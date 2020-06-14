DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2020

Call for judicial probe into air crash

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterJune 14, 2020

Group of lawyers file joint petition in LHC, lament authorities haven't taken "any serious action to mitigate causes for this increase in crashes". — AFP/File
LAHORE: A panel of lawyers has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) with a request to stay ongoing inquiry by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into a recent plane crash in Karachi and constitute a judicial commission instead with an additional task to find out causes for increasing number of such accidents.

“During the past 50 years, several commercial planes have crashed and authorities have not been able to take any serious action to mitigate causes for this increase in crashes,” said a joint petition filed by lawyers Arslan Raza Naqvi, Barrister Anam Shakeel, Arhum Tariq Butt and Mufti Ehteshamuddin Haider as public interest litigation.

The petition pleads that the independent judicial commission, if constituted, should be ordered to investigate causes for all fatal crashes that took place in the past and non-implementation of the SOPs.

It urges the court to stay the ongoing investigation till final decision of this petition.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2020

