Today's Paper | June 11, 2020

Internal security plan prepared, PM told

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated June 11, 2020

Internal National Action Plan also devised during the last 20 months. — Instagram/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised on Wednesday that a National Internal Security Plan had been devised to cover different aspects of security, including elimination of terrorism and terror financing.

During a meeting held with the prime minister in chair, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah presented 20-month reports of the ministry and its allied organisations like Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Pakistan Rangers, National Police Bureau (NPB), and Frontier Constabulary (FC) and National Coast Guards (NCG).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, who also holds the office of minister of state for interior, was also present in the meeting.

“Interior Minister Ijaz Shah presented the Prime Minister Imran Khan performance report of his ministry and relevant departments based on steps taken during August 2018 to this April,” said an official press release.

The prime minister was apprised that the Internal National Action Plan was devised during the last 20 months for internal security and for that purpose 14 high-level committees of experts have been formed to submit proposals on different issues within a month.

It was informed that in line with the prime minister’s vision of investment and tourism, the facility of e-visa was introduced for 175 countries to ease the process.

On the issue of smuggling, the prime minister was updated that a high-level steering committee was set up to counter smuggling and its negative effects on economy.

It was informed in the meeting that the ministry has formulated a comprehensive policy to check the financial support of terrorists and eradicate militancy from the country.

Regarding retrieving of precious state land through Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the report said a record number of 70 operations were carried out in the federal; capital during last 20 months and got vacated 15,000 state land worth Rs100 billion land from illegal possession.

The prime minister was informed that National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was extending all possible assistance to different public departments in national interest. This includes matters related to documentation of finances, increase in tax base and tax deduction, and also provision of assistance in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2020

