June 11, 2020

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman test positive for coronavirus

Javed Hussain | Dawn.comUpdated June 11, 2020

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (R) and PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman are the latest politicians in Pakistan to have tested positive for Covid-19. — Dawn.com
PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday.

Sharif has isolated himself at home, she added.

Party leader Ataullah Tarar also confirmed the development and said Sharif's "life had been endangered in this situation by NAB's summoning of him".

"NAB was informed multiple times in writing that Shehbaz Sharif has suffered from cancer and compared to other people, his immunity system is weak," Tarar said and added that Sharif had only left home to appear before NAB.

"Imran Niazi and NAB will be responsible if something happens to Shehbaz Sharif," he said.

When asked about the news, Hamza Shehbaz, Sharif's son and PML-N leader, said: "This is a difficult time for Pakistan. May Allah grant health to everyone's parents."

The PML-N president had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday in connection with investigations pertaining to money laundering and income-beyond-means.

Earlier this month, he had also appeared before the Lahore High Court to obtain a pre-arrest bail in cases regarding money laundering and assets beyond means. Sharif had filed the appeal in the high court a day before a NAB team raided his residence to arrest him on June 2, after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog.

Sharif had thrice refused to appear before NAB citing health reasons. In a statement submitted to the bureau, he said: "It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Please appreciate [that] I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old. I have been advised limited exposure on account of the peculiar background of low immunity," he said.

He added that he was available to answer any queries by the investigation team via Skype.

Sharif is the latest PML-N leader to have tested positive for the virus. Multiple other members of PML-N's top-tier leadership have been diagnosed with the disease, including Aurangzeb, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ahsan Iqbal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman tests positive

President of PTI Karachi chapter and member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has also tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet.

Zaman has been vocal about his opposition to a lockdown in Sindh to curb the spread of the disease and had criticised the PPP for insisting on imposing one. Last month, he said that the PTI will "stand against" the PPP government if it decides to further extend the lockdown in Sindh's urban areas.

Multiple politicians, including members of the ruling PTI, have been diagnosed with the virus in Pakistan as the government insists on easing lockdown against doctors' advice. More than 117,000 people have tested positive across the country since the first case emerged on Feb 26.

Prominent political leaders who have contracted the virus so far include National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PPP leader Saeed Ghani, all of whom have recovered.

Last week, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari was diagnosed with the virus, along with his parents, wife and daughter. Before that another federal minister, Shehryar Afridi, had also tested positive and gone into isolation.

On Monday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed he had tested positive, adding that he was experiencing no symptoms and that he had isolated himself at his home.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed and Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi are also among politicians who have tested positive.

Former Balochistan governor Syed Fazal Agha, PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and PTI's Mian Jamshedud Din Kakakhel are among politicians who passed away after contracting the virus.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (20)

ZZQ
Jun 11, 2020 11:10am
This just tells the level of spread as its affecting the VVIPs as well... Khan Sb... still wont budge
Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jun 11, 2020 11:12am
He also left home with a crowd to appear in High Court to Seek bail against his arrest by NAB. The day his house was raided by NAB for his arrest, even then he was not available at his home, hiding else where, probably he might have contacted the infect/virus then by being not is his own sanitized house. He presented himself for NAB's inquiry after the happening of all of the above so that he could not be arrested, it is therefore his fear from NAB that might have helped him contact the virus. Even while he was appearing before NAB on 9th he was accompanied with a crowd, if N-League is concerned about his health, why was the crowd allowed.
Recommend 0
Right!!
Jun 11, 2020 11:19am
Not believing any medical reports that PMLN presents
Recommend 0
Alarms P
Jun 11, 2020 11:23am
Virus spreading all over government only testing few, actual cases maybe more than 500000. People also dying at home government never count them.
Recommend 0
Reader
Jun 11, 2020 11:25am
Blaming Imran Khan for contracting the virus is immature. May the affected recover soon.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 11, 2020 11:28am
NAB is working for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Farsheed Zakir
Jun 11, 2020 11:28am
Please also tell the name of close aide of Shahbaz (works in his office) who was tested positive last week for Corona.
Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 11, 2020 11:36am
Back to London then?
Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jun 11, 2020 11:37am
Get well soon.. Mr. Sharif.
Recommend 0
Tipu
Jun 11, 2020 11:41am
Get well soon but Plz don't make it an attempt to vanish like your brother did.and now roaming on london streets.
Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 11, 2020 11:46am
This is bad.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 11, 2020 11:55am
With Shehbaz Sharif,I believe is his political move.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jun 11, 2020 12:03pm
IK should immediately send the experts,the tiger force.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 11, 2020 12:04pm
For SS that was expected after watching how he reached the Lahore High Court.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 11, 2020 12:14pm
Is it a coincidence in Pakistan that everyone who gets NABbed gets positive test for corona? Or is it just me reading too much?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jun 11, 2020 12:14pm
This shows the level of spread.
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jun 11, 2020 12:15pm
So he is fine travelling from UK to Pakistan, when it was at peak in UK, but all blame now on NAB, such a shameful leader he is..
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jun 11, 2020 12:15pm
It is gathering momentum and now seems unstoppable.
Recommend 0
No Ash
Jun 11, 2020 12:17pm
Hope he gets better soon. Please stop blaming others for his illness. Now Mr Sharif junior will have ample time to juggle his memory and come up with some decent answer to NAB’s questions.
Recommend 0
Mansoor Ahmad
Jun 11, 2020 12:18pm
PMLN knows how to get away yourself from the public eyes, although he has scared of the virus, it has entered as a nightmare to his house. The virus is the same for all—it doesn't spare rich, and grip on the poor.
Recommend 0

