DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2020

Bureaucracy blamed for petrol shortage

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 15, 2020

Email

“It is regretful that a lot of misinformation and blame game directed towards the Downstream Petroleum Sector has been observed." — AFP/File
“It is regretful that a lot of misinformation and blame game directed towards the Downstream Petroleum Sector has been observed." — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Oil companies and refineries have blamed the bureaucracy for current petrol shortage in the country, saying the indecision regarding import as well as enhancing local petrol production led to the current situation.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Sunday said that a “disinformation campaign and maligning of refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs)” was a matter of serious concern.

“It is regretful that a lot of misinformation and blame game directed towards the Downstream Petroleum Sector has been observed particularly in the past two weeks which is unnecessary and counterproductive,” it said.

The OCAC said there was an urgent need to review and analyse the inherent reasons for present shortages of petrol in the country which include import embargo in March, directives by the energy ministry to lift the same embargo in April and delayed approvals for imports.

It claimed the ministry failed to determine the rise in demand as the Covid-19 lockdowns were being eased from May and there was tendency among consumers to move and drive around with exceptionally low oil prices, etc.

“We would like to highlight that a typical supply chain of petroleum products ranges 45-60 days whereas an increase of 82 per cent in June sales compared to April sales is significant, especially when there is heavy reliance on petrol imports which is associated with its various supply complexities such as securing appropriate quantities through International Suppliers/Traders, availability of bulk product carriers (ships) in marine freight market, port constraints, etc.,” the OCAC said.

It claimed that the Downstream Petroleum Sector continued to be a responsible corporate citizen of the country and needed to be treated with respect in view of its huge contribution to maintaining energy security in Pakistan. “An estimated figure of current replacement cost that is loss for June is around Rs17 per litre which translates to around Rs18 billion for refineries and OMCs,” the OCAC added.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2020

Package for healthcare workers

THOUSANDS of healthcare workers in Pakistan are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against the...

June 15, 2020

Colonial symbols

IN the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a movement has started in many parts of the world where protesters ...

June 15, 2020

Haj decision

WITH the Islamic month of Shawwal drawing to a close, a key decision confronts the Muslim world: how to proceed with...

Budget without a plan
Updated June 14, 2020

Budget without a plan

Surely the government cannot be planning to fly blind into the coming dark clouds?

June 14, 2020

Privacy matters

RECENT analysis of the government’s Covid-19 mobile application by an independent researcher has confirmed local...

June 14, 2020

Prioritising healthcare

THERE are many lessons to be learnt from the pandemic, but perhaps none more urgent than the importance of investing...