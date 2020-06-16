DAWN.COM

India says officer, two soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China

ReutersUpdated June 16, 2020

In this November 2019 file photo, a man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. — Reuters
In this November 2019 file photo, a man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. — Reuters

The Indian army said on Tuesday that one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” on the contested border with China, the first such incident in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India and China have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks, though there had been no casualties on either side.

The latest incident took place in the Galwan Valley in the mountainous region of Ladakh, the Indian army said in a statement.

Senior military officials from both sides were meeting to defuse the situation, it said.

China’s foreign ministry said it was unaware of the incident and warned India not to take unilateral action or stir up trouble.

The Asian giants have rival claims to vast swathes of territory along their 3,500 kilometers Himalayan border, but the disputes have remained largely peaceful since a border war in 1962.

India’s main stock indexes, gave up earlier gains after the news, and were last up about 0.4 per cent each at 07:40 GMT, while the rupee weakened to 76.04 to the dollar.

Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks, leading defence experts in New Delhi to fear that the jostling could turn into an unintended full-blown military action.

Indian officials say the latest row began in early May, when Chinese soldiers entered the disputed territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to depart, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights. China has sought to downplay the confrontation while providing little information.

Observers, however, say that the face-off was triggered by India’s construction of roads and air strips in the region.

Manoj
Jun 16, 2020 01:34pm
China can do whatever they like but others are not allowed.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2020 01:36pm
Mischief has a price.
Recommend 0
Pak lover
Jun 16, 2020 01:37pm
both sides should observe restraint.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 16, 2020 01:37pm
Modi is an absolute, total disaster and shame for India.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 16, 2020 01:38pm
Modi is an absolute, total disaster and shame for India.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 16, 2020 01:40pm
Finally the acceptance of embarrassement from the hands of Chinese
Recommend 0
pee t i
Jun 16, 2020 01:40pm
both sides lost lives
Recommend 0
KSRana
Jun 16, 2020 01:40pm
Four soldier of Chinese army also killed
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Jun 16, 2020 01:41pm
This is getting scarier. Please diffuse the tension.
Recommend 0
Abhinandan Varthaman
Jun 16, 2020 01:43pm
This is beyond humiliating.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 16, 2020 01:45pm
What an ill-disciplined army Indians have.
Recommend 0
Koshur
Jun 16, 2020 01:48pm
@Mighty Indian, Why? Scared of putting up a fight?
Recommend 0
SRV
Jun 16, 2020 01:48pm
3 indian soilder killed and 5 chinese soilder had killed and 11 chinese soilder injured
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
@Thomas, they will fight, they don't surrender.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
@Manoj, Not true for China but surely for your MODI's India.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
China side lost 4 soilders. China will lose its supremacy.
Recommend 0
rohit
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
5 chinese soldiers are also killed
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
5 chini dead as well read global times
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 16, 2020 01:50pm
India is a super power and will prevail .
Recommend 0
JOGINDER SHARMA
Jun 16, 2020 01:52pm
5 Chinese soldiers died and 11 injured. Don't forget 1971.
Recommend 0
Brahmos
Jun 16, 2020 01:53pm
5 Chinese soldiers died 11 wounded as per Chinese media.whtvr it should be stopped.
Recommend 0
Su
Jun 16, 2020 01:53pm
@Pak lover, there will be price for China to pay
Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Jun 16, 2020 01:54pm
5 Chinese also killled
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 01:54pm
China is in big trouble
Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2020 01:55pm
A good short war is needed to teach Chinese a lesson
Recommend 0
Randeep Hooda
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
@Salman, 5 iron brothers soldiers also killed and china proposed meeting for remove tensions.
Recommend 0
Biswajit
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
5 Chinese soldiers in 'heaven'
Recommend 0
vyas
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
@Anoop Shastri, Florida, so do Anoop Shastri...and Ravi Shastri..
Recommend 0
Y KUMAR
Jun 16, 2020 01:56pm
china,too, has lost five soldiers with 11 injured.
Recommend 0
JacobMertens
Jun 16, 2020 02:04pm
5 chinese killed too. Now they know what India can do.
Recommend 0

