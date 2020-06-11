DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 11, 2020

India denies visas to US panel on religious freedom, says it has no standing

ReutersJune 11, 2020

Email

Since taking power in 2014, the Indian government has faced criticism for attacks on Muslims. — AFP
Since taking power in 2014, the Indian government has faced criticism for attacks on Muslims. — AFP

India has turned down a travel request for members of a US government panel seeking to review its religious freedom, saying such foreign agencies had no standing to assess the constitutional rights of citizens.

Since taking power in 2014, the Indian government has faced criticism for attacks on Muslims and the panel has called for the world's biggest democracy to be designated a “country of particular concern”, along with China, Iran, Russia and Syria.

The call by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) was made in an April report urging sanctions against officials of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government after it excluded minority Muslims from a new citizenship law.

Explainer: What does India's new citizenship law mean?

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the government firmly repudiated the surveys of the commission, which had little knowledge of the rights of Indian citizens, describing it as biased and prejudiced.

“We have also denied visas to USCIRF teams that have sought to visit India in connection with issues related to religious freedom,” he told a lawmaker from Modi's ruling group in a June 1 letter.

The step was taken because the government saw no grounds for a foreign entity such as the USCIRF to pronounce on the state of Indian citizens' constitutionally protected rights, he added.

Reuters has reviewed a copy of the letter to Nishikant Dubey, an MP who had raised the issue of the panel's report in parliament.

The US embassy in New Delhi referred all queries to the commission based in Washington, DC, which was not immediately available to respond.

The commission is a bipartisan US government advisory body that monitors religious freedom abroad and makes policy recommendations to the president, the secretary of state, and Congress. However, these are not binding.

India would not accept any foreign interference or judgement on matters related to its sovereignty, Jaishankar added.

Indian Muslims
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Provinces vs centre

Provinces vs centre

The provincial assemblies created Pakistan, they are not the creatures of the federation.

Editorial

June 11, 2020

WHO’s advice

THE writing was on the wall from the start. Only the government refused to see it. Now, the WHO’s letter to the...

June 11, 2020

COAS Kabul visit

IT is apparent that efforts are underway to save the peace process in Afghanistan on the global and regional levels....

June 11, 2020

Use of stun batons

IN a disturbing development, it has emerged that law-enforcement agencies in Faisalabad are using stun batons on...

June 10, 2020

Path of disaster

THE nightmare scenario that doctors in the country had warned of in April is fast approaching. At the time, senior...

June 10, 2020

Archaic law

AN archaic law, enacted by the colonial masters to oppress the ‘natives’, should not — in theory — be...

June 10, 2020

Melting glaciers

SINCE recent headlines have been dominated by the spread of the novel coronavirus and themes of racial injustice,...