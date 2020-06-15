DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2020

2 Indian High Commission officials arrested in Islamabad after being involved in road accident

Naveed SiddiquiJune 15, 2020

Email

The Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement. — APP/File
The Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement. — APP/File

Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were handed over to the police on Monday after being involved in a car accident in Islamabad, it emerged on Monday.

According to a letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the staffers were identified as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas and had arrived in the country in 2017. From the letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the two officials are non-diplomats.

According to the FIR registered at the Secretariat Police Station, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the two officials ran over a pedestrian and subsequently attempted to flee. The FIR also stated that counterfeit currency notes were found in the possession of one of the officials.

The Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement.

The news comes after Indian media started reporting that two High Commission officials had "gone missing" in Islamabad.

According to Times of India, the employees had gone out for "official work", adding that the matter had been taken up with the Pakistani authorities. Journalist Geeta Mohan tweeted that India's Ministry of External Affairs had summoned Pakistan's Chargé d'Affaires Syed Haider Shah over the matter.

Indian media outlets implied that the arrest of the two officials was a "reciprocal action" by Islamabad.

Earlier this month, India had expelled two officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi accusing them of espionage — a charge, which was immediately rejected by Pakistan as “false and unsubstantiated”.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gyan
Jun 15, 2020 10:27pm
They were followed and whom did they hit? Anyone came forward?
Recommend 0
Milan
Jun 15, 2020 10:28pm
Recent reports suggest they, the Indians diplomats, have been let go.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2020

Package for healthcare workers

THOUSANDS of healthcare workers in Pakistan are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against the...

June 15, 2020

Colonial symbols

IN the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a movement has started in many parts of the world where protesters ...

June 15, 2020

Haj decision

WITH the Islamic month of Shawwal drawing to a close, a key decision confronts the Muslim world: how to proceed with...

Budget without a plan
Updated June 14, 2020

Budget without a plan

Surely the government cannot be planning to fly blind into the coming dark clouds?

June 14, 2020

Privacy matters

RECENT analysis of the government’s Covid-19 mobile application by an independent researcher has confirmed local...

June 14, 2020

Prioritising healthcare

THERE are many lessons to be learnt from the pandemic, but perhaps none more urgent than the importance of investing...