DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 16, 2020

Three given jail terms by Paris court over ‘Karachi affair’

AFPUpdated June 16, 2020

Email

Paris: Nicolas Bazire (left), former French prime minister Edouard Balladur’s former cabinet chief of staff and presidential campaign manager, leaves the courthouse on Monday, after the hearing in the financial aspect of the so-called ‘Karachi affair’ case.—AFP
Paris: Nicolas Bazire (left), former French prime minister Edouard Balladur’s former cabinet chief of staff and presidential campaign manager, leaves the courthouse on Monday, after the hearing in the financial aspect of the so-called ‘Karachi affair’ case.—AFP

PARIS: A Paris court on Monday found three former French government officials and three others guilty on charges involving millions of euros in kickbacks from arms sales to Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed in 1994.

The court handed the men prison sentences of two to five years over the so-called “Karachi affair” which has dogged former prime minister Edouard Balladur, facing trial on charges he used the kickbacks to help fund his failed 1995 presidential bid.

They were the first convictions to emerge after more than a quarter-century of investigations named after the Pakistani city where a bus carrying French defence engineers was blown up in 2002, killing 15 people.

Al Qaeda was initially suspected of the attack, but the focus later shifted to the arms deals on suspicions the bombing may have been in retaliation for non-payment of promised bribes.

The three former aides are Nicolas Bazire, Balladur’s former campaign manager; Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres, a former adviser to his defence minister Francois Leotard; and Thierry Gaubert, a former aide to then budget minister Nicolas Sarkozy who became president in 2007.

Bazire and Donnedieu de Vabres were sentenced to three years in prison, with the court saying Bazire “knew perfectly well” that 10.25 million francs (nearly 1.6 million euros) from dubious sources had landed in Balladur’s campaign accounts.

Gaubert was handed a two-year sentence, as was Dominique Castellan, a former head of the international division of French naval defence contractor DCN (since renamed Naval Group).

Two Lebanese middlemen who acted as go-betweens for the bribes and kickbacks, Ziad Takieddine and Abdul Rahman El-Assir, were sentenced to five years in prison.

The two refused to appear at trial and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

The others convicted said they would appeal the ruling, and remain free men until then.

Paying bribes on arms deals was common practice when Balladur’s government won contracts to sell submarines to Pakistan and frigates to Saudi Arabia in 1994.

Earning kickbacks on the deals, however, was banned.

Investigators suspect the French of having paid some 327m euros ($359m) in bribes to facilitate the deals, triggering some 13m euros in kickbacks.

The court said on Monday the officials knew of the “exorbitant commissions” paid in the deals, which constituted “an exceptionally grave threat to the public economic order, and to the confidence in the functioning of public affairs.” Balladur, 91, and Leotard, 78, have also been charged in the case.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2020 08:29am
And guess whose government it was in 1994?
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jun 16, 2020 08:51am
We need to know that who were the beneficiaries. Let it be made public.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 16, 2020

Troubling projections

THE alarm bells are ringing at a deafening pitch as the latest Covid-19 projections for Pakistan come to light. ...

June 16, 2020

Talking to the PTM

THE government has once again invited leaders of the estranged Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, an organisation working ...

June 16, 2020

Atlanta shooting

EVEN as the rage exhibited by protesters across the world over the tragic killing of George Floyd refuses to ...

June 15, 2020

Package for healthcare workers

THOUSANDS of healthcare workers in Pakistan are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against the...

June 15, 2020

Colonial symbols

IN the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a movement has started in many parts of the world where protesters ...

June 15, 2020

Haj decision

WITH the Islamic month of Shawwal drawing to a close, a key decision confronts the Muslim world: how to proceed with...