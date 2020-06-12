DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2020

1 dead, 12 injured in explosion in Rawalpindi's Saddar area

Tahir NaseerUpdated June 12, 2020

Rawalpindi police spokesperson Sajidul Hassan said initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole. — DawnNewsTV
One person died while 12 others were injured in an explosion in Rawalpindi's Saddar area on Friday.

However, Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Anwarul Haq told Dawn.com that 15 people including two children were injured. He added that two of the injured were taken to Cantonment General Hospital while 13 were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital.

He said that the nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet. However, police spokesperson Sajidul Hassan said initial reports suggested that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole.

He added that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis reached the area and obtained CCTV footage of the site at the time of the blast. Investigative teams and people from the forensics science lab were collecting evidence from the area, he said.

The spokesperson said that the blast was an "attempt at organised terrorism but those playing with the lives of the public would not be able to escape the law".

Properties around the site of the explosion were also been badly damaged.

