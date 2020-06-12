DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 12, 2020

Trump sanctions ICC for probe into US war crimes

ReutersUpdated June 12, 2020

Email

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about a Trump administration executive order on the International Criminal Court as Defence Secretary Mark Esper listens during a news conference on Thursday—Reuters
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about a Trump administration executive order on the International Criminal Court as Defence Secretary Mark Esper listens during a news conference on Thursday—Reuters

WASHINGTON: Presi­dent Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorising US sanctions against Interna­tional Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Rights activists assailed Trump’s move. Andrea Prasow, the Washington director for Human Rights Watch, said the action “demonstrates contempt for the global rule of law” and represents a “blatant attempt at obstruction.”

The EU’s diplomatic chief voiced “serious concern” at moves by President Donald Trump to sanction any International Criminal Court officials who investigate US troops.

“For sure this is a matter of serious concern because we as the European Union are steadfast supporters of the International Criminal Court,” EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell told reporters

In announcing the action, Trump administration officials said the Hague-based tribunal threatens to infringe on US national sovereignty and accused Russia of manipulating it to serve Moscow’s ends.

“We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in announcing the move and warned other nations.

“I have a message to many close allies in the world. Your people could be next, especially those from Nato countries who fight terrorism in Afghanistan right alongside us,” he said.

Neither Pompeo nor any of the top officials who were present at the announcement, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Attorney General William Barr, took questions from the press.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killing of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA. The ICC investigation was given the go-ahead in March.

The US president’s order authorises Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block assets in the United States of ICC employees involved in the probe, according to a letter sent by Trump to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi accompanying the order.

It also authorises Pompeo to block entry into the United States of these individuals as well as their family members.

The ICC was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Epistemic myopia

Epistemic myopia

Why do people, even today, think that the threat of Covid-19 is exaggerated?

Editorial

June 12, 2020

Economy in distress

THE Economic Survey released on Thursday paints a picture of an economy in deep distress. Since the period covered ...

June 12, 2020

Ban child labour

TODAY is World Day Against Child Labour, an apt moment to reflect upon where we stand in relation to this abhorrent...

June 12, 2020

Domicile controversy

FOR the past several days, protests have been held in different cities of Sindh over the issuance of purportedly ...

June 11, 2020

WHO’s advice

THE writing was on the wall from the start. Only the government refused to see it. Now, the WHO’s letter to the...

June 11, 2020

COAS Kabul visit

IT is apparent that efforts are underway to save the peace process in Afghanistan on the global and regional levels....

June 11, 2020

Use of stun batons

IN a disturbing development, it has emerged that law-enforcement agencies in Faisalabad are using stun batons on...