, so no wonder they are playing it recklessly... not thinking rationally...
Recommend 0
Tansah
Jun 16, 2020 07:18pm
Wars are started by the rich, and paid for by the poor.
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
Jun 16, 2020 07:19pm
@NACParis, Chinese never tell the truth.,
Recommend 0
Vina Pandey
Jun 16, 2020 07:31pm
Not happy with china.
Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Jun 16, 2020 07:39pm
@Manoj, Actually, you should be using that logic about India, look what's happening on the India China border, Pakistan and India border, IOK, still want to blame everyone else? How can everyone is wrong and India seems to be right, every single time?
Recommend 0
ARM
Jun 16, 2020 07:42pm
Ladakh and Kashmir, both will be independent soon.
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 07:47pm
China is a sinking ship
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 07:47pm
India is on the right side of history
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 07:48pm
China is in big trouble and in panic mode
Recommend 0
Azad Insan
Jun 16, 2020 07:52pm
@Salman, China has not issued their losses. Generally Dictatorial and Communists do not issue statements immediately.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 16, 2020 08:10pm
@A shah, "China is a sinking ship" So why worry so much? Why do you even talk about it?
Recommend 0
A. Mangal
Jun 16, 2020 08:12pm
@Azad Insan, But India has its own eyes must report! Are their any?
Recommend 0
Shafiq
Jun 16, 2020 08:16pm
India has lost the battle. Accept it.
Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Jun 16, 2020 08:40pm
indian army only wins battles fought in bollywood films
Recommend 0
Mawlawi Yasir
Jun 16, 2020 08:53pm
Dreams are shattered and buried.
Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 16, 2020 08:53pm
@Shafiq, China spread corona accept it.
Recommend 0
Uzay Yazdani
Jun 16, 2020 08:56pm
@Manoj, Get real.
Recommend 0
Uzay Yazdani
Jun 16, 2020 09:05pm
@JacobMertens, .... Chinese soldiers are in three times better physical condition.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jun 16, 2020 09:08pm
@Manoj, Do you feel that way about the Indian army murderous activities in occupied Kashmir?
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 16, 2020 09:39pm
@Lahori Kid, china has disputes with 17 countries???
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jun 16, 2020 09:40pm
@irfan, just like IOK to india?
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 16, 2020 09:45pm
@KSRana, dreams have no limits.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jun 16, 2020 09:45pm
@Abhinandan Varthaman, you realized its good...
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 16, 2020 11:14pm
Very sad news all caused by RSS of India. RIP soldiers.
Recommend 0

