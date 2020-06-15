DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2020

NAB to contact Interpol for bringing back Shahbaz’s son

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 15, 2020

Email

PML-N terms move part of ongoing ‘political victimisation’ of Sharif family. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N terms move part of ongoing ‘political victimisation’ of Sharif family. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to seek the help of Interpol (International Police) to bring back Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, from the United Kingdom as he has been declared a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case against the Sharif family.

A spokesman for NAB said in a brief statement here on Sunday that an accountability court in Lahore had already issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz. He said the anti-graft watchdog had also decided to request the UK’s National Crime Agency to provide all possible assistance in deportation of Suleman Shahbaz from London as per law.

In October last year, accountability court judge Ameer Mohammad Khan had declared Suleman Shahbaz a proclaimed offender and issued his fresh non-bailable warrants on NAB’s request after the bureau informed the court that all of Suleman’s properties had already been seized as per the court’s earlier order.

PML-N terms move part of ongoing ‘political victimisation’ of Sharif family

During the hearing, Advocate Hafiz Asadullah Awan had, on behalf of NAB, contended that Suleman had not appeared before the accountability watchdog despite issuance of six call-up notices. He said Suleman had fled the country [to avoid NAB proceedings against him].

Submitting details of Suleman’s properties, NAB informed the court that the bureau had seized the suspect’s shares amounting to Rs2 billion in 16 companies.

According to a NAB report, it also seized cash worth Rs4.1 million held in three bank accounts as well as $4,000 in two different bank accounts of Suleman Shahbaz. Besides, NAB also seized 10 marlas agricultural land and pieces of land spreading over 209 kanals owned by Suleman.

NAB alleged that assets worth Rs3.3 billion had been identified so far as illegally accumulated by Suleman, his brother Hamza Shahbaz and their father Shahbaz Sharif. It said the whole family committed massive money laundering in the name of foreign remittances and loans.

In 2018, Suleman had appeared before NAB Lahore regarding the provision of record of his family’s property. However, he later skipped several hearings of NAB and left the country.

Speaking at a news conference last month, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had accused Suleman Shahbaz of being the central figure in the mega sugar scandal and announced that action against him would be taken in the coming days. The minister had alleged that the Sharif family was the patron of the sugar mafia in the country.

“When Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accidentally become the prime minister, he proved his worth as a loyal and faithful party member by facilitating Suleman Shahbaz,” he added.

Using slang, the minister said Suleman Shahbaz had become “sugar daddy”. “Only to please his sugar daddy, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi provided huge subsidies to sugar exporters,” he said, adding that the decisions were taken not in the interests of the nation, but for the benefit of a few people only.

PML-N reaction

Reacting to NAB’s announcement, PML-N information secretary and MNA Marriyum Aurangzeb said the truth of the “NAB-Niazi alliance” was no secret anymore and it was truth known within and outside Pakistan.

Talking to Dawn, Ms Aurangzeb said the PML-N, its leadership and the Sharif family had braved the world’s “worst political victimisation” by the “NAB-Niazi alliance” with resilience and had answered every question asked by this “vengeful tag team” with bravery, transparency and evidence.

“The truth, however, is that despite rigorous witch-hunt and non-stop persecution and a barrage of accusations for over two years, the NAB-Niazi alliance has not been able to file a single reference against Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz,” she said.

Ms Aurangzeb said that whenever courts asked for proof, NAB always ran away and could not prove any corruption accusation worth even a dime. “Where are the actual file and proofs of the case of money laundering being alleged against Suleman Shahbaz? The same practice was adopted against Ishaq Dar and in the end the government had to bite dust and got nothing but embarrassed and shame,” she added.

These cases against the opposition parties, she said, were unilateral, illegal and contrary to the letter and spirit of justice. “This NAB-Niazi alliance by becoming an institution of political victimisation has shaken the very foundation of democratic system and national economy,” she alleged.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rizwan
Jun 15, 2020 08:22am
Has NAB finilized charges on Hamza and Shahbaz yet
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jun 15, 2020 08:26am
Excellent step by NAB. All these looters should be punished to the fulfill extent of the law.
Recommend 0
Honor
Jun 15, 2020 08:26am
Another lame joke? The govt can’t bring back Ishaq Dar, allows Nawaz sharif to escape justice and can’t bring him back, Salman Shahbaz will be same case. How much money has been recovered from politicians in the 2 yrs of this govt?
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 15, 2020 08:36am
So, the entire PML-N party is a victim, not corrupt, not dishonest, not skipping the country, but victimized by the current government. Ms. Aurangzeb, you are a victim yourself, you’ve been lied to for years, you are the most ill informed MNA in Pakistan’s political world.
Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 15, 2020 08:40am
Any one NAB investigates either runs outside the country or gets sick. Yet their team boats on media that they have nothing to hide and this is political victimization. Time after time both Nawaz and Shebaz stated that they do not know where the money came from and NAB should ask the kids. When NAB tries to ask the kids they throw fits bout political victimization.
Recommend 0
Adnan
Jun 15, 2020 08:51am
@Honor, yes and also allows Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son to go London why?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2020

Package for healthcare workers

THOUSANDS of healthcare workers in Pakistan are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against the...

June 15, 2020

Colonial symbols

IN the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy, a movement has started in many parts of the world where protesters ...

June 15, 2020

Haj decision

WITH the Islamic month of Shawwal drawing to a close, a key decision confronts the Muslim world: how to proceed with...

Budget without a plan
Updated June 14, 2020

Budget without a plan

Surely the government cannot be planning to fly blind into the coming dark clouds?

June 14, 2020

Privacy matters

RECENT analysis of the government’s Covid-19 mobile application by an independent researcher has confirmed local...

June 14, 2020

Prioritising healthcare

THERE are many lessons to be learnt from the pandemic, but perhaps none more urgent than the importance of investing...