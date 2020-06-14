DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2020

Tracing of confirmed patients’ contacts begins in Islamabad's G-9

Munawer AzeemUpdated June 14, 2020

Email

Rangers personnel and a health official stand near barbed wire placed on a road leading to G-9 Markaz in Islamabad on Saturday. The capital administration has sealed some sub-sectors of G-9 for three days after 200 Covid-19 cases were reported there. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Rangers personnel and a health official stand near barbed wire placed on a road leading to G-9 Markaz in Islamabad on Saturday. The capital administration has sealed some sub-sectors of G-9 for three days after 200 Covid-19 cases were reported there. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: Healthcare staff on Saturday began tracing the contacts of previously reported patients living in G-9.

Two sub-sectors of G-9, G-9/2 and G-9/3, and the sector’s markaz known as Karachi Company were sealed at midnight on Saturday because of the spread of the coronavirus among local residents.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat said a team of healthcare and capital administration officials have begun tracing the contacts of confirmed patients who live in the sealed sub-sectors. Once traced, they will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

He said the areas were sealed to prevent patients there from transmitting the disease to other people and spreading the virus in other areas. Residents of both sub-sectors will be screened for symptoms, and those with symptoms will be quarantined and tested as well.

Mr Shafqaat said during a visit to G-9 to check the implementation of lockdown standard operating procedures (SOP), police officials stationed in the area were found not to be wearing masks or taking other precautions. He said masks and other protective equipment were arranged and provided to them.

They were also provided edibles to prevent them from having contact with residents as this could cause police officials to fall ill as well, Mr Shafqaat said.

Daily-wage workers who live in the area are also being monitored, he said, and so far there has not been an issue regarding essential items for them.

However, trucks carrying essentials from Utility Stores have been arranged for residents so they can be provided edible goods and other necessities. Shops selling essentials such as groceries and green groceries, baked goods, meat and dairy products are also allowed to open.

These shops are also under surveillance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Mr Shafqaat said. Mosques are also closed and ulema are cooperating with the administration.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Strategic shift?

Strategic shift?

Pakistan’s cooperation on Afghanistan has not generated support for its stance on India-held Kashmir.

Editorial

Budget without a plan
Updated June 14, 2020

Budget without a plan

Surely the government cannot be planning to fly blind into the coming dark clouds?

June 14, 2020

Privacy matters

RECENT analysis of the government’s Covid-19 mobile application by an independent researcher has confirmed local...

June 14, 2020

Prioritising healthcare

THERE are many lessons to be learnt from the pandemic, but perhaps none more urgent than the importance of investing...

June 13, 2020

Blaming the people?

THE number of Covid-19 cases across the country are increasing rapidly, with social media posts and news reports...

June 13, 2020

More swarms arriving

IN a contracting economy that faces an uncertain future amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 across the country, the...

June 13, 2020

Teacher’s arrest

RIGHTS’ activists in the country and progressive teachers’ associations particularly in Sindh are attempting to...