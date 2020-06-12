DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 12, 2020

In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation

ReutersJune 12, 2020

Email

Palestinians attend Friday prayers during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Beta village near Nablus, June 12. — Reuters
Palestinians attend Friday prayers during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Beta village near Nablus, June 12. — Reuters

Israel cannot expect to normalise relations with the Arab world if it annexes land in the occupied West Bank, a United Arab Emirates envoy wrote in Israel’s top newspaper on Friday.

Some Israeli officials have dismissed the notion that applying sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank would slow a discreet opening between Israel and Arab countries — particularly with Gulf states who share Israeli concerns over Iran.

But, in a rare appeal to the Israeli public by an Arab official, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington, Youssef Al Otaiba, said the move would be what he called an “illegal takeover” of land Palestinians seek for a state.

“Annexation would certainly and immediately upend all Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and the UAE,” he wrote in an op-ed in Israel’s best-selling daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, published in Hebrew.

Israel has no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries, but common concerns over Iran’s regional influence have led to a limited thaw in ties.

In May, Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad made the first known flight by a UAE carrier to Israel, carrying coronavirus aid for the Palestinians.

“All the progress that you’ve seen and the attitudes that have been changing towards Israel, people becoming more accepting of Israel and less hostile to Israel, all of that could be undermined by a decision to annex,” Al Otaiba said in a separate interview with The National, an Abu Dhabi-based newspaper.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries with which Israel has formal relations.

The Israeli government intends to begin debating annexation on July 1.

While the move won support in United States with President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, an Israeli minister on Thursday said there were gaps with Washington on the issue and that the two allies had yet to agree on a map of territorial lines.

Responding to Al Otaiba’s op-ed, Israeli Foreign ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat said on Twitter: “Peace is an opportunity for the whole Middle East, and provides potential for us all.

“The US Peace Initiative [Trump plan] is a starting point to realise this vision,” he added.

Palestinians say annexation would make their statehood goal impossible and call for international sanctions against Israel.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Epistemic myopia

Epistemic myopia

Why do people, even today, think that the threat of Covid-19 is exaggerated?

Editorial

Updated June 12, 2020

Economy in distress

Much of what is portrayed in the economic survey cannot be attributed to the disruptions from Covid-19.

June 12, 2020

Ban child labour

TODAY is World Day Against Child Labour, an apt moment to reflect upon where we stand in relation to this abhorrent...

June 12, 2020

Domicile controversy

FOR the past several days, protests have been held in different cities of Sindh over the issuance of purportedly ...

June 11, 2020

WHO’s advice

THE writing was on the wall from the start. Only the government refused to see it. Now, the WHO’s letter to the...

June 11, 2020

COAS Kabul visit

IT is apparent that efforts are underway to save the peace process in Afghanistan on the global and regional levels....

June 11, 2020

Use of stun batons

IN a disturbing development, it has emerged that law-enforcement agencies in Faisalabad are using stun batons on...