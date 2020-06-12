DAWN.COM

June 12, 2020

1 dead, 10 injured in explosion in Rawalpindi's Saddar area

Tahir NaseerUpdated June 12, 2020

Rescue activities are underway. — DawnNewsTV
One person died while 10 others were injured in an explosion in Rawalpindi's Saddar area on Friday. Police said that three children and an elderly man were among the injured.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged. Investigators are trying to ascertain the nature of the blast.

SSP Operations Police has reached the area along with a heavy contingent of police. Rescue activities are underway.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

