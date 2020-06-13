Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed on Saturday.

In a tweet, Afridi said that he had been "feeling unwell since Thursday and his body had been aching badly". He added that he got tested for Covid-19 which came back positive.

He requested prayers for a "speedy recovery".

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted: "Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!"

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, while reacting to the news, said that Afridi was a "fighter by nature. I am sure you will fight the virus and will defeat it soon."

Kamran Akmal also joined in praying for Afridi. "Prayers are for your long, healthy life. Get well soon," he tweeted.

Journalist Fifi Haroon also prayed for the cricketer's health. She added that Afridi "has done more for this country and for those afflicted by corona in the last few weeks than many have ventured to do in a whole lifetime."

The legendary Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career.

He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India.