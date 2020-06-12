DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 12, 2020

Malaysia pulls out of Haj due to pandemic

AFPUpdated June 12, 2020

Email

Millions travel from around the world to Saudi Arabia every year to perform the haj, a ritual that every Muslim must do once in their lives if able. — AFP/File
Millions travel from around the world to Saudi Arabia every year to perform the haj, a ritual that every Muslim must do once in their lives if able. — AFP/File

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday pulled out of Hajj over coronavirus fears days after neighbouring Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, also withdrew.

Millions travel from around the world to Saudi Arabia every year to perform the haj, a ritual that every Muslim must do once in their lives if able.

The virus pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide, has thrown the end-of-July celebration into doubt, although Riyadh is yet to announce a decision on whether it will proceed.

Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said it was not safe for the 31,600 pilgrims from Malaysia who had been due to go this year to take part due to the virus.

“This was a heavy decision to make,” he said, adding that those affected would be able to go on the hajj next year instead.

In Malaysia, a country of 32 million where about 60 per cent are Muslims, the devout typically wait for years for the opportunity to perform the hajj.

Jakarta’s decision last week to withdraw removed the largest contingent of pilgrims, more than 220,000 Indonesians had been due to take part. Malaysia’s virus outbreak has been relatively mild, with authorities reporting more than 8,000 cases and 118 deaths.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia has seen over 112,000 infections and 819 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

It has already suspended the year-round “umrah” pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest cities, Makkah and Madina.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Epistemic myopia

Epistemic myopia

Why do people, even today, think that the threat of Covid-19 is exaggerated?

Editorial

June 12, 2020

Economy in distress

THE Economic Survey released on Thursday paints a picture of an economy in deep distress. Since the period covered ...

June 12, 2020

Ban child labour

TODAY is World Day Against Child Labour, an apt moment to reflect upon where we stand in relation to this abhorrent...

June 12, 2020

Domicile controversy

FOR the past several days, protests have been held in different cities of Sindh over the issuance of purportedly ...

June 11, 2020

WHO’s advice

THE writing was on the wall from the start. Only the government refused to see it. Now, the WHO’s letter to the...

June 11, 2020

COAS Kabul visit

IT is apparent that efforts are underway to save the peace process in Afghanistan on the global and regional levels....

June 11, 2020

Use of stun batons

IN a disturbing development, it has emerged that law-enforcement agencies in Faisalabad are using stun batons on...