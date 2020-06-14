Tracing of confirmed patients’ contacts begins in Islamabad's G-9

ISLAMABAD: Healthcare staff on Saturday began tracing the contacts of previously reported patients living in G-9.

Two sub-sectors of G-9, G-9/2 and G-9/3, and the sector’s markaz known as Karachi Company were sealed at midnight on Saturday because of the spread of the coronavirus among local residents.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat said a team of healthcare and capital administration officials have begun tracing the contacts of confirmed patients who live in the sealed sub-sectors. Once traced, they will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

He said the areas were sealed to prevent patients there from transmitting the disease to other people and spreading the virus in other areas. Residents of both sub-sectors will be screened for symptoms, and those with symptoms will be quarantined and tested as well.

Mr Shafqaat said during a visit to G-9 to check the implementation of lockdown standard operating procedures (SOP), police officials stationed in the area were found not to be wearing masks or taking other precautions. He said masks and other protective equipment were arranged and provided to them.

They were also provided edibles to prevent them from having contact with residents as this could cause police officials to fall ill as well, Mr Shafqaat said.

Daily-wage workers who live in the area are also being monitored, he said, and so far there has not been an issue regarding essential items for them.

However, trucks carrying essentials from Utility Stores have been arranged for residents so they can be provided edible goods and other necessities. Shops selling essentials such as groceries and green groceries, baked goods, meat and dairy products are also allowed to open.

These shops are also under surveillance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Mr Shafqaat said. Mosques are also closed and ulema are cooperating with the administration.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2020