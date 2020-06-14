Number of Covid patients in Balochistan may reach 100,000 soon: official

QUETTA: A top health official of Baloch­istan has raised an alarm over the surge of coronavirus infections in the province, warning the cases could increase to over 100,000 within the next few months.

“From July to September we are expecting coronavirus cases to peak and the situation could become dangerous,” said Dr Saleem Abro, Director General Health Balochistan, at a press conference held on Friday.

“About 40 per cent of the population in the province is currently infected,” he added.

“People are also not informing the government about infected patients and deaths are occurring in various parts of Balochistan,” said Dr Abro.

“If people do not strictly follow the SOPs, then the infections could reach over 100,000,” he added.

According to DG Health, 79,000 people have so far been screened for Covid-19.

He lamented the fact that even though health authorities had recommended a complete lockdown but their warnings were ignored with the lockdown converted to a “smart” lockdown. He said infections were increasing rapidly across the country.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2020