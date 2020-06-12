Trump sanctions ICC for probe into US war crimes

WASHINGTON: Presi­dent Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorising US sanctions against Interna­tional Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Rights activists assailed Trump’s move. Andrea Prasow, the Washington director for Human Rights Watch, said the action “demonstrates contempt for the global rule of law” and represents a “blatant attempt at obstruction.”

The EU’s diplomatic chief voiced “serious concern” at moves by President Donald Trump to sanction any International Criminal Court officials who investigate US troops.

“For sure this is a matter of serious concern because we as the European Union are steadfast supporters of the International Criminal Court,” EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell told reporters

In announcing the action, Trump administration officials said the Hague-based tribunal threatens to infringe on US national sovereignty and accused Russia of manipulating it to serve Moscow’s ends.

“We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in announcing the move and warned other nations.

“I have a message to many close allies in the world. Your people could be next, especially those from Nato countries who fight terrorism in Afghanistan right alongside us,” he said.

Neither Pompeo nor any of the top officials who were present at the announcement, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Attorney General William Barr, took questions from the press.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killing of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA. The ICC investigation was given the go-ahead in March.

The US president’s order authorises Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block assets in the United States of ICC employees involved in the probe, according to a letter sent by Trump to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi accompanying the order.

It also authorises Pompeo to block entry into the United States of these individuals as well as their family members.

The ICC was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

