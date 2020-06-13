DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2020

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Dawn.comUpdated June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi requested prayers for a "speedy recovery". — AFP/File
Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed on Saturday.

In a tweet, Afridi said that he had been "feeling unwell since Thursday and his body had been aching badly". He added that he got tested for Covid-19 which came back positive.

He requested prayers for a "speedy recovery".

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted: "Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!"

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, while reacting to the news, said that Afridi was a "fighter by nature. I am sure you will fight the virus and will defeat it soon."

Kamran Akmal also joined in praying for Afridi. "Prayers are for your long, healthy life. Get well soon," he tweeted.

Journalist Fifi Haroon also prayed for the cricketer's health. She added that Afridi "has done more for this country and for those afflicted by corona in the last few weeks than many have ventured to do in a whole lifetime."

The legendary Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career.

He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India.

Coronavirus
Sport

Common Pakistani
Jun 13, 2020 02:09pm
Shahid Afridi, May you get well soon InshaaAllah!
Khan
Jun 13, 2020 02:11pm
Hope you have a steady recovery our future prime minister .
Shekhar
Jun 13, 2020 02:11pm
Get well soon Afridi...corona virus can touch you but not defeat you...best wishes for healthy recovery!
Manoj
Jun 13, 2020 02:14pm
Well well soon Afridi ji. I like your cricket. I don't like your politics. I definitely don't want you to suffer or die of Covid. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jun 13, 2020 02:21pm
Whats wrong with everyone in Pakistan. Everyone seems to be getting infected. No one is taking safety precautions. Shocking.
Faisal
Jun 13, 2020 02:28pm
Get well soon brother..
Vivek Bajpai
Jun 13, 2020 02:29pm
Get well soon
M. Saeed
Jun 13, 2020 02:29pm
Get well soon Afridi, you have to lead the war against pandemic from the front. We pray for your complete recovery.
Mangoman
Jun 13, 2020 02:30pm
Get well soon Bhai
Dalai lama
Jun 13, 2020 02:34pm
Shahid afridi should take treatment in India. It is free of costs.
Hari
Jun 13, 2020 02:35pm
Get well soon.
M. Saeed
Jun 13, 2020 02:35pm
Those people who test positive for Covid-19 and then recover from it by rigorous isolation and prescribed precautions, actually become immune from this virus and also a source for plasma treatment of a few other victims of this virus.
AKL
Jun 13, 2020 02:38pm
Get well, fighter
Vaibhav
Jun 13, 2020 02:41pm
Get well soon. Prayers and good wishes from across the border.
Safiullah
Jun 13, 2020 02:42pm
Get well soon Shahid Afridi. I hope this will also help you to improve your understanding of science and free public health as fundamental right of citizens.
Zafar yosuf
Jun 13, 2020 02:48pm
Wish you fast recovery Afridi Bhai!
Dr. Chipmunk
Jun 13, 2020 02:49pm
Exciting cricketer but immature individual...get well soon...then grow up.
WB
Jun 13, 2020 02:51pm
Get well soon SA
Munna
Jun 13, 2020 02:57pm
Get well soon. A lesson for other teenagers need to take precautions
Anil
Jun 13, 2020 02:59pm
Get well soon boom boom!!
India India
Jun 13, 2020 03:10pm
Get well soon. If u need expert medical advise , u can come to India .
