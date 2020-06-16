DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 16, 2020

Road accident in Islamabad triggers India-Pakistan spat

Baqir Sajjad Syed | Munawer AzeemUpdated June 16, 2020

Email

Indian high commission officials held, freed after abortive hit-and-run in capital; Pakistani diplomats in Delhi harassed by security men. — APP/File
Indian high commission officials held, freed after abortive hit-and-run in capital; Pakistani diplomats in Delhi harassed by security men. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Detention of two Indian High Commission employees after a road accident by the federal capital police sparked off a diplomatic row between the two estranged neighbours.

The two Indians, who were driving to the high commission in a dark coloured car early in the morning hit a pedestrian, who was crossing the road, according to the first information report registered with the Secretariat Police Station.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified in the report, was seriously injured and shifted to the Poly Clinic hospital by the passersby, the police said.

The two persons in the car, police said, tried to flee after the accident on Khayaban-i-Suhrawardy, but were stopped by the people who had gathered at the scene. They were handed over to the police and were later shifted to the police station for interrogation. According to the FIR, fake currency notes worth Rs10,000 were seized from them during their search.

Indian high commission officials held, freed after abortive hit-and-run in capital; Pakistani diplomats in Delhi harassed by security men

Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Khan said the Indians were detained and shifted to the police station for completing the legal process.

The two employees of the high commission were identified in the FIR as Paul Selvadhas, who was driving the car, and Dwimu Brahma.

The two reportedly belong to India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A sixteen-member specialised security unit from CISF has been deployed at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad since 2009 for the protection of the high commission and diplomats posted here.

Both were booked by the police for reckless driving, causing injury due to negligent driving, and possessing fake currency.

India’s electronic media soon after the accident claimed that two of the high commission employees had gone missing in Islamabad. The episode was made to look like a tit-for-tat response by Pakistani authorities for the detention and expulsion of two Pakistan High Commission staffers by India on May 31.

Meanwhile, in Delhi Indian security officials started harassment of Pakistani diplomats by chasing their cars and police deployment was increased outside Pakistan’s High Commission on the pretext of security of the mission. A Pakistani diplomat, speaking over the phone from Delhi, said that these were usual Indian tactics for harassing the diplomats and employees of the high commission.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires Syed Haider Shah was summoned to India’s External Affairs Ministry and served a demarche on the detention of the two high commission employees. The Pakistani diplomat, according to a diplomatic source, was asked to ensure safety and security of the personnel and was told that Pakistani law enforcement agencies should not interrogate them.

Pakistan was further asked to return the two Indian staffers along with the official car to the high commission.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operation Waqaruddin Syed, later in the evening, told Dawn that both of the detained Indians were hours later released from the police custody after confirming their status from the Foreign Office. He said they were non-diplomats.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2020

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
T-man
Jun 16, 2020 07:47am
Childish behavior on Indians' part. Need to grow up.
Recommend 0
Shahmat
Jun 16, 2020 07:48am
Everyone knows what actually happened.
Recommend 0
iqbal
Jun 16, 2020 07:51am
If they were non diplomats then they should be held responsible according to the laws. Victim who got injured must be compensated fully.
Recommend 0
Qamar
Jun 16, 2020 07:53am
Where is the victim? Why his name not in FIR . Why witness name is not in FIR.
Recommend 0
farooq
Jun 16, 2020 07:56am
Thanks to India’s pathetic electronic media. It can escalate things very quickly. Some of the tv anchors sans mortality , ethics and journalistic etiquettes. They are really nasty.
Recommend 0
San
Jun 16, 2020 08:02am
If they are criminals (found with fake currency and tried to run after accident), then why they were released in just few hours. That's call pressure.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jun 16, 2020 08:21am
The story has many loop holes.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 16, 2020 08:24am
Shamefully, the Indian media just scared their people based on false conspiracy theories.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2020 08:25am
Moral of the story: when you hit, don't try to run.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2020 08:26am
This is Islamabad, not New Delhi where you can get away with injustice.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 16, 2020 08:27am
Pretty embarrassing. India should have investigated before issuing statements.
Recommend 0
Balachandran
Jun 16, 2020 08:39am
Why was delay in reporting the 'accident'?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 16, 2020

Troubling projections

THE alarm bells are ringing at a deafening pitch as the latest Covid-19 projections for Pakistan come to light. ...

June 16, 2020

Talking to the PTM

THE government has once again invited leaders of the estranged Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, an organisation working ...

June 16, 2020

Atlanta shooting

EVEN as the rage exhibited by protesters across the world over the tragic killing of George Floyd refuses to ...

June 15, 2020

Package for healthcare workers

THOUSANDS of healthcare workers in Pakistan are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against the...

June 15, 2020

Colonial symbols

IN the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a movement has started in many parts of the world where protesters ...

June 15, 2020

Haj decision

WITH the Islamic month of Shawwal drawing to a close, a key decision confronts the Muslim world: how to proceed with...