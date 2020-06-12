Private sector to be engaged in railways’ operation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Thursday that the private sector would be engaged in the operations of Pakistan Railways as part of restructuring the railways sector.

At a meeting, he was also told that 25 projects had been identified to be undertaken in collaboration with the private sector under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to increase revenue of railways.

The meeting, which reviewed progress on the restructuring of Pakistan Railways, was informed that that 15 passenger trains will be operated through the private sector.

At present, only two passenger trains are being operated through the private sector in addition to two freight trains. It had been planned that operation of two more freight train service would be handed over to the private sector, the prime minister was further informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan stated that it was government’s priority to make Pakistan Railways a profitable public sector entity. The task of restructuring and real change in Pakistan Railways would be completed only when the people would feel and avail the change themselves. Railways provide safe, economical and fine service to people for travel within the country, and authorities should pay further improve services of railways, he said.

PM reviews progress on restructuring of organisation

About ML-1, the prime minister stated that it is an important project connected to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and directed that the restructuring of Pakistan Railways should be completed taking into account the importance of CPEC, restructuring railways on modern lines and creating maximum opportunities to promote private sector participation.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in the re-organisation of Pakistan Railways, and directed for the appointment of a chief executive officer for Pakistan Railways to ensure early completion of the re-organisation process. In this regard, he said that the capabilities and experience of Pakistani manpower within and outside the country should be harnessed.

The secretary of railways briefed the prime minister on the re-organisation of Pakistan Railways, automation and digitalisation, and better management of railways assets, progress on ML-1 project, engaging of private sector in railways operation and proposed projects of railways.

The prime minister was informed that in response to Covid-19, train hospitals had been introduced besides rigorously implementing SOPs in trains and railway stations for safety from coronavirus. Passengers have been provided with the facility of e-ticketing, and currently sixty per cent reservation is made through online system which has helped overcome the chances of malpractices and corruption.

The prime minister was also briefed on the anti-encroachment drive launched by Pakistan Railways to recover its land from illegal occupants.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2020